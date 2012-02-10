Op-Eds

Taking some time off from Cal

By | Special to the Daily Cal

DcalIllustration2
Jaime Chong//Staff

In the middle of my sophomore year during the fall 2008 semester, I was diagnosed with major depression. During the course of the next semester, I did everything I could to relieve my depression, from exercise to therapy. But despite all this I felt progressively worse. Life seemed hopeless and meaningless. I had no energy, frequent crying spells, and I couldn’t concentrate in lecture or study for my classes.

By the end of the year, I was failing my classes. My college advisor suggested that I take the next semester off. At the time, I was so opposed to this idea that I refused to even consider it. I refused to believe that I was unable to handle school as well as I could before. I was in denial that my depression was causing me to do poorly in school. I felt that I would be giving up if I took a year off. However, denial wasn’t the only reason that I resisted taking a year off. Believing that I must graduate “on time,” I could not accept any alternative. Taking time off also meant leaving my friends and possibly not graduating with them. I feared that I would appear a failure to my parents and peers.

The process of taking time off is actually very easy. There are few academic and financial consequences, and readmission is not competitive. Once you are accepted into Cal, you can take a “leave of absence” and return at any time, even years later. If you choose to take a break from the next semester, you can do so by cancelling your registration with a mouse click on Tele-BEARS before the start of instruction. There will be no record of the cancellation on your transcript and all of your fees will be refunded. You can choose to cancel your registration or withdraw for any reason — the reason is confidential and will not appear on your transcript. To withdraw in the middle of the semester, however, you need to see a college advisor. If you do so, your transcript will not reflect any coursework, and will only indicate a withdrawal for that semester.

In the fall of 2009, I told my parents that I was deciding to stay home for the semester. Luckily, they were supportive of my decision. During my year off, I stayed with my parents in San Diego and worked on recovering from my depression.

I saw a therapist and attended an outpatient program at a hospital; I took classes, which were cheaper and less stressful, at a local community college and UCSD to satisfy some Berkeley requirements; I worked as a math tutor; I learned to meditate.

As a result of these experiences I gained a clearer idea of my goals and what I wanted to do with my life. I changed my major from philosophy to sociology, which I love. I was able to focus my time and energy on projects that I found meaningful. I put life into perspective and worried less about what did not matter.

In the summer of 2010, I recovered from my depression and returned to Berkeley in the fall. The process of readmission was easy because the readmission system, unlike the admission process, is not competitive. The readmission application is short and is mostly a formality. In general, if you are in good academic standing and apply by the deadline, you will be readmitted.

In retrospect, taking time off was the right decision for me. During my time off, I got a lot healthier because I had time to really focus on dealing with my illness. The semester I returned was my most successful. The time off allowed me to focus on getting treatment for my depression, take a break off from school, experience the “real world” and, most importantly, recover. Although I am graduating from Berkeley a semester later than I had planned, I am actually graduating “early” in three and a half years because I took classes during my time off. My only regrets were not withdrawing sooner and being too hard on myself. Withdrawing seemed like a much bigger deal before I did it but much smaller afterward. Because the reasons for taking time off vary widely, talk to an adviser to recommend the best option.

Daniel Bessonov is a UC Berkeley alumnus.

  • Cal Alum

    This is such an important and well-worded piece.  Daniel Bessonov, you’ve done extraordinary good for the world in sharing your experience.

  • Everyone suffers depression from time to time. How you handle it is up to you. Breaking down in fits of crying is what women do. This guy needs to man up and act like an adult.

    • Wolowizard

      Depression is an illness that can be just as debilitating as any visible physical illness. It’s included in the DSM for a reason. The idea that “Breaking down in fits of crying is what women do” is a reflection of societal archetypes, which are not necessarily accurate or productive. There is nothing wrong with a man being depressed and/or crying. Your narrow-mindedness and ignorance is stunning. However, I must admit from time to time I am similarly narrow-minded and I let society’s preconceptions and my own personal biases prevail over logic and my better judgement. 
      I see your comments on Daily Cal articles from time to time and you tend to troll pretty hard. The online disinhibition effect at work, a.k.a. the Greater Internet F**kwad Theory. However, I respect your right to express your views and believe that it’s generally a good thing that you’re expressing opposing positions. Out of idle curiosity, are you a Cal student or alumnus? If you are, then it saddens me that you didn’t learn anything here. One thing is for certain, you definitely didn’t major in psychology.

      • John Decker

        [Depression is an illness that can be just as debilitating as any visible physical illness.]

        And all of us who have lived real lives have dealt with it from time to time. Try working on commission for a sociopathic lunatic who has a genius for destroying any deal you’re putting together with an ill-timed outburst in front of a customer – that’s a sure-fire formula for depression. Go into business with a business partner who engages in a drinking and whoring spree with company funds every time you get money in the door, while your own employees are stealing you blind – you will know what REAL depression is. How about being locked out of your business because you weren’t able to pay the lease, and doing business out of your pickup truck until you can talk your landlord into letting in so at least you can get your laptop and tools?  Being so f-cking poor that you hide from friends and family during the holiday season, and eat your Xmas dinner at Taco Bell. Having to take care of a sick or mentally ill spouse or relative can be a depressing experience as well. Sorry, but if you’re going to fall apart being a sociology major in college, you need to buck up a bit. And yes, I graduated from Cal with an engineering degree, not sociology, psychology or similar useless crap.

        • Archangel Associate

          Clinical depression is not colloquial depression.

        • Wolowizard

          I completely agree with you. The problem is mental health professionals are the only people who can diagnose depression with a high degree of accuracy, so as you suggested, it is necessary to take someone’s claim of being depressed with a grain of salt. I believe it likely the author was clinically depressed, but again, that’s not really for any of us to diagnose. 

    • Tony M is a sexist too

      [Breaking down in fits of crying is what women do. This guy needs to man up and act like an adult.

      Tony M, are you a sexist too?

  • Adsahjh

    Good luck getting a job now that you made sure that the entire world knows that you have a mental illness that has prevented you from functioning normally.

    Don’t mean to be a dick, but I hope somebody else doesn’t make the same mistake of oversharing you just did.

    • Guest

      Unfortunately, many people view depression and other mental illnesses as chronically debilitating (which they can be, but certainly aren’t always) or indicative of some sort of inherent weakness. I think the point of the opinion article was to show that proper intervention and treatment can go a long way in curbing mental health problems, and can even help a person to become more productive post-treatment than they had been before such problems arose.

      While some might consider it oversharing, I think accepting what you have gone through and sharing it with others who may be going through similar problems (or know someone who is) is both courageous and beneficial to society. It is also an important part of understanding and improving upon one’s own life.

      • Adsahjh

         It may very well be ‘courageous and beneficial to society.’ It’s probably not good for one’s job prospects.

        • Guest

           Any time you want to show some proof, adsahjh……

          • Guest

            I agree.

    • Archangel Associate

      Given that that would be discrimination on the part of the employer and hence illegal (there are some exceptions of course) I believe that he is not oversharing in the least.

      If everyone took your advice no one would know about cases of depression and bipolar and any other mental illness really.

      I hold a job and I am bipolar and my employers know I am bipolar. I write about mental illness issues openly through a blog which can be easily connected to me.

      “the mistake”

      It was certainly not a mistake. It is a brave thing to do.

      •  [Given that that would be discrimination on the part of the employer and hence illegal]

        Refusing to hire someone because of concerns of their mental competency is not illegal.

        • Archangel Associate


          Title I requires employers with 15 or more employees to provide qualified individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from the full range of employment-related opportunities available to others. For example, it prohibits discrimination in recruitment, hiring, promotions, training, pay, social activities, and other privileges of employment. It restricts questions that can be asked about an applicant’s disability before a job offer is made, and it requires that employers make reasonable accommodation to the known physical or mental limitations of otherwise qualified individuals with disabilities, unless it results in undue hardship.”

          Americans with Disabilities Act.

          Undue hardship 
          NOT
          Mental Competency

          • John Decker

             So are you saying that mental incompetence is not grounds  to deny someone employment? If that’s really, true, no wonder we’re f-cked as a country. The liberals simply have too much control…

          • lotusflower

            I know you were just stating the reality of acquiring a job in your first comment, but the stigma associated with mental disorders is nothing to be played around with. As long as the individual’s illness is no longer affecting the people around one and is under control, it should not be an issue. Many of the world’s most brilliant people and some of the biggest contributors to society have suffer from mental illnesses, diseases, and disorders. Celebrities suffer from addictions. Writers, artists, CEO’s, physicians, nurses, scientists… mental disorders do not discriminate.

            It’s easy to have opinions and make brash statements when you don’t really know much about something… I suggest you read An Unquiet Mind by KRJ and think over what you said again. 

        • TheSkyIsFalling

          If his performance improved significantly after the break than this will likely make him an even stronger applicant because it shows his ability to adapt and recover from setbacks. Would you keep walking on a broken leg instead or wait for it to heal? Obviously the author took the smarter route while you would not have. There are going to be problems, the employer knows that, and instead of pointlessly pushing in the wrong direction the author shows that he knows how to admit he is wrong and change towards solving the issue.

    • Guest

      Why do you think taking time off for depression in the midst of college translates to an inability to function normally? If it ever becomes the case that an employer does find out, and I’m speaking as someone who has been in a managerial position at a significant corporation, I’d bet it will most likely be seen as a sign of maturity. Everyone has difficulties, especially at demanding careers. What is important is how people deal with those difficulties, and their ability to recognize them. Seems to me like the author of the article learned a great deal from his experience, lessons that others will have to learn while employed. Not bad at all.

      • [Everyone has difficulties, especially at demanding careers.]

        Of course, but we do, but we don’t go off on crying fits and run away. If this poor baby has it bad, he should try to put himself in someone elses’ shoes, and have something to REALLY get depressed about. Try working a commission job where you have a sociopathic, mentally unbalanced boss who calls up and starts screaming at your own customers, accusing them of being crooks and cheats, every time you try to close a deal. Try running a business and finding out your business partner is going on drinking and whoring binges with the company receipts, or that your own employees are stealing everything that’s not bolted to the floor. Try being so broke that you’re working 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and still not getting ahead – been there, done that. And I know there are people who have it far worse. How about being crippled or confined to a wheelchair, or terminally ill? That’s certainly depressing. How about losing your son in Iraq or Afghanistan, or even worse, finding out he’s a homosexual? You don’t think people get depressed over that?

        Sorry for my lack of sympathy, and while I admit that being a liberal arts major knowing that your pick-up line at work is going to be “would you like fries with that?” for the next 20, 30, 40 years can certainly be depressing, I don’t believe anyone forced him into that major. He really needs to toughen up, or he’s not going to make it very far in life…

        • Student

          Depression is the result of a chemical imbalance in the brain. It is biologically-based, not just the result of not having perspective. If only we could cure cancer by just thinking, “Wow, I don’t have AIDS, so I should really just get over this!”

        • Tony M is a homophobe

          [How about losing your son in Iraq or Afghanistan, or even worse, finding
          out he’s a homosexual? You don’t think people get depressed over that?]

          Tony M, are you a homophobe? How dare you say such disgusting nonsense!!

    • Dsfds

      Fucking douche. It’s called motivation and inspiring the new generation of college students.

    • Guest

      Students really shouldn’t post their opinions thinking its fact, especially when you think this will affect this person’s future employment, considering you aren’t the employer and no nothing about discrimination and equal rights employment.

    • Grayson P Chao

      What’s funny is that if I found out a potential hire had written this comment, it’d be an instant rejection vote from me.

  • BMW

    I went through almost the same thing. I became severely depressed during the middle of my sophomore year but unlike you, chose to stay, ignore it and try to push through it. I wish I had taken time off to heal. But I was on financial aid and was concerned over the consequences of taking time off. I also feel like depression is given such a bad rap that there was nothing I could do and few I could talk to about feeling that way. You handled it correctly. This post was really appropriately written. 

  • guest2

    Depression appears to be more common than most think.  In the past month, I have learned of two former students (not at UCB) who also suffered from this illness and also took a different path to obtaining their degree.  Daniel, the best of luck to you…