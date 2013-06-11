5 song lyrics that’ll leave you scratching your head

2013 has turned out some great music so far. But when you tune into the radio while driving down the road this summer, do any of the songs ever sound … off to you? A few lines have stood out to the Clog lately, and we thought we’d share our interpretations with you:

1. “I couldn’t get any bigger with anyone else beside me.” (“Mirrors” — Justin Timberlake)

This song throws in every set of words having to do with mirrors, glass and reflections that the English language allows for — which we suppose is understandable considering its title — but where does this line come from? We can guess the sentiment behind it … but getting bigger? What on earth are you talking about, Justin? Do you mean the size of your reflection? Your heart? Ego? It better be one of those — we don’t want to think of any other alternatives.

2. “She’s up all night for good fun; I’m up all night to get lucky.” (“Get Lucky” — Daft Punk, ft. Pharrell Williams)

This whole song is just plain funny — in a ridiculous, over-the-top way. Its title leaves little to the imagination, and neither do the rest of the lyrics. Want a blunt generalization of the differences between the sexes? Here, the priorities of men and women are succinctly laid bare. And later on, not only is the guy up for some late night … activities — everyone is! Are we more alike than we think?

3. “If our love is tragedy, why are you my remedy? If our love’s insanity, why are you my clarity?” (“Clarity” — Zedd, ft. Foxes)

These lines have always baffled us Cloggers. Since when did tragedy and remedy become antonyms? Is clarity really the solution to insanity? Technically speaking, sanity is the obvious opposite of insanity, but we can see why they didn’t use that imaginative combo. We’re just nitpicking. It all rhymes nicely enough, and the tune is definitely catchy.

4. “When I don’t care, I can play ‘em like a Ken doll. Won’t wash my hair, then make ’em bounce like a basketball.” (“Heart Attack” — Demi Lovato)

Hear that, boys? You’re all Barbie dolls and basketballs in Demi’s apathetic hands. The rest of the female population primps endlessly by doing mind-boggling things like hair-washing to get your attention — but greasy locks work wonders for this gal. We know she’s exaggerating to make a point here … but wow. We guess the rest of us will have to be content with showering regularly to get attention.

5. “I can be yo Justin; you can be Selena.” (“Television Love” — Lil Niqo)

This song is slightly older, but the artist definitely isn’t. Missing the days of Rebecca Black and other kiddie stars? Then watch this and reminisce over the days of kids definitely too young to be driving while singing or rapping about true love. With romantic idols such as Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who wouldn’t want to break out in song? He’s got scads of comparisons, like “You can be my Marge and I can be yo Homer” and “We Shrek and Fiona.” That last one’s enough to make us swoon.

Do you have any lyrics that straight up puzzle you? Let us know in the comments!

Image source: edwardk662 under Creative Commons.

