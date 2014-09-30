In meeting with student press, Napolitano says, ‘We may have to look at tuition again’

A year after taking the helm as the UC system’s top administrator, UC President Janet Napolitano sat down Tuesday with UC student press and talked about her tenure in office and her upcoming goals. She covered topics ranging from the budget to possible tuition increases to addressing sexual assault on the campuses.

Napolitano said she thought she should be direct about possible upcoming tuition increases, particularly because funding from the state has still not recovered from cuts during the recession.

“The state is putting a little bit in, but it’s like by an eyedropper, realistically. So at a certain point we may have to look at tuition again,” she said. “It’s just the arithmetic.”

But Napolitano said even if tuition increases, student financial aid is robust and not anticipated to change, and she pointed to the 55 percent of California-resident UC students who pay no tuition.

She also answered a question about the chancellor pay increases that occurred at the September UC Board of Regents meeting. At the meeting, the regents directed Napolitano to develop a salary plan for chancellors that would move their pay from the low to the middle range compared to similar U.S. universities in order to remain competitive in the “market” for chancellors.

“We have great chancellors. They work all the time. I don’t know that I’ve ever worked with a harder-working group of people than the chancellors we have at UC right now,” Napolitano said. “But we’re not treating them in a way that is competitive with what other campuses pay around the country.”

Napolitano also brought up a number of the initiatives she announced this year, including the Global Food Initiative, the UC-Mexico Initiative and the effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

“This next year, I don’t see announcing too many new initiatives,” she said. “I see implementing the ones that we’ve begun.”

She spoke specifically about the efforts to address sexual assault on campus, mentioning that these kinds of student-centered movements do not begin in the UC Office of the President.

“We will do all we can from UCOP to support education efforts, to support training, to support awareness — and cultural sensitivity awareness in particular — but we cannot do this from Oakland,” Napolitano said. “This really has to be grassroots among the students themselves with the support of Oakland.”

Daniel Tutt is the lead higher education reporter. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @danielgtutt.