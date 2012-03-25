City

End of tree-sit followed by maintenance work in People’s Park

A little maintenance was carried out at People’s Park on Friday when UC Berkeley staff took down a platform in a tree following a man’s tree-sit the day prior, according to police.

A man was protesting in a tree at the northeast corner of the park against a stay-away order the county district attorney had issued to another individual in the park who had been causing conflict, according to UCPD Capt. Margo Bennett.

The Berkeley Daily Planet reported that Hate Man, a well-known figure in the park, was issued a stay-away order by the district attorney Monday.

Bennett added that the man in the tree told police he was protesting against what he called “phase two” of maintenance work in the park.

This week’s protest comes after the campus began maintenance work in December of last year to create more visibility in the park and help reduce the rat infestation problem there — a move that upset many park-goers who said elements of their garden and community projects in the west end of the park were destroyed.

According to Christine Shaff, communications director of the campus’ Facilities Services Department , the rest of the maintenance work includes putting lights and new trash can in the park, as well as filling in space under the stage to deter rats.

These projects, Shaff said, have not been started yet.

Annie Sciacca covers city government.

