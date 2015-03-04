TargetExpress opens in Downtown Berkeley, the first of its kind in the city

A small Target supermarket opened Wednesday in Downtown Berkeley, the first of its kind in the city.

TargetExpress, the smallest format of Target stores, of which only three currently exist, opened on the corner of Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way. The store is about 12,000 square feet in size, and is approximately 15 percent of the size of the average Target store.

An additional TargetExpress store was opened Wednesday on Bush Street in the Financial District of downtown San Francisco, with another slated to open in the Bay Area sometime this year.

Many products in the store were stocked with students in mind, according to Kisa Lew, San Francisco TargetExpress spokesperson. In addition to household necessities, the store also offers “grab and go” items, including meals and kitchen basics. The store was stocked with Bay Area businesses in mind, Lew said, offering brands such as Peet’s Coffee, which has its roots in Berkeley.

“(This store) is college-student friendly,” said Amanda Martinez, a UC Berkeley junior. “They don’t sell the same variety at my Target back home.”

The store also has a pharmacy and an electronics aisle, which Lew said is fitting to the Bay Area’s booming technology scene.

The store will be taking part in various community activities, according to a press release, such as partnering with the campus group The Berkeley Project — a student-run community service organization — on a city clean-up project, as well as partnering with ASUC SUPERB to host a block party on Memorial Glade.

The store’s “aesthetic,” according to a press release, took inspiration from the city of Berkeley, with a mural designed by local artist Eszter Clark near the store’s entrance.

While many residents have praised the store, some have also voiced concerns, in particular with prices and product selection.

“I’m a little surprised,” said Donald Salady, a Berkeley resident, about the selection of items. “I was hoping there would be a better mix (of) clothing items.”

Edward Russo, general manager of Jupiter, a restaurant located next to the store, said TargetExpress’ opening may bring more traffic into Downtown Berkeley, but it may also be a direct competitor with “mom-and-pop” stores in the area.

But for Councilmember Jesse Arreguin, the opening of the store “fills different gaps that people need.” Arreguin added that the store addresses a “clear demand” from students.

“Overall I think they’re bringing great energy,” said John Caner, CEO of the Downtown Berkeley Association. “Hopefully it will be successful so more businesses will want to come in and bring a bigger mix to the Downtown area.”

Staff reporter Natchapol Praditpetchara contributed to this report.

Adrienne Shih is the lead city reporter. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @adrienneshih.