Why I singled out Students for Justice in Palestine

March 29
Today we are witnessing a resurgence of global Jew hatred not seen since the 1930s when Hitler was laying plans for the “Final Solution” — the physical extermination of European Jewry. In the Middle East, Hitler-admiring leaders in Iran and parties such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are openly planning to finish the job Hitler started. And in America, on campuses across the country, student groups explicitly echo the poisonous messages of these Jew-hating parties that hold events calling for the destruction of the Jewish state — the unmistakable meaning of their signature chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” because the river is the eastern boundary of Israel and the sea its western boundary.

These campus-approved organizations — most prominently Students for Justice in Palestine — engage in rhetoric and activities that clearly fall under the definition of anti-Semitism used by the U.S. government: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” They deny the Jewish people — and only the Jewish people — their right to self-determination, they demand that Israel be judged by standards not applied to any other nation, they deploy classic anti-Semitic imagery, they propagate the idea that Israel exists on land stolen from the Arabs, and they demonize Israel as an apartheid state.

In a letter to The Daily Californian published March 20, members of SJP claim to have been persecuted by a poster campaign I organized to highlight its anti-Semitic and anti-Palestinian activities. One poster, for example, featured two Hamas terrorists about to execute a Palestinian for alleged collaboration with the Jews. The SJP letter goes on to describe its “protests,” which I believe clearly express a genocidal goal: the elimination of the Jewish state. It complains that the Daily Cal editors refused to print a passage in the SJP members’ original submission because it was “libelous and unverifiable,” which it clearly was. As quoted in their letter, “The (SJP) flyers called attention to the real eviction notices Palestinians in the Occupied Territories receive from the Israeli military as part of the Israeli government’s policy of expelling Palestinians from their land in order to build ethnically-exclusive settlements, an ongoing project of ethnic cleansing that has seen some 27,000 Palestinian homes demolished since 1967.”

These SJP claims misrepresent the situation. Since its creation, Israel has been home to more than 1 million Arabs who, as Israeli citizens, sit on Israel’s Supreme Court, are members of its Knesset and enjoy more rights than the Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Of the two parties that seek to represent Palestinians, one is a terrorist group sworn to eliminate the Jewish state. It is SJP that supports ethnic cleansing, not Israel.

Nor does Israel “occupy” any Arab land. Israel was created the same way Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon were created — out of the ruins of the Turkish empire, which ruled the area for 400 years before the countries’ creation. Native Americans have a greater claim to the United States than Arabs do to either Israel or Gaza and the West Bank. More to the point, there appear to be no Hamas, Fatah or SJP protests against the Hashemite rulers of Jordan, whose oppressed majority population is Palestinian. That is because the goal of the Palestinian movement, as led by terrorists, is not the liberation of Palestine but the destruction of the Jews.

The 70-year Arab war against the state of Israel is racist to its core. There is no peace in the Middle East because it is impossible to negotiate peace with people who want to eliminate you. The actions of SJP make it a supporter and active abettor of a war against the Jews. (The fact that some obtuse Jews are unable to recognize this and are members of SJP does not mitigate its truth.)

SJP is responsible for the atmosphere of fear that is a palpable reality for many Jewish students. As such, SJP clearly violates UC Berkeley’s “Principles of Community,” under which officially recognized student groups are supposed to operate. Under the U.S. Constitution, SJP has every right to spew its noxious hatreds and spread its lies. It does not have rights, however, to the privileges of legitimate student groups or to funding from the campus and taxpayers of California. This is an outrage that needs to be addressed by UC Berkeley’s Division of Student Affairs, and the sooner the better.

David Horowitz is the founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and the author of "Radical Son: A Generational Odyssey."

A previous headline accompanying this article did not clearly state who was singling out Students for Justice in Palestine.

  • 1kenthomas

    Please provide us with an independent link substantiating your “accreditation as a journalist” with the ICC, so (a) we can confirm and (b) the reader may judge, what exactly it takes to join such a list.

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    I love Jews, especially the women.

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    There is no rise in antisemitism. What is going on is that the internet along with YouTube and other easily accessible information has changed the perception of Israeli’s. I understand that Hamas and other groups commit heinous acts. But what Israel does to the Palestinian’s on a daily basis is just too much. Over 100 governments around the globe think the same. We can’t all be wrong. We can’t all be antisemitic. The world is watching.

  • Eric11210

    Of course you are. And I’m really a secret agent with the CIA. Tell some more tall tales troll.

  • Eric11210

    Sure you are. And I’m really Superman in disguise. Stop lying Jihadist.

  • Eric11210

    Can’t wait to get the letter so I can use it for toilet paper. You are too funny Jihadist.

  • Eric11210

    You know perfectly well what article 2 of the 4th Geneva Convention says but you are desperate to lie and obfuscate.

  • Dan Spitzer

    The growth of anti-Semitism on UC campuses via the BDS movement has grown like proverbial topsy and its taken quite awhile for mainstream publications to see it. But now it is out in the open, with a page one piece on it in the NY Times and a major story in The Atlantic. The dams have finally burst and the press has started to awaken to what the likes of organizations such as SJP and professors such as Hatem Bazian have wrought…

  • 1kenthomas

    Well, it’s off-topic. Marking as such.

  • Rita de Albuquerque

    I read both articles and the answers amaze me. If Cal SPJ has the right to complain and be published, why would Horowitz not be entitled to the same? If SPJ is slipping eviction notices under students doors in prominent Jewish dorms, do they not expect a reaction? As much as I disagree with Israel’s policy towards Palestine, I wonder where are all the critics calling IDF’s crimes against Humanity when Hamas is killing their own children left and right, like Amnesty International just stated in a recent report. Where are those critics when Hamas stores ammo in hospitals and schools. Also, where are they when crimes of honor rise among Muslim Palestinians, where are they when Israeli civilians are attacked in their soil by lone wolves, where are they when Sharia law legislation is being pushed in western countries with blatant violations of human rights. Alas, all the crimes and misery committed by Muslims in surrounding areas go unnoticed, why? Because they’re murdering their own? To be honest, both sides have valid points. But you can’t preach Freedom of Speech for Palestinians and then want to deny it for pro-Israel commenters.

  • Gene Nelson

    Michael Hess needs a hobby. He’s got way too much time on his hands.

  • roccolore

    SJP = KKK

  • M2000

    So Palestinian Firsters don’t like it when someone publishes something against them but they demand freedom of speech whenever it’s their right but silence those who ridicule them as “bigots”.

    • robert affinity

      Sadly, you are more right than you may realize. There is video footage online of a public forum discussion about the (then) upcoming vote for bds resolution at the graduate student union. One of attendees said she felt very uncomfortable and like only one side was being presented and not the other. The lead panelist agreed and said that “free speech does not apply to the pro-israel position.”

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    Facts and not some conspiracy theory, Dan.

  • robman012

    I just want to burst into tears right now. I can’t believe that this student newspaper would allow such bigotry and hatred to be published attacking its own students. I just want to tell my Palestinian brothers and sisters that I love you, even if this paper and university doesn’t. I am so so sorry. I can’t even imagine your pain right now.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Oh, the pain. So sad. So SAD!

      • Still waiting on your answer about Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. It clearly specifies that an occupier country cannot transfer its civilian population into occupied territory. We’ve established that Palestine is occupied by Israel (see UNSCR 1860 which you have also not addressed). There are 600,000 illegal colonists living outside of Israel with a brutal occupation army to “protect” them. This is a huge number of illegal squatters under the law. The separate facilities and the effort in this latest election to make sure that illegal colonists could vote for hard line right wing supporters of even more law-breaking, even more illegal colonies, confirms in the face of the world that Israel is an Apartheid state.

        How’s that for some pain?

        • robert affinity

          1. The GC bans “forcible transfer” and this does not cover Israeli “settlers.”
          2. It is especially ironic that after Palestinian Arabs ethnically cleansed every Palestinian Jew from Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in 1948 and Hebron in 1929 that they seek to claim a single Jew returning to a fraction of the Jewish owned private property there is a “settler” and “illegal” and an “obstacle to peace.”
          3. Under international law and according to Hamas, Gaza is not occupied. It is in legal limbo and belongs to no group or state until all parties peacefully negotiate final status borders as per UN SC Res 242 and relevant international law. Until then, it is administered by Israel.

    • I’m still working on capturing the hate and lies of David Horowitz in this piece in tomorrow’s headline.

      Every time I read the lies in this screed it just convinces me that something is greatly wrong at daycal.

      Only a Web site interested in posting hate and misinformation and outright lies would publish this. I cannot find any other reason.

      • Luv Life More

        Michael Hess; Thank you for your informative posts. If anything, this fabrication
        islamophobic hate and lies piece has introduced me to a wealth of information,
        again thanks to you!

        • Dan Spitzer

          Of course Luv’s post above shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the pro-Palestinian minion. For them, the fabrications which they try to pass along as truth are ludicrously dubbed “information.”

          Luv, do you “Luv Life More” than the Palestinian suicide bombers who took so many innocent lives during the intifada. I hope so. On the other hand, the Palestinians’ belief in a 72 virgin reward for becoming a martyr by killing infidel Jews might be mighty appealing to you..

      • Gene Nelson

        If you google Michael Hess New Mexico Mug Shot, you will get a good laugh.

  • Israel was created in 1948. DNA evidence proves that ancient Hebrew and Palestinians genes have been intermingled since antiquity. I would post the link but daycal censors links. So look it up, it’s in that bastion of left-wing thought, Forbes Magazine. Israel would have no technology if it were not for the US and their ongoing espionage against us. During the elections they were going around the Pentagon and the President and lobbying for another half a billion dollars in addition to the Billions we already give them. They are rich, let ’em pay for their own illegal occupation of territory that will never be theirs.

    I hate ignorant racism. Palestine is NOT Jordan, even former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert made that clear. Stop the lies.

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      Great stuff.

      • Thanks. As my old buddy Proud Zionist would say, I’m on a Truman Presidential Library kick. And I am. The founding documents from the point of view and directed to the Truman administration blows the lid off these common claims seen in comment sections. And seriously I should have thought that Olmert put that Jordan Palestine nonsense to bed forever but it still keeps creeping up from people who just don’t know any better.

        And interestingly these people who act like they know something have no clue that the Forbes article is part of the final say on the racist Khazar theory. It’s so ironic that at the same time many of these people with no answers in the face of the facts cry antisemitism when they obviously don’t even know what it is.

  • Blake

    I noticed comments have disappeared off here. Why the censorship? What is it about the truth you are afraid of? including international law? And a comment re 51 documents which proved the nazis collaborated with the zionists?

    • M2000

      Palestinians were firm collaborators of the Nazis like Haj Amin al-Husseini.

  • Dan Spitzer

    How about reading a real history of Israel’s war for survival after the UN declared it an independent nation and it was immediately invaded by seven armies for Arab nations? Read a real historian, such as Bernard Lewis, who is critical at times of the Jews as well as the Arabs. And for a true look at the past sixty years, read the fine works of Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. You might learn something, Mr. Hess, that transcends works such as “Israel/Palestine for Dummies” (that book actually used to exist and had been recommended to the simple-minded by Israel-hater Allison Weir)…

  • Or World Net Daily. I had no idea that daycal would sacrifice all of their credibility on a hate speaker like this.

  • Dan Spitzer

    Please go to YouTube. There you will find Palestinian students prancing around with goosesteps and tendering Nazi salutes. As for David Horowitz, I knew him when he was an editor at the major New Left magazine, “Ramparts.” And I can definitively say that David was NEVER a Stalinist.
    Horowitz grew politically when he saw what vicious ideologues the extreme left, like the right, often produces. He saw this firsthand when a young account he sent to the Black Panthers, a single mother of two, was murdered by them when they learned that she had become aware that they were cooking the books. And understandably, Horowitz was appalled by what the Panthers did, just as he is appalled by the anti-Semitism seen in the pro-Palestinian minion…

    • DLeeC

      Communist Censorship alive and well at the DC. Long live Obama!

      • DLeeC

        I personally love the Mickey Mouse-type Palestinian/Hamas cartoon that teaches the young children to “kill the Jew pigs!” I like the parades too with young boys holding machine guns and wearing bullet necklaces and then teaching them how to kill. Love it! If one of them gets killed in a battle, we’ll just remove the armaments and say, “Israeli soldier kills child!” That’s headline news all over the world and the DC would print it, MSA would approve it, and no fact-checking required as I would agree. Teaching the children will ensure SEVERAL MORE GENERATIONS of division unless Iran, Allah willing, gets their nuke to wipe them out as promised.

        Unfortunately, Jewish and U.S. collaborators are dragged from homes and doused with gasoline and set on fire causing more Global Warming and pollution. I respectfully ask that they find another way like maybe, stoning like women who are raped get as punishment.

        I also love the way women are kept in their place since if they mess up in anyway, it’s an HONOR KILLING for them. It seems an “honorable” way to go.

  • Chas

    Jeesh. In 20 minutes we have gone from 58 comments to 40 comments.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Blake, Chas and Hess: now that’s a threesome with all the veracity of Milly Vanelli…

      • Chas

        I have no idea how (1) quoting the ADL and SPLC that Horowitz is “anti-Muslim”, and (2) complaining about the censorship on this thread both relate in any way to the “KPFA and promulgators of the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion'”.

      • Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. It’s the law, Israel has broken this law more than 600,000 times and just got done killing more than 500 children in Gaza to protect the illegal occupation. The state of Palestine becomes the 123rd member of the ICC tomorrow.

        And you will still be an ignorant troll who can’t answer the facts.

      • Chas

        and LOL to those who uplike their own comments.

        • Heh heh. Still waiting for Dan Spitzer to address Article 49. But sadly, ::CRICKETS::

        • Luv Life More

          LOL; noticed that ;)
          what a sad unloved creature :(

    • Yes, daycal is on censorship overload. And look at who they have attracted, a racist putz calling itself Dan Spitzer.

  • To Blake, in another post censored by this right wing rag, who wrote that Israel is illegal, here’s my answer:

    “The entire enterprise of a Jewish state in Palestine is built upon an expressrejection of international law.”

    Well, no. I don’t know where you got such an idea. The state of Israel is legal, and recognized by President Truman, within the borders that they themselves declared, UNGA 181.

    However, everything they are doing outside of the borders that they themselves declared is illegal. Jerusalem, illegal; (UNSCR 476). This is coming to an end though. Just like Israel was recognized by the UN GA in 1949, UNGA 273, so too will Palestine be recognized officially this coming September. And David Horowitz helped!

    Ironically all these years of lying has made American’s stand up and take notice. Israel is not what they thought it was from their Sunday School teacher. They’re no better than any other nation in the region but they have undeclared illegal nukes. It is actually illegal for the US to sell them arms because of those undisclosed nukes; that’s why we have not joined the ICC.

    • Blake

      Its not legal. In a nutshell:

      Myth of legitimacy (Alan Hart):

      UNGA passed a resolution recommending partition of Palestine into 2 states, 1 for the Arabs & 1 for the Jews – excluding Jerusalem. Britain was driven away by Zionist terrorist gangs. Truman went to UN to make a new proposal, it was to make it some kind of UN trusteeship [The Austin Statement] so point is this there was no UN resolution for “Israel” it was officiated, became invalid & it was when UN was again deciding what to do that “Israel” unilaterally declared itself to be in existence. “Israel” was not given a birth certificate it has no legitimacy whatsoever.

      • Dan Spitzer

        Hilarious, just think about the nonsensical notion that the Great British Empire “was driven away by Zionist terrorist gangs.” And that “Israel unilaterally declared itself to be in existence” (ah, what happened to the UN vote?).
        Blake, you missed your calling. You should be writing comedy rather than propaganda…

        • Blake

          What about the UN vote? It never went to the Security council to be ratified into law because the UN cannot take land from one and give to another. So done with your whining. Its so twisted and warped.

          • Dan Spitzer

            I don’t respond to either anti-Semitic commentators nor those who use the infantile tactics of personal offenses. It should be obvious to any reasonable person that this means those who are so ignorant as to state that Zionists collaborated with the Nazis to facilitate the Holocaust and thus justify sending Jews to Israel. Blake, you are a bigot of the worst order and hence not worth the time of response.

            We should ignore you so that after you throw your tantrum, you may find some other avenue for spewing your hate…

  • Dan Spitzer

    More Jewish stereotyping from an incessant promulgator of falsehoods…

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      Once again, with more feeling this time around:

      This is what happens when Jews and Muslims fail to assimilate into American culture. Why don’t you go back to Israel and leave our great campus free of religious points of view? We are a scientific community and not a center for spiritual development. Leave it to those who believe in God to ruin it for the rest of us. Now why don’t you go pray to your imaginary friend in the sky or better yet, learn about that pagan star of Saturn on your Israeli flag instead of spreading disinformation regarding Israel and war crimes. Keep flagging my posts, I’ll just post more truths regarding your great faith.

  • Skyblue

    Oh your are so smart!!! What intelligentsia you guys bring to the topic. Wow what a great academic institution you all represent.

    • Blake

      Clearly the truth bothers you. Look this up: “51 documents Zionists collaborated with the Nazis” by Lenni Brenner

      • M2000

        How about Palestinian collaborators for the Nazis like Haj Amin al-Husseini?

        • Dan Spitzer

          As I noted elsewhere on this site, al-Husseini, as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who was the spiritual leader of the people now called “Palestinian,” spent WW II in Berlin working ardently with the Third Reich on the “Final Solution.” After the war, he wasn’t tried at Nuremburg because he received sanctuary in Iran. Yasir Arafat would later call Husseini “my greatest hero.”

      • Dan Spitzer

        This is a total falsehood by Lenni Brenner, who became a true bigot. And for Blake to make note of such a fabrication underscores to what depths members of the pro-Palestinian minion will go. Next we will likely find one of them extolling the book which sells more copies in the Muslim world than any other, save the Koran: “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”

        In retrospect, I like to see this sort of screed published on this site. It should inform readers of the kind of quality analysis they should come to expect from SJP/MSA for whom facts take a backseat to bigotry.

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      Of course, horse. You must be one of those Israeli nut-jobs “defending Israel” online full-time like Dan. Welcome.

  • Skyblue

    Right. You’re so smart. Oh I should have known that. The Zionist Jew, of course. Cheez how smart can you get!!

    • Dan Spitzer

      Skyblue, just like the odious old tales of Jewish blood libel, Blake is repeating the vicious falsehood that is perhaps the most outrageous post WW II folktale of bigotry imaginable. I would like to think that even SJP finds such posts to be an embarrassment…

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    There is a lot of censorship going on with respect to opinions critical of Zionism on this forum. Especially regarding the writer.

  • FB363

    Just a couple of points in response to David’s op-Ed.

    First, each side, Israeli and Palestinian, fantasizes about eliminating the other. But the puny Palestinians are obviously incapable of actually eliminating the Israeli regime which is the fourth or fifth strongest military power in the world; and have actually agreed to share the land, i.e. abandon their fantasies, with the Israelis taking 78% of historic Palestine, leaving the Palestinians with 22% of their original homeland.

    On the other hand it is not so clear that Israel has abandoned its fantasies of eliminating the Palestinians. One only has to consider the kill ratios and degree of infrastructure damage in the biennial slaughters inflicted on Gaza, not to mention the relentless immiseration inflicted on all occupied Palestinians including those in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which is either simply sadistic or else calculated to make them want to leave. I believe the latter alternative is the correct one.

    Israel was founded upon original acts of ethnic cleansing and seeks to expand Greater Israel by progressive albeit slow ethnic cleansing. We haven’t seen the last of it. Note that Palestinians having 22% of the land would entail removing several hundred thousand Jews from the West Bank and Jerusalem. Or will they accept to renounce their Israeli citizenship and live as equals in Palestine? Doubtful. The settlers are very unlikely to leave, ever. It’s too late. On the other hand, is it too late for the Palestinians to be forced out completely?

    I long for the day when Israel advocates stop whining that all the Palestinians want to do is kill them, really. I doubt that day will ever happen. There is too much psychosis.

    Note to the censors: seriously?

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      You’re going to get censored.

      • FB363

        So far it has been censored once.

        • TheOne BillyGunn

          Ridiculous.

          • Not ridiculous. I have been saving them and will be bundling all the censored things into an article exposing the hypocrisy here at daycal. They will not allow links to material from the Truman Presidential Library because Horowitz is terrified as being exposed as a liar and a bigot.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            You read me wrong. I find the censorship ridiculous. I cannot post links as well. For shame.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            You read me wrong. I meant the censorship is ridiculous.

    • robert affinity

      Sadly, the Palestinian Arabs keep seeking to commit genocide against Israel with the help of outside actors.

      Meanwhile Israel keeps seeking peace.

      You are right, one merely has to look at the kill ratios e.g., this past summer the ratio of armed combatant: civilian was approximately 1:1 which is an extremely good ratio for any modern conflict worldwide. And this happened in spite of the fact that Hamas used child soldiers, used civilians as human shields and used civilian buildings for military purposes (making them valid targets). This figure ALSO does not differentiate between Gazan casualties killed by Israelis or by Hamas (whether on purpose or by accident).

      We know that at least one school was hit by Hamas fire not the IDF. Approximately 20% of all Hamas rockets fall short and land in Gaza, often killing civilians.

      The basis for Israel is not the UN but the League of Nations, which set aside all of the Mandate for Israel. Approximately 80% of Palestine was granted independence in 1946. They went to bed Palestinians and woke up Jordanians. The only exception were the Hashemite rulers who were given the country to rule after being ousted by the Saud family from their original homeland.

      The remaining 20% of Palestine Had Jews and Arabs in it. Both sides wanted independence and to control their state. The UN voted to suggest partitioning into 2 states with borders and govt based on demographic majority except for Jewish majority Jerusalem, which was to be an international city open to all.

  • Danielle Puretz

    “the job Hitler started” was a project of white supremacy—the suggestion that Middle Eastern leaders are “Hitler-admiring” is both racist and islamophobic. The “targeting” of Students for Justice in Palestine in this article is more reminiscent of that sort of hate than the alleged antisemitism Horowitz claims.

    • Skyblue

      Oh yes, so racist. So islamophobic. That’s all you have?

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Calm down, Skyblue. You just sound hysterical. Your Zionist tactics are no longer effective after the cable leaks between the USA and Israel thanks to wiki leaks.

        • Skyblue

          Yes of course. I’m hysterical. You too are such a smart cookie.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I know. I received my degree at Cal.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Whoops, the value of a Cal degree just plummeted exponentially…

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I love Dan. He truly believes in what he writes-even if it is truly unbelievable. You have to love a man with such conviction.

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    I was censored so I am just going to repost.

  • Alex

    David Horowitz is an alum, MA, by the way.

    • Blake

      Not impressed by that. He has no moral or ethical compass.

    • Chas

      Horowitz is an alum? Cal must be so proud. Maybe not? Well, we surely know Daily Cal is proud.

  • Guest

    “the job Hitler started” was a project of white supremacy that didn’t include jews. The islamophobia in this article is more reminiscent of that sort of hate than the alleged antisemitism Horowitz claims from SJP.

    • Skyblue

      BTW, hitler was a great collaborator with the muslims. Go read your history – “didn’t include the Jews” That’s like ISIS is not islamic. On another note, it’s not islamophia, its islamofedup!

    • Dan Spitzer

      There is nothing which smacks of Islamophobia in this op-ed. Apparently, Guest, you can’t handle the truth…

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Glad to see that you could join us. Gather round as I have some more information regarding your faith.

      • Chas

        As I commented before, both SPLC and ADL described his work “anti-Muslim”. But those comments were deleted by Daily Cal. Now I am waiting for this comment to be deleted too.

      • And yet again here is another place where this hate rag censored my comment to you. I gave you the quote from Horowitz’ own article starting out in the first paragraph. This guy is an Islamophobe. He hates Muslims:

        “In the Middle East, Hitler-admiring leaders in Iran and parties such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are openly planning to finish the job Hitler started.”

        Which is complete nonsense used by a hateful ideologue who is way past his sell-by date. It’s sad that you don’t recognize hate speech built on lies. Do you really think the SPLC would dissect this guy the way they have just for the fun of it? This man is dangerous with the gullible and the Christian Dispensationalists.

        There are so many lies just in that one sentence. Horowitz is not just a danger to peace, he is also a danger to common-sense.

  • Chas

    Why did Daily Cal delete most of the comments in this thread? Appalling.

    • Blake

      The truth must be hidden at all costs. Only they are fighting a lost cause. It will always prevail in the end.

    • Dan Spitzer

      You find this reasonable excision of anti-Semitic statements by the Daily Cal “appalling” because those of you in the pro-Palestinian minion find such commentary invigorating…

  • robman012

    Why on Earth would the Daily Cal publish a piece by such a bigoted and racist piece of trash? What next, will the KKK also be allowed to publish? Shame.

    • I called them and they support this piece of trash. It’s a shame.

      • Skyblue

        Your name rings a bell. Any relation to Rudolph? Probably your family just dropped the “O”.
        Am Yisrael Chai! Ya know what that means? The people of Israel LIVE! They’re back – on their land, thriving, excelling and living by the motto “NEVER AGAIN”. DEAL WITH IT!

        • Yeah, it rings a Hasbara bell where people like you who can’t deal with facts just make stuff up. By the way “skyblue,” unlike you I post with my real name because I have the courage of my convictions, and the facts.

          And no, Israel is being investigated by the International Criminal Court because they are OUTSIDE of their nation, in Palestine. Now you run along and look up Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and weep. You are supporting a serial Human Rights abuser.

          • DLeeC

            Please detail each of DH’s lies. If there is any group that needs to be investigated, it is Hamas and their use of Human Shields, bomb making in civilian homes, and shooting rockets from civilian areas which then leaves the area a legitimate target by laser-guided bombs to lessen collateral damage unlike Hama’s rockets that shoot wherever with them hoping to kill civilians.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Both governing bodies are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Stop kidding yourself.

          • Larry A Singleton

            Uh-huh. Cue the Twilight Zone theme. Here are a few links “TheOne (too cowardly to use his own name) BillyGunn. I invite you to debunk or refute a single thing in these sources. Even The “only a novel” Haj by Leon Uris. Which is a historical novel based on facts.

            The Haj by Leon Uris (A Primer on the “right to return” scam)

            Lessons from ‘The Haj’ A book review by Joseph Puder

            http://www.frontpagemag.com/2011/joseph-puder/lessons-from-the-HYPERLINK “http://www.frontpagemag.com/2011/joseph-puder/lessons-from-the-haj/print/” haj/print/

            and

            Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America by Brigitte Gabriel (These three books should be sold as a gift set.)

            The Case for Israel by Alan Dershowitz

            Amb. Prosor addresses UNGA debate on the Question of Palestine (You Tube) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1–Os_apR0

            BDS: The Attempt to Strangle Israel (You Tube)

        • As I said before but was apparently censored, I post with my real name because I have the courage of my convictions, while you post under a fake name and make wild allegation that are not true because you can’t handle reality.

          I called Daily Californian earlier today and spoke to two people. The publication supports this trash making them on a level with Matt Drudge or the National Enquirer but even more like Newsmax.

          Now, Israel has its state. You must ask yourself why do you support Israel using military force outside of its state and stealing Palestine. No one supports such a position except for wingnuts and Vladimir Putin.

          Now instead of making ad hominem attacks and the logical fallacy argument of killing the messenger, address the facts.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            You’re being way too logical. Prepare to be censored. A shame, really.

          • I will be answering Horowitz’s lies and the censorship in print soon enough. I was appalled when I called daycal and found out they support this racist hateful trash.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            It makes me wonder if the claims of bias at the Daily Cal are not unfounded. I always try to give the benefit of the doubt to others but in light of such behavior I can’t help but to consider myself a believer that there does in fact exist a bias.

          • Well, it does seem highly plausible considering the response that I got. The back and forth with the comments has been something to see as well. I am a DISQUS moderator and I know what they have done. They removed comments and then put some back after so many people complained about it. I will be devoting tomorrow calling out this article and the daycal for hosting this hate speech. It’s going to go international. It’s sad that the editors let this get out, it is a serious stain to host this kind of hate speech built on so many lies. It’s like daycal completely missed Mike Godwin’s point. Invoking Hitler in trying to condone an illegal and immoral occupation by Israel is simply mind-blowing. What were these people thinking in hosting this discredited hate-monger?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Hopefully the Daily Cal will have the decency to respond truthfully to your article. I will be looking forward to reading it.

          • I hope so. I can’t let it stand. It is amazing to me that they would host something like this.

          • Michael, you are woefully misinformed on history and hardly qualified to judge others.
            Go to DAFKA.org and read A True Story. There was no Palestine stolen by Israel. In fact, in 1948 much of the West Bank was land stolen from Jews who legally purchased it. Don’t be a stooge to SJP rhetoric.

          • When you mistakenly believe in the lies of David Horowitz there really is no hope for you. I suggest two titles for you to read and learn from. The first, Anonymous Soldiers: The Struggle for Israel 1917 – 1947, by Bruce Hoffman, [Knopf 2015] and while you are there pick up the new State of Terror: How Terrorism Created the Modern State of Israel, by Thomas Suarez, [Olive Branch Press 2017].

            Learn some reality. Read anything from the New Israel Historians. It’s time to face up to reality.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Oh the shame. The Shame! Kinda like killing innocent Jews and then passing away yourself w/o getting rewarded with those lovely 72 virgins. Whadda shame!!!

      • You are a vile Internet troll with no value.

        • TheOne BillyGunn

          Just remain calm. His tactic is reducing the dialog into a shouting match. Follow him and post truth and he stops responding. It never fails.

          • Yeah, I don’t suffer ignorant Internet trolls very well. Dan Spitzer has done a remarkable job at evading the facts in a sociopathic troll kind of way. It’s more a proxy for me though. It was David Horowitz and his counter-factual screed that brings people like Dan Spitzer out of the woodwork. Daycal really shot themselves in the foot by hosting Horowitz and his rampant hypocritical xenophobia and anti-Americanism.

          • Larry A Singleton

            I notice you don’t cite one single example Dan’s “evading facts in a sociapathic troll kind of way. What “facts” EXACTLY Michael? And we’re all waiting to hear from the “International” news media of your earthshaking exposure of David Horowitz.

          • Nahhh, that’s okay. If you want to be a Horowitz audience of one, be my guest. It’s funny how Horowitz is a Red Diaper baby, was a Communist through and through, until he learned he could make hard cash from pushing right wing wingnut conspiracy theories. And boy did he hook you.

            Dan Spitzer is a looney toon Hasbara troll. The colonies are illegal. They are the root of the conflict and Israel will be brought to justice for Crimes Against Humanity one way or another. I guess it will be the other. BOOM!

          • Larry A Singleton

            You know what I notice about your tirades? The common theme that runs through yours and your buddies slurs against David and others? You don’t EVER cite One Single Example of how they are “racist and bigoted”. I just sent you a “special” challenge genius. Let’s see you pick it apart show me the error of my ways. I didn’t get “hooked” by Horowitz. He’s one of the MANY people and resources I use when I STUDY this issue. In my challenge I mention the fact that I used to be a racist like David used to be a leftist. Like me, he saw the light. Really Michael, I would really, really like to see One Single Person intelligently and intellectually take on my challenge. Like I say, I’ve sent this challenge to hundreds of people who only respond with the lame, pathetic “I wouldn’t waste my time reading……”
            Let’s see how lame and pathetic you can be.

          • I think Max Blumenthal said it best when he exclaimed that if Horowitz lost his wingnut funding instead of bragging to students about the horses and rabbits that cross his neighbors yard in the California hills, he would be at the beach with a metal detector, searching for loose change.

            Horowitz is a racist loon who has hosted racist material from other white supremacist loons who believe that blacks and Latinos are inferior to white people. You probably enjoyed those article over at Front Page Mag…

            He’s a Communist who yanks the chains of crazy right wing loons who think he actually changed. He did not change, he just realized that there were big dollars in duping people just like you. So you want me to prove it to you?

            Hey David, you are a racist right wing loon Communist who has made grifting the gullible a way of life. You host racists, you believe and spout racist things about Palestinians among others. And with your insane attacks on academia from yourself, a non-credentialed fraud who does not even have a doctorate, and has never had anything actually peer-reviewed, you push right wing conspiracy theories to part rich donors with their money so as to pay for the view of those rabbits and horses that you see in your neighbor’s yard.

            Now Larry, don’t hold your breath for Horowitz suing me because the truth is an absolute defense. TaFn.

          • Larry A Singleton

            Oh yeah; here’s a peak:

            The Haj by Leon Uris (A Primer on the “right to return” scam)

            Lessons from ‘The Haj’ A book review by Joseph Puder

            http://www.frontpagemag.com/2011/joseph-puder/lessons-from-the-HYPERLINK “http://www.frontpagemag.com/2011/joseph-puder/lessons-from-the-haj/print/” haj/print/

            and

            Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America by Brigitte Gabriel (These three books should be sold as a gift set.)

            The Case for Israel by Alan Dershowitz

          • AbsolutelyRight

            “It must end and it must end now. If that takes nukes from Iran, or a little MAD, cool, then that’s what it will take” — Michael “Jew-hater” Hess

        • 1kenthomas

          Yet another high-value, analytic response by Herr Hess.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Kent, the good news is that few people will read the infantile screed of Hess. Most will have read the substantive work of Horowitz’s op-ed in the hard copy. But to only someone truly ignorant of Israeli/Palestinian history would the rants of Hess have any semblance of merit.
            Yeah, Hess is an Indian in the same way as Ward Churchill is valued by Native Americans-which is to say that they laugh at him-and he is as Jewish as Jeffrey Blankfort is when it comes to being appreciated by those who are rightfully proud of their Jewish heritage. I wonder what other nationality he poses as to fit his own PC dictums?
            When you read the fictions posted by the likes of Hess, Blake and BillyGunn, you appreciate how much harm they do to the credibility of the pro-Palestinian minion. And for that we should rightfully thank them. Notice that most of the SJP folks who regularly post on this site have stayed far away from these haters as they don’t want their reputations to be contaminated by these merchants of hate.
            Of course, we know that these three will go into a tantrum attendant to two year olds if they are ignored and I recommend that those who support Israel do just that, thereby letting these fabricators and slovenly ideologues slide into the sewage of their childish solitude…

          • 1kenthomas

            I’m sorry Dan– it’s been a very long day (and I’d very much hoped to spend Passover in Berkeley, not where I am now, though I will be with family here too)– and I always hope that I might add something here, or find someone to engage meaningfully and usefully here.
            Hess has spun off into ridiculousness, as have a few others. I’m not sure where one should engage or not engage such discourse– the issues are difficult, but obviously for such people, there are no rules in the end. I wish I could think, that they extinguish their own evil, by their lack of logic and integrity.
            Over on the Facebook side of this, I hope I didn’t overly step on the toes of anyone who was well-meaning or at least sincere– but the level of shear ignorance, and the lack of any confrontation with, or even basic knowledge of what Germany attempted– and did– is so very disturbing.
            Even for the sincere, it seems as if justice is a crystalling palace of abstract rules, and no matter if following those rules would lead to another Shoah, we’ve forgotten that there was a lesson to be learned at all.
            Well. That thought will make for a difficult dinner. And that’s about all I can manage at this hour.
            Best regards.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Kent, thank you for your thoughtful comments which have been astute throughout this topic. It is indeed disturbing to see justifications of the worst sort of anti-Semitism written on the Daily Cal concerning the issues of Israel/Palestine in general and Jews in particular.
            Again, if there is any satisfaction to be seen on the smears and astounding falsehoods of Hess, Blake and Billy, it is as I noted earlier that the mainstays of SJP commentary who usually appear here are doubtless so embarrassed by the bigotry seen over the past few days on this topic that they are staying away. And it underscores to those still sitting on the fence concerning Israel just how given to unmitigated hatred of Jews a good segment of the pro-Palestinian cheerleading squad has become.
            On a more personal basis, this may well be worth a discussion before or after the Seder you attend. Here’s wishing you and all of those for whom you care a wonderful holiday…
            Best,
            Dan

          • You know, I missed this trashy little sub-thread. How dare you with your antisemitism and belief that all Jews must support Crimes Against Humanity to be good little Jews. Haw dare you? Where do you people come from that think that all people, whether Muslims, Jews or Christians must think in lockstep with all others of the same religion?

            Haaretz just put out a story today, four months after this thread, that proves me quite correct. Diaspora Jews are leaving Israel behind and no longer want to be ambassadors for Israeli Crimes Against Humanity. Reality is hurtling at those of you on the wrong side of history. Look for the headlights.

          • AbsolutelyRight

            “It must end and it must end now. If that takes nukes from Iran, or a little MAD, cool, then that’s what it will take” — No-good Jew-hating progressive troll Michael Hess

          • This troll has been stalking me all over the Internet. Got your goat eh troll? Good you antisemitic freak. The Jews in my family do not support Israeli war crimes. You might note idiot, that this is why there are more American Jews than Israeli. If there was such a great deal over there, about nine million more American Jews would be jumping at the chance to live in the permanent war terror zone that Israel has stupidly created. American Jews, like my family, are turning away from Israel. See today’s Haaretz you antisemitic putz.

          • AbsolutelyRight

            “It must end and it must end now. If that takes nukes from Iran, or a little MAD, cool, then that’s what it will take” — No-good Jew-hating progressive troll Michael Hess

            Your own Jew-hating words convict you….just like your mentors Arafat and Shicklegruber…..

            God Bless The Jews, God Bless the great State of Israel, God Bless The USA..but curse no-good evil Anti-Semitic trolls like that Jew-hating garbage Michael Hess.

          • Hess. are daily knifings, car attacks, shooting and murder (even whole families) “crimes against humanity”? Seems those who are inhuman are sarcastically citing “crimes against humanity” and “international law” all the time. In short, they don’t have a clue about what they are talking about.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Innocent Jews and innocent Palestinians. They are the victims of war-mongers on both sides of the conflict. That is very true, Dan.

      • Chas

        Completely over the top, Dan Spitzer. Who said anything about killing anyone and 72 virgins?

    • M2000

      So freedom of speech isn’t allowed if you’re pro-Israel, okay I get the idea…

    • roccolore

      You Democrats are the KKk bigots because you’re anti-Jewish. And what race is Islam?

    • 1kenthomas

      “Piece of trash.” Now that’s analytic. Did you learn that form of argumentation at Cal?

    • DLeeC

      “Trash” is in the eye of the beholder. I think you’re a racist piece of trash so I want to ban you. If we allowed these editors to determine what is “hate speech,” then that would open a can of worms. What’s worse is universities, the beacon of free speech, are becoming more like the old Soviet newspapers that only put out KGB propaganda.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        No one here is a racist as we are all part of the HUMAN RACE. We may have our biases but who doesn’t?

  • “Native Americans have a greater claim to the United States than Arabs do to either Israel or Gaza and the West Bank.”

    I am an American Indian in New Mexico. This is pure hate speech to use us as a foil for Israeli Crimes Against Humanity. Just what do you think violating Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention more than 600,000 times was going to lead to? Candy?

    As American Indians we did not have the Hague Convention, nor the UN Charter, or the Geneva Conventions but the Palestinians do. They have the law on their side – law that did not exist when early American’s colonists were doing that to us.

    It’s amazing that daycal hosts this racist freak. He is anti-American Indian and an Islamophobic blowhard and sadly, daycal is giving him a place to tell his twisted lies.

    • Blake

      Exactly if they have to colonize it how can it possibly be theirs to take. Their minds are contrary to all sanity.

      • Indeed. But as we can easily read from the Truman Library, Israel declared its state within the borders of UNGA 181. Anything outside of that is illegal. I am appalled that daycal would host this racist trash here. Nothing of substance, no facts, just a hateful screed by an old Communist.

        • Blake

          Under International law all of it is illegal. Only the Palestinians can give them the legitimacy they crave – hence they are always demanding it. The very 2 conditions they were admitted to the UN on they have never adhered to (Right of return of Palestinian refugees and drawing up of a constitution meaning equal rights for all its citizens) so should be expelled.

          The entire enterprise of a Jewish state in Palestine is built upon an express
          rejection of international law. The only legitimate grounds for political sovereignty of an indigenous people are the laws of ius soli or ius sanguineas recognized in international law, which translates into a right of sovereignty based upon habitation in a particular territory or being a descendent of someone in a particular territory.

          The third option granting a right to sovereignty would be the discovery of
          a terra nullius that is an uninhabited territory. Palestine was never a terra nullius, and its inhabitants were entitled to a sovereign state in Palestine as part of Greater Syria, if they sochose, according to the ius soli following the demise of the
          Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I in 1917 and 1918. If their children were out of the country at the time of its establishment at a particular time, then they would be granted citizenship on the grounds of the ius sanguine if they had not been born in Palestine or Greater Syria.

          European Jewry did not fulfil either of these qualifications in 1917, when the Balfour Declaration, a document prepared by international Jewish leadership, and addressed by Lord Arthur Balfour, the United Kingdom’s Foreign secretary at the time, to Lord Walter Rothschild, a scion of the leading Jewish banking family in
          the world, resident in England, was written supporting a Jewish homeland
          [sic] in Palestine.

          The carving up of historical Palestine to excise the bulk of its territory for an imported unequivocally foreign population at the expense of the indigenous society was recognized not to be a politically legitimate action. Its destructive consequences should have been obvious a priori, and history has proved such
          expectation accurate. Such an excision has harmed the indigenous population in
          every and all aspects of its life: political, economic, social, educational,
          cultural, religious, historical and geographical. The destruction of Palestine,
          the expulsion of the overwhelming majority of its population and the deliberate
          and continuing genocidal attacks on the remaining population living under
          Jewish conquest, only highlights the illegitimacy of the Jewish presence and
          its continuing aggression against the Palestinians.

  • “Israel was created the same way Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon were created — out of the ruins of the Turkish empire, which ruled the area for 400 years before the countries’ creation.”

    No, Israel was created when Eliahu Epstein, an authorized agent by Chaim Weismann, declared that Israel accepted the borders under UNGA 181. This “news” source keeps censoring the facts from President Truman himself who told Ben-Gurion in 1949:

    “In the interests of a just and equitable solution of territorial questions to the US Govt, in the UN and as a member of the PCC, has supported the position that Israel should be expected to offer territorial compensation for any territorial acquisition which it expects to effect beyond the boundaries set forth in the resolution of the GA of November 29, 1947. The Govt of Israel has been well aware of this position and of the view of the US Govt that it is based on the principles of fairness and equity…”

    So Daycal censors the facts and hosts hate speech by a listed hatemonger. What next? Gay folks? Black folks? What other kids of hate speech do you host?

  • “A report from the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, “Fear, Inc.,” exposed Horowitz as a prominent member of a “small network [that] produces talking points and messages relied upon and repeated by every segment of this interconnected network of money, grassroots leaders, media talking heads, and elected officials.” The report’s author, Wajahat Ali, chastised Horowitz as a self-serving and toxic presence in a field of anti-Muslim pundits.

    Virulent Muslim-basher Robert Spencer, director of the website Jihad Watch, is on his nonprofit’s payroll, and Horowitz’s online FrontPage Magazine publishes the work of Daniel Greenfield and Daniel Pipes, both of whom add to right-wing fears that Muslims are infiltrating the West. Horowitz also works closely with Pamela Geller, collecting money for her anti-Muslim hate group, Stop Islamization of America…”

    — SPLC

    I’d post the link but Daycal censors the truth. So just go to the SPLC and learn about what kind of creature that Daycal is putting on display. Horowitz is an Islamophobic Communist idiot. The Tea Party will get in bed with anybody.

  • “A report from the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, “Fear, Inc.,” exposed Horowitz as a prominent member of a “small network [that] produces talking points and messages relied upon and repeated by every segment of this interconnected network of money, grassroots leaders, media talking heads, and elected officials.” The report’s author, Wajahat Ali, chastised Horowitz as a self-serving and toxic presence in a field of anti-Muslim pundits.

    Virulent Muslim-basher Robert Spencer, director of the website Jihad Watch, is on his nonprofit’s payroll, and Horowitz’s online FrontPage Magazine publishes the work of Daniel Greenfield and Daniel Pipes, both of whom add to right-wing fears that Muslims are infiltrating the West. Horowitz also works closely with Pamela Geller, collecting money for her anti-Muslim hate group, Stop Islamization of America…”

    — SPLC

    I’d post the link but Daycal censors the truth. So just go to the SPLC and learn about what kind of creature that Daycal is putting on display. Horowitz is an Islamophobic Communist idiot. The Tea Party will get in bed with anybody.

  • It’s funny how this “news” source deleted the words from PRESIDENT TRUMAN. Obviously daycal is just another hate site and the Southern Poverty Law Center should list these little freaks as the extremists that they are. Since 1949 Israel has been illegal expanding it’s borders. Ya know how I know this? Because President Truman told us in 1949.

    “In the interests of a just and equitable solution of territorial questions to the US Govt, in the UN and as a member of the PCC, has supported the position that Israel should be expected to offer territorial compensation for any territorial acquisition which it expects to effect beyond the boundaries set forth in the resolution of the GA of November 29, 1947. The Govt of Israel has been well aware of this position and of the view of the US Govt that it is based on the principles of fairness and equity…”

    UNGA 181. Sorry Horowitz, Palestine is illegally occupied by the rogue state of Israel. For extra credit racist see Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

    And daycal, what is this Iran? Do you realize that this is the United States and censoring truth while printing lies for a know hate speaker listed as such by the SPLC is bad for business and contrary to the First Amendment. I didn’t know that little girl I talked to in your office was a racist like Horowitz. I am appalled that you people would host this extremist freak and his hate speech.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Mr. Hess, you must be so lonely with little else to do other than manufacture myths. Your colleague ISM honcho Paul LaRuddee once wrote how satisfying he felt to lie in the bed of a Palestinian suicide bomber. My response to him was, “Paul-did that induce your first auto-erotic experience.’ Hence my parting similar suggestion of such to you, Mr. Hess…

      • Yes, you are true credit to Israel as a Christian Dispensationalist. UNGA 181 is not a myth, you are a disgrace to humanity. UNGA 181 gave Israel life and you call it a “myth.” What a loon.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Article 49!!!! Quit running!!!

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      Daily Cal is getting owned!

  • Actually the Daily Californian has now a lower reputation than FrontPageMag the racist idiotic screed published by the racist p u t z David Horowitz. I did not know that censorship of the truth is an American value. Thankfully, since I’m writing a piece Horowitz I saved everything so the entire world can see that daycal is nothing but a front for racists putz’s like Horowitz.

  • Blake

    It was the father of zionism (Herzl) who first coined the phrase “the Final solution of the Jewish people” (in a letter to the Tzar of Russia) and you do not have carte blanche to kill and plunder a nation at will in the name of anti semitism. If anything Germany should have given you a “safe homeland” as the semitic Palestinians had nothing to do with the holocaust.

    • Don’t worry, this right wing extremist Web site known as the daycal will be censoring your comment soon. They do not publish the facts. They publish trash from a know hate speaker, David Horowitz.

      After this hate speech that is counter-factual in the extreme I would not trust another word from this hate site. Daycal should be also listed on the SPLC and I will be recommending it based on this article and the censorship of the truth.

      Israel occupies Palestine. See United Nations Security Council resolution 1860. Of course they don’t fact check here or this hate piece by the massively discredited Horowitz would never have been printed.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Daily Cal must address the reader’s!

    • Don’t worry, this right wing extremist Web site known as the daycal will be censoring your comment soon. They do not publish the facts. They publish trash from a know hate speaker, David Horowitz.

      After this hate speech that is counter-factual in the extreme I would not trust another word from this hate site. Daycal should be also listed on the SPLC and I will be recommending it based on this article and the censorship of the truth.

      Israel occupies Palestine. See United Nations Security Council resolution 1860. Of course they don’t fact check here or this hate piece by the massively discredited Horowitz would never have been printed.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Blake, you do your pro-Palestinian friends a disservice by writing such anti-Jewish screed and untruths. I see no reason in flagging you–you do a good job in embarrassing the likes of SJP…

      • So you are denying what Theodor Herzl said? Just how low will you stoop to propup this racist screed by Horowitz? The Palestinians had nothing to do with the Shoah. Just what is wrong with you? Let’s do a test, would Argentina be a better homeland for the Jews?

  • FB363

    Just a couple of points in response to David’s op-Ed.

    First, each side, Israeli and Palestinian, fantasizes about eliminating the other. But the puny Palestinians are obviously incapable of actually eliminating the Israeli regime which is the fourth or fifth strongest military power in the world; and have actually agreed to share the land, i.e. abandon their fantasies, with the Israelis taking 78% of historic Palestine, leaving the Palestinians with 22% of their original homeland.

    On the other hand it is not so clear that Israel has abandoned its fantasies of eliminating the Palestinians. One only has to consider the kill ratios and degree of infrastructure damage in the biennial slaughters inflicted on Gaza, not to mention the relentless immiseration inflicted on all occupied Palestinians including those in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which is either simply sadistic or else calculated to make them want to leave. I believe the latter alternative is the correct one.

    Israel was founded upon original acts of ethnic cleansing and seeks to expand Greater Israel by progressive albeit slow ethnic cleansing. We haven’t seen the last of it. Note that Palestinians having 22% of the land would entail removing several hundred thousand Jews from the West Bank and Jerusalem. Or will they accept to renounce their Israeli citizenship and live as equals in Palestine? Doubtful. The settlers are very unlikely to leave, ever. It’s too late. On the other hand, is it too late for the Palestinians to be forced out completely?

    I long for the day when Israel advocates stop whining that all the Palestinians want to do is kill them, really. I doubt that day will ever happen. There is too much psychosis.

  • Carl Stromsness

    If you are old enough (me), you can remember David Horowitz as a ‘leftist’. He now makes a living out of smearing honest folks. Shame on you, David..and shame on the Daily Cal for publishing pseudo-truth of Zionists who think Palestine belongs to them. I’m Norwegian and Swedish and can prove it, but I doubt that Norway and Sweden think I have the right to ‘return’. Give it up Zionists!

    • His parents were Communists and that is how he was brought up. It’s funny how the right wing wingnuts will get in ed with this guy but call President Obama a socialist. It just goes to show you the lack of braincells in the Republican party today.

      This Daycal “news” source has now discredited itself by posting this trash from a known fascist.

    • His parents were Communists and that is how he was brought up. It’s funny how the right wing wingnuts will get in ed with this guy but call President Obama a socialist. It just goes to show you the lack of braincells in the Republican party today.

      This Daycal “news” source has now discredited itself by posting this trash from a known fascist.

    • Dan Spitzer

      I don’t agree with everything Horowitz writes, but I don’t see him smearing anyone. To my knowledge, no one has sued him.
      As for the “right of return,” that’s why Arafat and Abbas refused the most reasonable offer of 94% of the West Bank, all of Gaza and a capital in E. Jerusalem as offered by Barak and Clinton and later by Olmert. Why? Because the Palestinian leaders want it all given their notion of the “right of return.”
      As for Palestine, it has never historically existed. As Horowitz wrote above, it was part of the Ottoman Empire governed by a Turkish vassal in what is today Damascus when the British took it over after WW 1. “Palestinian” was a name the Romans gave an entirely other ethnic group, but in the late 1960’s, Arafat usurped the name and gave it to the Arabs living in the vicinity.
      On the other hand, Jews had lived in and around that area for “only” 3000 years…

      • Ridiculous. Israel was created in Palestine. There were Palestinians there. Why do you keep making things up? It does not help Israel or your credibility but you keep on doing it. Ever hear of the Balfour Declaration of 1917? Or San Remo where is was codified in 1920? These documents are what gave Israel it’s legitimacy. Not big on actual history eh?

        Read this from the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and answer it smart-guy:

        “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine…”

        Now stop lying about Palestine. The state of Palestine is recognized by more than 138 nations around the world and this fact has allowed them to sign the Geneva Conventions and 31 other international treaties and agreements including the Rome Statute which allows them to become the 123rd nation joining the International Criminal Court, tomorrow.

        So stop these lies about “Palestine historically never existed.” I just schooled you hard, if you continue to lie about it after this then everyone can reckon that you prefer ignorance and lies over REAL historical truth.

        • Dan Spitzer

          I support science when it holds to the accuracy of Climate Change. And I support science when it states that the DNA of people now called “Palestinians” emanates from somewhere in the Gulf of Arabia.
          There have doubtless long been Arabs living in Israel/Palestinian Territories but not in great number until Israeli settlers made the area prosperous thereby creating jobs which induced Arabs to migrate there…

    • M2000

      Thanks hatemonger for exposing yourself that you’re fine with hating Jews.

  • Danny Keane

    It is a sad day when a student newspaper, which used to represent top standards in student journalism, decides to publish an open-ed article of a hate criminal. This poor decision merits an apology and resignation of the Daily Cal’s editors.

    • I called them and they Do Not Care. They like this racist crap from an extremist who is just to the left of the Taliban.

      • roccolore

        Democrats = racists, extremists, Taliban defenders.

    • Dan Spitzer

      No, you merit an apology Mr. Keane. Mr. Horowitz would be within his rights to sue you for slander by calling him a “hate criminal.”
      Again, all this name calling of Horowitz is a tidy way of ignoring the very real substance of the op-ed. People like Keane and Hess can only stoop to denigrate Horowitz and the Daily Cal, rather than address the substance and accuracy of Horowitz’s factual commentary.

      • I dare David Horowitz to sue me. Truth is an absolute defense to slander.

        I would be delighted to put his claims on trial. Truth will win, not lies like there is no occupation. This guy does not even know how Israel was founded and he is supposed to be a “supporter?”

        This guy is an Islamophobic hate monger who used to be a Communist. I have already proved to you TWO lies by this hate-monger that you are ridiculously supporting. He is lying. It’s not a mistake. Horowitz knew the truth and then found out he could make a lot more money out of hate speech that pushing Marxism.

    • roccolore

      You Democrats are the hatemongers who want Israel wiped off the map.

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    To Deceive and discredit is the the way of the Zionist. Are you really surprised by this piece?

  • Red

    There is no such thing as a “genocide credit” and Israel must stop their slaughter of the Palestinian people

  • Maestro

    israel is an Ebola in the world. and ISIS is just another one of its symptoms.

  • There’s nothing “special” about this hate piece Daily Californian. Indeed it makes your publication look like it is all about hate speech by this listed as a hate speaker David Horowitz. Do you have editors that check facts? Obviously not or you would not have printed this counter-factual hate speech by an extremist who supports the illegal occupations and the subjugation of Millions of innocent Palestinians in the Apartheid stat of Israel and outside of their declared state, in Palestine.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Well, any fact checker would realize that Israel is anything but an Apartheid state. Palestinians, unlike the S. African blacks of that era, carry no passbooks, can marry whom they wish, can buy property where they desire, and as Horowitz points out, can be elected to the Knesset and serve as Israeli judges. That’s not what one could call “the subjugation of Millions (I love the capitalization) of innocent Palestinians.”
      And btw Hess, what has Horowitz written which is erroneous? Apparently, you just don’t like any facts if they are not YOUR facts…

      • Well let’s check your statement against the facts. From my angle I see that you are denying that the state of Israel holds about 6 Million Palestinians under Apartheid and have illegal transferred more than 600,000 of their citizens into occupied territory. There are two sets of laws, I would post the links but daycal does not want links from the Association for Civil Rights Israel (ACRI). Or B’Tselem that other venerable Israeli human rights organization. They have both done in-depth reports on the two sets of law, one for Jews, and one for Palestinians.

        Basically what you are trying to sell is that the house slaves, who live in the Big House, have got great while the field slaves, in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, all occupied by Israel, should not be complaining that the Big House slaves have it “so good.”

        It’s a racist argument on it’s face. Desmond Tutu, who knows a thing or two about Apartheid says Israel’s is worse, and Nelson Mandela said that SA is not free until Palestine is free.

        I’ll stick with the real facts thanks.

        • Dan Spitzer

          Desmond Tutu did some good things vs S. African apartheid. But he is one of those Christian clerics who holds Jews in contempt. And citing his name, one S. African university student government gained a note of infamy recently by demanding that Jewish students there who supported Israel be thrown out.
          Nelson Mandela had a fine relationship with Israel when he became S. African head of state and he won’t have interacted at all with Israel if he held such antipathy for the Jewish State. Other luminaries who supported Israel were Mario Savio (see the recent bio) the great Martin Luther King.
          Again, to quote a few critics in the Israeli democracy-you won’t find Palestinian critics in the W. Bank as they would be jailed or in Gaza as they’d be executed-is just an excuse by Mr. Hess to avoid the substance of Horowitz’s op-ed.

          • You are a simple mind. I proved to you many pieces of hard evidence that prove Horowitz is a biased liar and you can’t bring yourself to address them. Your lame attempt at Hasbara is a microcosm of years of failed efforts by professional paid Hasbarians straight out of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

            Now start addressing the reality. I proved that Palestine is occupied by Israel, see UNSCR 1860. Now let’s look at that last line of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Conventions which says:

            “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.”

            This Israel has done more than 600,000 times along with a brutal occupation army to enforce it. Speaking of that brutal occupation army, please post a picture of an IDF’r fighting alongside a US Marine… Israel’s illegal policies and Crimes Against Humanity cause terrorism and they have become a US National Security threat.

      • Now, on what is an erroneous lie. Horowitz knows the truth, but he found right wing extremist rhetoric a lot more lucrative than ye olde Communism in the way he was brought up.

        Lie number one. Horowtz claims, “Nor does Israel “occupy” any Arab land.”

        UNSCR 1860:

        “Recalling all of its relevant resolutions, including resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 1397 (2002), 1515 (2003) and 1850 (2008),

        Stressing that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the territory occupied in 1967 and will be a part of the Palestinian state…”

        In short, even the Gaza Strip is still occupied by Israel in spite of the bone-headed unilateral disengagement planned by Ariel Sharon’s top adviser, Dov Weisglass.

        • robert affinity

          Israel is not occupying. In fact, the last Israelis left Gaza about a decade ago (the first time it was Jew free in about 3000 years). Hamas has agreed that Israel is not occupying Gaza. International law is also clear that Israel is not occupying. The legal definition of Occupation includes “effective control” which includes “boots on the ground” and “providing basic governmental services because no local govt is capable of doing so.” Those two elements are necessary (but not sufficient). In fact, cases more extreme than Israel have been tried and found to be “Not occupation.”

          • Dan Spitzer

            Indeed, the Palestinians-in Gaza through Hamas-have clearly demonstrated what happens when Israel leaves an area to full Palestinian control. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian terrorist organizations soon started firing missiles into Israel targeting civilians and they have kept this up ever since gaining complete rule in Gaza, launching thousands of rockets into Israel and causing two wars which were most destructive to their own people. Of course, SJP and its supporters will somehow rationalize that Gaza is “occupied,” but this simply shows their lack of command of the facts.
            It’s understandable that the Israelis wonder if this, too, would happen in the W. Bank. If history counts for anything, full Palestinian control would possibly mean missiles being launched at much closer major Israeli cities, such as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv (Gaza is further away from large Israeli population locales). And with such aggression, thousands of Israeli casualties would be a likely result. So much for peace coming from “the end of occupation.”

      • Well I’d like to answer you but apparently quoting from UN resolutions that prove the lie is not allowed t this right wing rag daycal.

        • TheOne BillyGunn

          Only to their benefit.

          • Well they have let them through now. It is simply a fact that Horowitz is lying about this conflict. And his hate speech is a taint on daycal for hosting it. He lied about the occupation, I proved that below, and he lied about how Israel was created it, I proved that above. Bringing in Hitler was the icing on this ridiculous piece of trash. This man is a hate-monger and the list of things he has said are simply depressing. Like posting a fake hate crime on FrontPageMg. He’s just an opportunist who was a Communist and then decided to cash in on right wing hate. Apparently hate and lies pays well. I can attest that writing truth and facts is not nearly so lucrative. Now daycal is catering to the wingnut prepper types who fall for this kind of nonsense. And I must say I am offended by that.

      • And now for lie number two, let’s see if daycal censors this. Horowitz does not even know the way that Israel was created. He just tells some irrelevant story, “Israel was created the same way Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon were created — out of the ruins of the Turkish empire, which ruled the area for 400 years before the countries’ creation.”

        This is a ridiculous lie because it, as well as the lie about occupation, is so easily disproven. Israel was created when Eliahu Epstein, an agent for the provisional government appointed by Chaim Wiezmann, declared the state to President Truman writing on May 14th 1948 when he wrote:

        “I have the honor to notify you that the state of Israel has been proclaimed as an independent republic within the frontiers approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution of November 29, 1947 … the Act of Independence will become effective on the evening of 14 May 1948, Washington time.”

        In short, Israel was created by an UNGA resolution 181, it declared its borders to be UNGA 181 borders, this is not up for debate, was recognized by UNGA 273 in 1949, and anyone can verify this by reading the documents on Israel’s founding at the Truman Presidential Library. Horowitz is just making things up to appeal to the gullible.

        • Guest

          I’m sorry, so Balfour declaration is a lie? No Jews returned to Israel during the British mandate? That’s a new one.

    • M2000

      Idiot, you’re the one being hateful with your venom supporting terrorists.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        Are you part of that Israeli internet defense force I keep reading about?

        • M2000

          No, I have no association.

    • roccolore

      You liberal fascists are the apartheid supporters. You support the Muslims who stone rape victims and throw gays off buildings.

  • It takes a special kind of ignorance to deny the illegal occupation. It’s like Horowitz thinks people can’t read UNSCR 1860 for themselves. And of course Horowitz has an issue with Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, but the ICC will be straightening that out from tomorrow forward. The state of Palestine, recognized by 138 nations around the world and counting, will officially become the 123rd member of the International Criminal Court tomorrow. The illegal occupation that Horowitz ignorantly denies is about to go on trial.

    • TheOne BillyGunn

      Finally.

      • Dan Spitzer

        I don’t think Robert Affinity below would mind if I quote his excellent statement from below verbatim as it neatly sums up in fine rejoinder the false allegation by Hess:
        1. The GC bans “forcible transfer” and this does not cover Israeli “settlers.”
        2.
        It is especially ironic that after Palestinian Arabs ethnically
        cleansed every Palestinian Jew from Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in
        1948 and Hebron in 1929 that they seek to claim a single Jew returning
        to a fraction of the Jewish owned private property there is a “settler”
        and “illegal” and an “obstacle to peace.”
        3. Under international law
        and according to Hamas, Gaza is not occupied. It is in legal limbo and
        belongs to no group or state until all parties peacefully negotiate
        final status borders as per UN SC Res 242 and relevant international
        law. Until then, it is administered by Israel.

        • TheOne BillyGunn

          That’s super! Now will it hold up at the ICC? Which is what Israel was desperately trying to avoid. Let us see.

  • Luv Life More

    Sadly, to narrow minded propagandist like this writer (David Horowitz the founder of the David Horowitz “Freedom” Center) the call for ‘justice in Palestine” equate with anti-semitism. Apparently, freedom centre activism only apply to Israelis who pay the bill and not Palestinians who suffer occupation and subjugation. When all fails, the writer refers to the over used winning tickets of “Hitler”, “the final solution”, “the holocaust” ..etc. even if the argument is against holocaust surviving Jews! A pathetic attempt to censor debate and stifle the public cry for Palestinian freedom.

    • Dan Spitzer

      It’s pretty disgusting to see someone stoop to writing “the argument is against Holocaust surviving Jews!”
      Again, when are we going to see some pro-Palestinian critic find something wrong with what Horowitz wrote. John Steinbeck wrote in East of Eden, “The truth only hurts when it ought to.”

      • Perhaps you should be bop over to Mondoweiss or Jewish Daily Forward. You won’t get reality from the hate monger David Horowitz. Maybe look up the crisis at Hillel? Perhaps you could actually learn some facts about this conflict.

        I have already pointed out two baldfaced lies in this article by Horowitz. You are simply dissembling.

        • Dan Spitzer

          Here’s a little sampling from a recent Mondoweiss which Hess implies he finds worthwhile. Unfortunately, the following is all too typical of the website. You decide if it is anti-Semitic or not:

          The subject of a flattering profile on Mondoweiss, writer Yeshua-Lyth
          introduced herself at a conference by saying: “I remember myself as a
          journalist explaining that a secular democratic state is actually a call
          for the annihilation of Israel. Today I say the same thing. It’s true,
          but now I support it.”

          Again, this is typical of those whose written commentary is regularly seen on
          the Mondoweiss website. The site even includes regular renditions of those
          who say that Zionists worked with the Nazis during the Holocaust to
          justify the sending of Jews to what is today’s Israel. Is that
          anti-Semitic enough for you? Possibly not-some hater recapitulated this nonsense on this very topic. And of course, Greta Berlin, the woman who headed the “flotillas” to Gaza, articulated this on her own website as well as The Electronic Intifada…

          • It’s always heartening to watch Christian Dispensationalists such as yourself call Jews antisemitic. You are a discredited boob. You are incapable of addressing the facts, and instead of actually following the Hillel scandal that I pointed out to you at Mondoweiss, you in your own bigoted and antisemitic way accuse Phillip Weiss of running some sort of anti-Smite site.

            You aren’t qualified to shine his shoes.

      • Luv Life More

        What is disgusting is the persistence of hasbara brigade Israeli terror apologists, like you, continuous attempts to mask away Israeli war crimes with previous crimes against others (such as the Holocaust). The fact that Jews were war victims 80 years ago does not give Israeli Zionists licence to victimise, oppress and murder Palestinians.
        Human rights, justice and peace should not be restricted to the chosen few, but the right of all human beings! Lets hope that the International Criminal Court ICC will now investigate the Israeli war criminal activities that were and continue to be perpetrated in Palestine. Alas, we may see some Israeli war criminals behind bars, and that is the truth!

        • Dan Spitzer

          Ah, Luv, I somehow don’t think that any organization associated with the UN will be taken seriously when it comes to allegations vs Israel. And, of course, Amnesty International just read the riot act vs Hamas for war crimes…

        • Dan Spitzer

          Here’s a piece summarizing Amnesty International’s charges of criminal acts of war by Hamas in the recent conflict in Gaza:
          http://www.standwithus.com/news/article.asp?id=3858

  • Chas

    The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls David Horowitz “the godfather of the modern anti-Muslim movement”.

    • dhorowitz10

      The Souther Poverty Law Center is a far left smear site. If you read their article on me you will see that they do not cite one anti-Muslim statement by me out of the millions of words I have written and posted. And even a casual look at the many speeches on the subject I have given will find many statements to the effect that most Muslims are peace loving and law abiding. Unfortunately there are many millions who support the anti-Christian, anti-Jewish, anti-atheist, anti-Israel, anti-American jihad of ISIS, Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and too many other Islamist organizations.

      • Nope, you are certifiable with that “Jew hate” nonsense. The Jews in my family are not going to be blamed for the crimes of successive Israeli governments and neither should the Jews of the world who do not support the illegal occupations.

        I know, in your strange world Jewish Voice for Peace is antisemitic along with J-Street, Americans for Peace now etc. Guess what Horowitz? Your extremism is so yesterday.

        • Dan Spitzer

          Jewish Voice for Peace, as Horowitz says, is composed of “obtuse” Jews among others who support the end of Israel as a Jewish State. And yes, Mr. Hess (what an appropriate name), that does indeed smack of what in your words is “Jew hate.”

          Hess, where is your condemnation of the Hamas charter calling for worldwide Jewish genocide? We never get a response to this legitimate question from SJP advocates and it appears that Jews who support the Palestinians (Hamas is the Palestinians’ favorite political party) seem unaware that this by definition would mean their own demise as well as the murder of their families and Jewish friends…

          • The Hamas Covenant has been defunct since the elections in 2006 but thanks for showing that you are not a scholar of this Israeli caused conflict. I have had these conversations around the kitchen table with the Jews in my family and your antisemitism charge simply proves that first, you don’t know what actual antisemitism is, and second that by constantly misusing the word you people are cheapening it so it will no longer have any effect.

            Third you have obviously not even read the Hamas Covenant.

            Now listen up Danny, I heartily condemn any war crime committed by any Palestinian militant. But here’s your problem, you seem to think that by passing off this tired old Hasbara lie that this somehow absolves Israel from the very real crimes against humanity that the rogue state has committed.

            Now if you have any guts whatsoever, now that you have been schooled, post Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and explain to the audience how Geneva has been repealed just for Israel… I’ll wait Danny, unless daycal censors this comment.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Anxiously awaiting for Dan to reply and address the man on every point instead of calling him out as a self-hating Jew.

          • Eric11210

            He is not Jewish. Just a Jihadist who pretends to have Jewish relatives.

          • You make these allegations as a troll. You have been discredited as a troll for years.

          • Eric11210

            Anyone who doubts who and what you are can simply read your history and see your constant and consistent support for Jihad.

          • And yet, you cannot post a single example because you are just making up slander.

          • Eric11210

            Just two weeks ago you justified the murder of rabbis when I confronted you on it. Own your own sick hatred Jihadist.

          • 1kenthomas

            Why would you address an anti-Semite’s points, point-by-point? That’s poor strategy; the points are designed to obfuscate, distract and distort.
            But sure, as an anti-Semite, you’re certainly like to define the terms of the conflict and debate, wouldn’t you?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            You can do what you like, brah. I love Jews, especially the women.

          • 1kenthomas

            Ma zeh, are you some kind of brogrammer? Nice sexist reference added on here. Eichmann, Heidegger… you know, you’re not exactly getting anywhere here, with your rhetorical strategy… ?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I forgot, you’re clairvoyant. So what exactly DO I want, broseph?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Whatever, brah. I still love Jews, especially the women.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Hess, that’s total bullshit. The Hamas Covenant is still in effect and its own leaders quote from it. It doesn’t seem to trouble you, Mr. Hess, that it calls for worldwide Jewish genocide–or have you somehow misread that which a grade schooler would comprehend…

          • Yeah, no. I would give yo the link to an analysis that I did on this subject but daycal censors links. You see I believe sources like the US Army War College and senior Palestinian officials, I don’t put any stock in the nonsense that you are spouting.

            But let’s consider your logic. You seem to be claiming an old logical fallacy that your mother should have informed you of: Two Wrongs Do Not Make a Right.

            Hamas could be eating the pinkie fingers off of Scandinavian babies and that still won’t absolve Israel of committing a continual Crime Against Humanity. So tell me, what other heinous crimes do you support around the world?

            I seriously call into question your ability to comprehend reality. As I said, the Hamas Covenant has been defunct since 2006. And you have conveniently sidestepped the question about Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, now THAT is not defunct and applies directly to the rogue state of Israel.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Dan, would you please address the gentleman regarding Article 49 of the Geneva Convention?

          • 1kenthomas

            Why should someone respond to a Red Herring?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Stupid question receives a stupid response, Sir.

          • 1kenthomas

            Bringing up an Article of a Treaty that does not, on its face, apply…

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Listen up, brah. I am a firm believer in the rule of law. If that is in fact the case then why not allow the Palestinian government access to the ICC? Let them have their day in court if you truly believe it does not apply. If Israel has nothing to hide it will defend itself in court. So please hold off on the automatic Israeli position of antisemitism by the UN or the ICC.

          • 1kenthomas

            The Palestinian “government,” or whatever it is (as calling it a ‘government’ in this context, prejudices certain questions of Law), certainly has access to the ICC. What it lacks, fundamentally, is status. And even if it had that status, there would be fifty other questions to ask, such as, has a state of war existed, under the terms of the Conventions?
            Thus…
            But you’re not really interested in the International Law, are you? You’re interested in appearing to get an anti-Semitic result, *regardless of* the details of that Law.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Gather round everyone, we’ve got ourselves a mind-reader. No. I’m only interested in the rule of law. But please do tell what other things I really want to convey since you’re clairvoyant.

          • 1kenthomas

            I don’t exactly need to be clairvoyant… and you’re certainly not interested in the Rule of Law, given that of the two of us, only one is remotely an expert in the topic, or knows any of the founders of the ICC, and you’ve tried my patience enough.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Cool story, brosky. Whatever you say. But let’s take your word for it and not someone with credentials like Richard Falk.

          • 1kenthomas

            Who’s Richard Falk? Some cartoonist with a Ph.D.?
            I’m using my real name here, it doesn’t take that much research … :)

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            But I have an agenda here?
            United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I’m sure my brosky, Ken, will tell us (more like smear) why this highly qualified individual and his report should be disregarded. Go on, Ken. I mean, brah.

          • If you have to ask who Richard Falk is you are simply again embarrassing yourself.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Richard Falk is the quintessence of the contemporary anti-Semite and crackpot leftist ideologue. Here’s one example:
            On June 29, 2011 Richard Falk posted on his blog an entry regarding the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Muammar Gaddafi for crimes against humanity which included a cartoon image of a dog with a Jewish head-covering and a sweater with the letters “USA”; it was urinating on Lady Justice while devouring bloody human bones.[113] UN Watch, which is affiliated with the American Jewish Committee[114][115] contacted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay
            regarding the cartoon. Falk acknowledged on July 6 that the cartoon was
            antisemitic and apologized for posting it, adding that “we must also
            make peace with nature, and treat animals with as much respect as
            possible.”
            In addition to his continued denigration of Jews and Israel, Falk has stated that US policies toward the Muslim world precipitated the Boston Marathon bombing. He has also implied that the US and Israel played a role in the destruction of the World Trade Center.
            In sum, Falk is a crackpot, anti-Semite, and conspiracy lunatic…

          • Oh please, do tell me about your expertness… You are just making things up and yo have been caught by someone who actually does media work with the court. Wanna try again?

          • Sorry Kent, that would be you. I am an accredited journalist at the International Criminal Court and their spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said today that “the International Criminal Court (ICC) held a ceremony on 1 April 2015 at the seat of the Court in The Hague (the Netherlands) to welcome the State of Palestine as the 123rd State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty.

            During the ceremony, the ICC’s Second Vice-President, Judge Kuniko Ozaki, presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine, Dr. Riad Al-Malki, with a special edition of the Rome Statute, as a symbol of their joint commitment to the rule of law.”

            You are just making things up and embarrassing yourself.

          • Eric11210

            If you are an accredited journalist then the term has no meaning. You are nothing but a poor quality propagandist who runs a blog that nobody who cares about actual facts bothers to read.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Eric, any “free-lancing” fool can call his/herself an “accredited journalist.” For Hess to do so diminishes the quality of those who work independently. One thing I guarantee: you won’t find the fabrications of Hess on any respectable news publication..

          • Eric11210

            Exactly my point. If he is (and I doubt it) then the term has no meaning since he runs a propaganda blog, not a news site.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Nice! I see you deleted your dumb post calling yourself an expert. Ha ha ha! And you also had my posts deleted as well. No worries. Here it is again rhetoric-man. I mean single-man. I mean bore:
            Gather round everyone, we’ve got ourselves a mind-reader. No. I’m only interested in the rule of law. But please do tell what other things I really want to convey since you’re clairvoyant.

          • Kent can’t “allow” anything. Today Palestine became the 123rd state to join the International Criminal Court. Poor Kent has no say in the matter.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Today, the NY Times reports that the Palestinians are wary of taking much initiative in the ICC as they know that the Israelis have plenty of ammunition to fire in response to anything (fraudulently) filed vs any Israeli…

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            They should be. They, too, are guilty of crimes against humanity. I never claimed the opposite. Justice for all.

          • Yeah, no. Except it actually does and you should have looked before you ran your mouth.

            “The participating High Contracting Parties emphasize the continued applicability and relevance of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which all High Contracting Parties have undertaken to respect and to ensure respect for in all circumstances. As such, they call on the Occupying Power to fully and effectively respect the Fourth Geneva Convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. They also remind the Occupying Power of its obligation to administer the Occupied Palestinian Territory in a way which fully takes into account the needs of the civilian population while safeguarding its own security, and notably preserve its demographic characteristics.”

            United Nations, December 17th, 2014

          • 1kenthomas

            Oh. The UN. Of course.
            I’m sure we’re boring the two other readers of this to death, but when exactly has anyone accepted the UN as a final and legal authority on such issues? The above is hot air and nothing more.
            Speaking of which, I need to go to the bathroom.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Your argumentative skills are atrocious. And your rhetoric is insufferably lame.

          • It’s not a “red herring” it is the law. And just this past December 17th, 2014 it was reaffirmed again by the High Contracting Parties to Geneva that it applies to Israel. It’s self-evident to even a child upon a reading of Article 49, it is illegal for an occupier state to transfer its citizens into occupied territory. It’s not up for debate, it is incontrovertible fact.

          • Eric11210

            Read article 2. The land was never legally part of any sovereign state and Israel has the strongest claim to it via the Palestine Mandate.

          • Or as Billy knows Israel declared it’s borders in accordance to UNGA 181. But trolls like you have no idea of how to even get to the Truman Presidential Library let alone being able to comprehend it. Under UNGA 181 both Palestine and Israel have equal rights.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Excellent work.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Is that an echo or a recapitulation of flatulence…

          • And yet all you have is ad hominem and zero facts. You won’t address the reality. Did you think it was me taking Israel to the ICC all by my lonesome? Perhaps you have not noticed that the entire planet, including the US government, holds that all of the colonies that Israel has planted outside of its country are illegal?

            What part of the fact that it is illegal, for an occupier country to transfer its citizens into an occupied country, don’t you get? It’s like truth and reality escape you. Totally.

          • Eric11210

            And again with that tired and boring lie. Israel very specifically did NOT accept those borders. Hess is in love with that inane lie. The records of the meeting discussing the Israeli declaration of independence show quite clearly that a vote was held on the question and the provisional government of Israel voted NOT to accept the borders. Hess is in love with his nonsense about the letter written by a functionary and pretending that this somehow binds Israel. He is desperate to push the boring lie.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Eric, Hess is a typical albeit not particularly skilled propagandist. He promulgates untruths to deflect attention away from a Palestinian government of reconciliation which holds as a major party an organization dedicated to worldwide Jewish genocide. And among his strutting bullshit pronouncements is his threat to sue, something someone who probably lives on government assistance would never carry through. In the parlance of boxing, he leads with his chin and the results are oh-so-predictable.

            In sum, Michael Hess is obviously not the sharpest nail in the shed. I like that in an enemy…

          • Eric11210

            He has no grounds for a suit anyway but he does love to do that. His own words are easily found in his Disqus history and any judge would laugh at him hysterically before throwing the case out as being without merit. I am not even a little bit concerned about the Jihadist.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Yes, the hot air blown by Hess is sufficient in and of itself to engender Global Warning. And the idea of him going to court is the stuff of lowbrow comedy…

          • Dan Spitzer

            Yes, the hot air blown by Hess is sufficient in and of itself to engender Global Warning. And the idea of him going to court is the stuff of lowbrow comedy…

          • Uh huh. In your world President Truman and David Ben-Gurion are “functionaries” eh? Only in wingnut world troll:

            “In connection with territorial matters, the positions taken by Dr. [Walter] Eytan apparently contemplates not only the retention of all territory now held under military occupation by Israel, which is clearly in excess of the partition boundaries of Nov 29, 1947, but possibly an additional acquisition of further territory within Palestine…

            In the interests of a just and equitable solution of territorial questions to the US Govt, in the UN and as a member of the PCC, has supported the position that Israel should be expected to offer territorial compensation for any territorial acquisition which it expects to effect beyond the boundaries set forth in the resolution of the GA of November 29, 1947. The Govt of Israel has been well aware of this position and of the view of the US Govt that it is based on the principles of fairness and equity…

            If the Govt of Israel continues to reject the basic principles set forth by the resolution of the General Assembly of Dec 11, 1948 and the friendly advice offered by the US Govt for the sole purpose of facilitating a genuine peace in Palestine, the US Govt will regretfully be forced to the conclusion that a revision of its attitude toward Israel has become unavoidable.”

            — President Truman to David Ben-Gurion 1949

          • Eric11210

            The usual tired efforts to lie. So, so boring. The letter to President Truman was not signed by Ben Gurion. Go take a look some time Jihadist.

          • Uh huh. In your world President Truman and David Ben-Gurion are “functionaries” eh? Only in wingnut world troll:

            “In connection with territorial matters, the positions taken by Dr. [Walter] Eytan apparently contemplates not only the retention of all territory now held under military occupation by Israel, which is clearly in excess of the partition boundaries of Nov 29, 1947, but possibly an additional acquisition of further territory within Palestine…

            In the interests of a just and equitable solution of territorial questions to the US Govt, in the UN and as a member of the PCC, has supported the position that Israel should be expected to offer territorial compensation for any territorial acquisition which it expects to effect beyond the boundaries set forth in the resolution of the GA of November 29, 1947. The Govt of Israel has been well aware of this position and of the view of the US Govt that it is based on the principles of fairness and equity…

            If the Govt of Israel continues to reject the basic principles set forth by the resolution of the General Assembly of Dec 11, 1948 and the friendly advice offered by the US Govt for the sole purpose of facilitating a genuine peace in Palestine, the US Govt will regretfully be forced to the conclusion that a revision of its attitude toward Israel has become unavoidable.”

            — President Truman to David Ben-Gurion 1949

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            It was never part of Israel within the borders first declared. Let the court decide.

          • Eric11210

            Considering he has repeatedly praised terrorist attacks, including the murder of rabbis at prayer and babies in their cribs as legitimate “resistance” does it surprise you that he would push such tired lies?

          • Dan Spitzer

            Not one bit. Hess is all too typical of pro-Palestinian proponents who NEVER criticize untoward acts of terrorism…

          • Oh I missed this lie! I condemned terrorism by Palestinians militants in this very thread you fool! Under the rule of law smart guy, and under the Article 12, paragraph 3 motion under the Rome Statute that the state of Palestine filed, both Israel and Palestine can be investigated for anything that happened after June 13th, 2014.

            Instead of making false accusations, you could just try and learn actual facts. Not the tripe that Horowitz writes, he writes hate speech for people who eat that stuff up. I am talking about actual facts that have meaning in the real world.

          • Eric, that is actionable speech. I have never once “praised a terrorist attack” you are a lying troll and you always have been every time you show up staking me.

          • Eric11210

            Anyone doubting my words are free to hit up Hess’ history on Disqus and see what he actually said.

          • Three hours and Dan Spitzer flees like a scalded dog from the facts. Instead this troll picks on someone expressing a kind sentiment in the face of this racist xenophobic article by David Horowitz. Answer Article 49 Dan. Show everyone that you can actually read and interpret facts. It’s available at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a primary source for interpreting the Geneva Conventions Dan.

            Why do you insist on being uninformed and just acting like an Internet troll?

            What value do you offer if you cannot address basic facts in relation to this conflict?

          • 1kenthomas

            There’s nothing to address. Article 49 is a Red Herring, and bringing it up shows that you are not seriously engaged with the International Law. Trolling, I’d call it. :)

          • Nahhh, trolling is pretending that you know something. Much like you expert guy! It’s funny how you don’t know the US State Department considers each and every one of those colonies illegal under Article 49. And I see you missed Sir Alan Duncan’s speech on the matter. It’s land and resource theft under the law. I really want to know what drives you to support Israel stealing land and resources OUTSIDE of Israel.

            Only you and a few wingnuts like Horowitz hold that twisted position. The rest of the world including most Israelis understands the law. So why do you hate actual facts and the rule of law? Why are you pretending to know something when you so clearly know nothing about this conflict? What’s in it for you?

            Even Jerusalem Post says the colonies are illegal. So what drives you buddy?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I’d love to read his response.

          • 1kenthomas

            Wait a second… hold on… does the 4th Geneva Convention apply to the conflict? Howso?

          • Eric11210

            It doesn’t. Article 2 makes that crystal clear but Hess is in love with tired lies.

          • 1kenthomas

            Alas he’s not the only one… we could spend our entire day dealing with this single *anti-Semitic* Red Herring. Probably best to label it as what it is.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            And there we have it! “It’s antisemitism”. Who would have think it? Way to try and poison the well of discussion. Palestine will have it’s day in court. Nothing for Israel to fear, right? Lol

          • 1kenthomas

            Indeed! Why would you poison the well with the claim that a Convention clearly applies, when it doesn’t, and that Israel and no one else is guilty of violating it…
            Palestine will have it’s day in Court? And what Court will that be? Certainly not the ICC, where it simply *lacks status*.
            And then– what claim could this quasi-entity possibly bring?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I guess the other countries siding with the Palestinian struggle are just simply out of their minds–and antisemitic to boot. Yawn…

          • All 138 of them and counting. Some of these people seem to not have Google.

          • I think it is funny just how stupid you are being. Today, the state of Palestine became the 123rd member of the International Criminal Court. This was news back in January but with your “expertness” on this conflict you must have missed it. In 2012 Palestine became an Observer State in the UN and as such gained access to a number of treaties and agreements. They joined the Geneva Conventions brighteyes. And 30 other treaties including the Rome Statute. They filed an Article 12(3) petition under the Rome Statue to the ICC and right now, the Office of the Prosecutor is doing a preliminary investigation in events that happened after June 13th, 2014.

            I’m embarrassed for you…

          • garyfouse

            Maybe New England will become the next member of the ICC.

          • 1kenthomas

            So, putting all else aside, are you :

            a) claiming any ex-post-facto authority or jurisdiction;
            b) claiming a state of war has, or will exist, under relevant Conventions?

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Don’t mind Ken, that’s just part of his strategy. He did major in rhetoric, ya know?

          • Nope, again you are just being foolish and bandying about terms that you know nothing about. Did you think a couple of stars were going to impress the Jews in my family boy?

            Article 49 directly applies to this conflict as I outlined above from a primary source and not some guy on the Internet just making things up. What? They don’t have Google where you are?

          • Yeah, no. You, a troll that has stalked me all over the Internet is just a salivating goon.

            You would not know Article 2 if you tripped over it trollboy.

          • Eric11210

            Classic deflection. The Jihadist knows very well what article 2 says but he desperately wants to deflect from the facts.

          • Nope sorry “expert,” I would never want to step on your toes you being so knowledgeable and all…

          • Eric11210

            Hess with his desperate and tired lies as usual. He does love spewing them everywhere.

          • Yeah, except that Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention is now catching up with Israel as the 123rd member state of the International Criminal Court, Palestine, has made a referral under Article 12(3) of the Rome Statute. Yeah, if you mean lies like that I suppose so troll boy.

          • garyfouse

            I have read the Hamas Covenant. It is viciously anti-Semitic. It is still in force.

          • The Hamas Covenant has been defunct since the 2006 election platform, ask the US Army War College or senior Hamas officials, I have and have reported this at BBSNews.

            The Fourth Geneva Convention existed decades before Hamas was nurtured by Yitzhak Shamir. (He had to answer to the Knesset for that). The Hamas Covenant has NOTHING to do with Article 49. I wonder why so many of you just can’t address that?

            Now Gary, please address the law. It is illegal for an occupying country to transfer its civilian population into occupied territory. This Israel has done 600,000 times, making it a Crime Against Humanity.

            How would you feel if 600,000 Iranians were transferred to your locale with the Iranian Republican Guard? I wish you folks would use some common sense. It’s the law and Israel’s officials are now going to face that law.

            It would have been far easier to make peace.

          • garyfouse

            Michael,

            Before you can be occupied, you have to be a country first. There has never been a nation called palestine. This is not occupied land, it is disputed land yet to be decided by a peace treaty. But how can you make peace with those who want to kill you?

            And I never could figure out why nobody demands that Jordan give part of its country “back” to the Palestinians.

          • Such amazing ignorance. I’ve already proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt for thinking rational people, that Israel occupies Palestine. It’s amazing to me that no matter how many times you are faced with say, UNSCR 1860, you folks just blithely continue on lying. This “disputed” land nonsense has been debunked. Read the factual material and stop reading things like Faux News or David Horowitz.

            Even former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert put that lie to bed. Jordan is not Palestine. You folks would like to see a war with Jordan. And you may get it because of Al Aqsa. While you folks fiddle with lies and misinformation the world is passing you by. I would ask where you get this nonsense but I can see it comes from the Daily Californian who hosts a hate speaker who would not know the truth if it bit him. He is doing this for the money folks, it’s not caring for Israel because Horowitz is a threat to Israel. He is certainly not a “supporter.”

          • Eduardo Kelerstein

            The vermin H
            ess and his endless antisemitic lies. Go back to Spandau herr dreck

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            Go back into the oven!

          • Eric11210

            Article 2.

          • GilGimesh

            From a 2009 interview with Khalid Mishal the supreme leader of Hamas.

            “On the crucial question of rewriting the Hamas charter, which calls for the destruction of Israel, he was unbending: “Not a chance.”

            http://www.nytimes.com/2009/04/13/opinion/13mcgeough.html

            Now please provide you evidence that the charter is considered no longer valid.

          • Blake

            Advocating the right of return for the native Palestinians makes them “obtuse”? Is that zio speak for “human”?!

          • Dan Spitzer

            Arafat, Abbas and Hamas leader Meshaal have made it very clear that the so-called Palestinians’ “right of return” means what SJP always rants, “from the river to the sea.”
            In other words, the destruction of the Jewish State. And yes, coming from Jews in SJP and JVP, that is indeed “obtuse.”

          • 1kenthomas

            What native Palestinians? Whatever they are, they’re hardly an “indigenous people.”

          • Yeah, no. I see with your expertness that you don’t know about the Balfour Declaration. Too bad. I was feeling sorry for you and embarrassed but now I know you are just a fool.

          • Blake

            They are ethnicity. Its who call yourselves “israelis” that arent. The Father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, wrote a letter to South African colonialist Cecil Rhodes, asking for advice on COLONIZING Palestine. It beggars belief how you can lie your way through life over such an obvious fraud. How were you even reared!

          • 1kenthomas

            They are? Could you walk up to the second and third floors of Kroeber, and find someone who agrees with that?
            Sure, Herzl referred to “Palestine.” As a place name. So did everyone else for nearly a century. Of course you’re ignoring that the majority of the territory in dispute, is trans-Jordan, not historical “Palestine,” and the Hashemite Kingdom if it had any sense, would absorb part of it.
            Fraud? Son, this is International Relations. It’s dirty, and about power. Nothing about a situation such as this is nice, or sitting around the campfire in the US singing cumbayaa and rescuing cats from trees. It’s nasty, and people die for no go reason.
            That’s the real world. Grow up.

          • Blake

            You zionist trolls are an insult to the supposed “Jewish intelligence” canard. You wont find an Israeli historian that claims Palestinians are not the indigenous people of the land as they would not dare discredit themselves. Go get some non fiction in your life for crying out loud and stop annoying me with your madness.

        • garyfouse

          JVP is an organization of left-wing anarchists who hate Israel and don’t believe that pro-Israel voices should be allowed to be heard. A couple of years ago that was confirmed when SJP at UC Irvine hosted three misfits from JVP- Matan Cohen, Rachel Roberts and Estee ( I forget her last name). She was an ex-actress who had to read her speech from her laptop.

          During their presentation, they opined that those who supported Israel should not be allowed to feel comfortable on campus and that pro-Israel speech was “useless discourse”. I was present and heard it. Two of these characters actually participated in the disruption of Netanyahu’s speech in New Orleans the year before.

          SJP and JVP were made for each other. They both use Brown Shirt tactics.

          • I am a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and you are simply making things up. Why do you think you get credibility by just making things up? So-called “pro-Israel” discourse is futile because most pro-Israel supporters erroneously believe that Palestine is part of Israel. It’s not and never has been. That’s why so many of you don’t understand why Israeli officials will now have to face the ICC. It is illegal to steal territory and resources from another nation. It’s sad that you have to be informed of this.

          • garyfouse

            Why do I need to make things up? I told you about an event I attended. Stand With Us was there and made a video of it. You contradict your own point. You say I am making it up presumably about thge comments of Rachel roberts and matan Cohen and then you call pro-Israel discourse “futile”. You confirm what Cohen and Roberts said.

            On a subsequent speaking event by Cohen at UCI, I confronted him with those comments. You see, the probelm with you SJP/JVP folks is that in your world, you would not permit free speech for your adversaries.

            And you are involved with the ICC? That’s comforting.

          • Stand With Us is yet another bigoted hate group that makes things up and has been caught at it. They are a fringe group like John Hagee’s group. The irony here is that the John Hagee’s of the world believe that Jews are necessary for their salvation and sadly they believe that two thirds of all Jews will be killed in the imaginary Second Coming(tm) with the rest either converting to Christianity or spending all eternity in hellfire. This is such a common trope I saw it on a comedy show last night.

            Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine are four-square in favor of peace. You apparently are in favor of lies and machinations by people who want war. By your supporting discredited propaganda operations, it is you who is endangering the legitimacy of Israel. Bear that in mind Gary. You either support truth or propaganda.

          • garyfouse

            SWU is hardly bigoted. They are pro-Israel and against anti-Semitism. I pointed out that they were present and videotaped the SJP-JVP event at UCI. Instead of thinking, “Gee maybe I can get a copy of that video and see for myself if the statements gary said were made were really said,” you shoot the messenger.

            And how did John Hagee get into this argument?

          • 1kenthomas

            Can you be precise and specific about what you claim Gary is “making up?” Or are you simply issuing a general condemnation?

          • I was precise. Palestine is not part of Israel, period

            Then entire planet is aware of this fact except for a handful of wingnuts.

      • Chas

        It’s not just the SPLC. The Anti-Defamation League described your “Islamofascism Awareness Week” campaign as “a project on college campuses that promotes anti-Muslim views and features events with anti-Muslim activists.”

        • TheOne BillyGunn

          He won’t be responding. Zionist Jews just deceive and try to discredit facts. The wiki leak cables turned popular opinion against Israel and not rising anti-semitism. The Internet is not a zionist’s friend and neither is the Talmud.

          • M2000

            So I guess then hating the Jews is perfectly okay, you make your point the obvious.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            I’m beginning to develop a severe dislike for Zionist-Jews. That’s absolutely true. Not Jews in general. I’d be insane.

          • M2000

            And yet you claim to be so “repressed”.

          • TheOne BillyGunn

            How so?

        • roccolore

          you Democrats are the fascists because you’re anti-Jewish. And the SPLC is the real hate group that defends Floyd Corkins.

        • garyfouse

          And what about the annual Israel apartheid weeks that come to UC campuses? Have you heard Amir Abdel Malik Ali speak on behalf of the MSA at UCB? I have heard him speak many times at UCI, where he accuses various people of being, “Zionist Jews”, He spits out the word, “Jew” just as the Nazis did. How about Imam Mohammed al Asi, who has come to UCI multiple times and insulted Jews. “You can take the Jew out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of the Jew”.
          -Al Asi at UCI in 2001 hosted by MSU. Don’t take my word for it. It’s on videotape.

          • Non sequitor. David Horowitz is a listed hate speaker. Stop trying to change the subject. Some statement by someone else has nothing to do with Horowitz’ hate speech. Address that. He even denies that Palestine is occupied by Israel and that’s just cuckoo.

          • And: it’s a JEW! That’s what’s of most interest to you, isn’t it.
            Oh, and by the way, It’s “non sequitUr”, you ignorant filth.

        • dhorowitz10

          The ADL is lying too. My campaigns are described at http://www.stopthejewhatredoncampus.org

      • “For Horowitz, Muslim Student Associations “are arms of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the fountainhead of the terrorist jihad against the West.” Hillary Clinton adviser and Muslim Huma Abedin is a “Muslim Brotherhood operative” who is “worse than Alger Hiss.” And the Palestinians, all of them, are even worse … Horowitz has accused anti-tax activist Grover Norquist of being a secret Muslim plant in the federal government. More famously, he has led the charge that Huma Abedin, a long-time aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is a Muslim Brotherhood agent sent to “penetrate” the U.S. government. Horowitz argues that Abedin, who is married to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, has “been given a special dispensation to marry a Jew so she can infiltrate our government.”

        I encourage everyone to go to the SPLC Web site and read all those times that Horowitz never says any hate speech…

        • dhorowitz10

          I invite you to demonstrate that even one statement of mine – and please quote it verbatim – is not true.

          • Dan Spitzer

            David, the likes of Hess can’t. Hence they deflect the reasoned commentary you wrote with off-the-track fabrications to steer those who read this topic online away from any substance. As you know quite well, its an old trick straight from Stalinist strategy…

          • dhorowitz10

            Thanks Dan. I used to have a Spitzer working for me at Ramparts. Any relation?

          • Dan Spitzer

            David, I never worked directly with Ramparts, but my then girlfriend and I wrote a piece on our experiences in Laos which Ramparts published. I did speak with you over coffee in Berkeley several times when I was on good terms with (gag) Art Goldberg. But I was so appalled with the published letter Goldberg wrote to you with his absurd allegations directed toward you concerning the Panthers’ murder of the accountant that I severed any ties with Goldberg and have been reading your work ever since. I may not always concur with you on every issue, but I find your arguments invariably well-reasoned and researched. Thank you, David, for your consistently good work…

          • Dan Spitzer

            David, the likes of Hess can’t. Hence they deflect the reasoned commentary you wrote with off-the-track fabrications to steer those who read this topic online away from any substance. As you know quite well, its an old trick straight from Stalinist strategy…

      • Well said. All my support dr. Horowitz.

    • PleaseKillMe

      The SPLC is a political organization with blatant disregard for common sense. They should never be taken seriously with anything they write.

      • Dan Spitzer

        The reason that SPLC dislikes Horowitz is that he opposes the inane call for reparations for black people due to slavery. Most thoughtful African Americans believe reparations is a nonsense issue, but SPLC will tar anyone like Horowitz who publicly opines it.

        This is just a way that people like Chas avoids responding to the very real issues that Horowitz thoughtfully examines. For example, you are not going to see Chas address the SJP call for “Palestine” to extend from the river to the sea, thereby eliminating the Jewish State of Israel. Nor will you likely see Chas criticize Hamas for advocating Jewish genocide…

        • And yet I posted the facts from the SPLC down below that show no mention of anything of the sort. In short Danny, you are just making things up. I lived for years in Montgomery. No real Jew would ever opine against SPLC’s good work for Civil Rights and against hate speakers like Horowitz. Real Jews helped spearhead the Civil Rights movement, and they vote Democratic for a reason. There’s a piece right now at Mondoweiss that highlights four of them and how hate speakers like Horowitz and his ilk are trying to shut down these important voices.

        • Chas

          I have no idea why you want me to disown Hamas statements. I merely quote both the ADL and SPLC that Mr. Horowitz is anti-Muslim.

          • roccolore

            The SPLC is anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, anti-military

    • M2000

      So how come no pro-Palestinian group is listed as a hate group for promoting hate about the Jews and supporting terrorism? Must be an “Islamophobic” thing to do…

    • Yep, I just quoted them in a massive refutation of the lies that Horowitz has told here, and that the Daily Californian hosted. Fro shame.

    • garyfouse

      And Ben Carson too?

    • Larry A Singleton

      Absolutely unbelievable that someone would cite the SPLC. Definitely one for the “can they possibly be that stupid” category. As my pal Bugs would say; “What a maroon”.

      • TheOne BillyGunn

        You want us to take you seriously when you quote cartoon characters, launch personal attacks, and have an atrocious command of the English language? Right…

    • Is that supposed to be something bad? Only a delusional fool couldn’t be against islam and its total contempt for human rights and freedom.

 
