Did you make $250,000 last year? This Cal student did.

For sophomores, the greatest risk is usually signing up for a class in which you don’t know who the professor is. Meanwhile, Patrick Hop invested his $30,000 life savings in Tesla, a company that designs, manufactures and sells electric cars.

By 2012, Hop’s investment turned into a $250,000 return. At the time of investment, the market sentiment was that Tesla would go bankrupt, Hop said. But what’s an obvious investment for a Berkeley kid isn’t so clear for everyone else.

“It wasn’t actually as risky as everyone gives me credit for,” Hop says. (He’s so humble!) “I thought it was pretty obvious Tesla would blow up.”

For context, the Clog crunched the numbers — $250,000 is almost 20 times the cost of annual in-state tuition for UC Berkeley. So while we continue to work our average $10 per hour on-campus job, we can look to Hop for inspiration. But to fellow Bears, he cautions against making big investments. After all, Hop started trading stocks at the beginning of high school, so he’s got years of experience.

“Only invest if you really know what you are doing — otherwise, you’re probably just going to lose money,” Hop said.

When he first invested in Tesla, its stock was marked at $32 a share. According to Nasdaq, it is currently about $166 a share.

Hop also acts as an informal financial adviser, giving stock advice to friends who seek out his expertise while trying to get a piece of the action. According to Hop, one of his friends invested in Tesla and made $15,000.

We asked Hop whether he would buy a Tesla to say thanks, but he said that it was much too costly for this savvy investor.

