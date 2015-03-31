Op-Eds

Why I singled out Students for Justice in Palestine

March 29
Mandy Zheng/Staff

Today we are witnessing a resurgence of global Jew hatred not seen since the 1930s when Hitler was laying plans for the “Final Solution” — the physical extermination of European Jewry. In the Middle East, Hitler-admiring leaders in Iran and parties such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are openly planning to finish the job Hitler started. And in America, on campuses across the country, student groups explicitly echo the poisonous messages of these Jew-hating parties that hold events calling for the destruction of the Jewish state — the unmistakable meaning of their signature chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” because the river is the eastern boundary of Israel and the sea its western boundary.

These campus-approved organizations — most prominently Students for Justice in Palestine — engage in rhetoric and activities that clearly fall under the definition of anti-Semitism used by the U.S. government: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” They deny the Jewish people — and only the Jewish people — their right to self-determination, they demand that Israel be judged by standards not applied to any other nation, they deploy classic anti-Semitic imagery, they propagate the idea that Israel exists on land stolen from the Arabs, and they demonize Israel as an apartheid state.

In a letter to The Daily Californian published March 20, members of SJP claim to have been persecuted by a poster campaign I organized to highlight its anti-Semitic and anti-Palestinian activities. One poster, for example, featured two Hamas terrorists about to execute a Palestinian for alleged collaboration with the Jews. The SJP letter goes on to describe its “protests,” which I believe clearly express a genocidal goal: the elimination of the Jewish state. It complains that the Daily Cal editors refused to print a passage in the SJP members’ original submission because it was “libelous and unverifiable,” which it clearly was. As quoted in their letter, “The (SJP) flyers called attention to the real eviction notices Palestinians in the Occupied Territories receive from the Israeli military as part of the Israeli government’s policy of expelling Palestinians from their land in order to build ethnically-exclusive settlements, an ongoing project of ethnic cleansing that has seen some 27,000 Palestinian homes demolished since 1967.”

These SJP claims misrepresent the situation. Since its creation, Israel has been home to more than 1 million Arabs who, as Israeli citizens, sit on Israel’s Supreme Court, are members of its Knesset and enjoy more rights than the Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Of the two parties that seek to represent Palestinians, one is a terrorist group sworn to eliminate the Jewish state. It is SJP that supports ethnic cleansing, not Israel.

Nor does Israel “occupy” any Arab land. Israel was created the same way Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon were created — out of the ruins of the Turkish empire, which ruled the area for 400 years before the countries’ creation. Native Americans have a greater claim to the United States than Arabs do to either Israel or Gaza and the West Bank. More to the point, there appear to be no Hamas, Fatah or SJP protests against the Hashemite rulers of Jordan, whose oppressed majority population is Palestinian. That is because the goal of the Palestinian movement, as led by terrorists, is not the liberation of Palestine but the destruction of the Jews.

The 70-year Arab war against the state of Israel is racist to its core. There is no peace in the Middle East because it is impossible to negotiate peace with people who want to eliminate you. The actions of SJP make it a supporter and active abettor of a war against the Jews. (The fact that some obtuse Jews are unable to recognize this and are members of SJP does not mitigate its truth.)

SJP is responsible for the atmosphere of fear that is a palpable reality for many Jewish students. As such, SJP clearly violates UC Berkeley’s “Principles of Community,” under which officially recognized student groups are supposed to operate. Under the U.S. Constitution, SJP has every right to spew its noxious hatreds and spread its lies. It does not have rights, however, to the privileges of legitimate student groups or to funding from the campus and taxpayers of California. This is an outrage that needs to be addressed by UC Berkeley’s Division of Student Affairs, and the sooner the better.

David Horowitz is the founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and the author of “Radical Son: A Generational Odyssey.”

Clarification(s):
A previous headline accompanying this article did not clearly state who was singling out Students for Justice in Palestine.

  • beniyyar

    The Holocaust of European Jews was led by German “intellectuals” whose goal was the complete and utter extermination of the Jewish People. They used much of the same logic that today’s anti Israel/anti Jewish gangs in the West. Notice that almost all of the worst anti Israel/anti Jewish agitation for BDS is led by Ivy League teachers and endorsed by their institutions. Israel is the only remaining safe space for Jews, face it American Jews and especially EU Jews, the drunken Cossack/SS pogromists are coming to kill you so COME HOME TO ISRAEL!

  • Larry A Singleton

    Remind me: what wikileaks?

  • barada

    Horowitz and his followers are a hideous bunch.
    Hate and fear personified.

  • Larry A Singleton

    Disqus is a totally dysfunctional pile of stinking dog turd. It’s like a virus all by itself.

  • janbn

    As a former member of the Daily Cal staff (1950-1952) I resent the fact that the Daily Cal gave even one inch of space to David Horowitz. I think that to counteract this piece the Daily Cal should have an article that shows exactly what Israel has done to the Palestinians especially since the occupation in 1967 of the West Bank and Gaza. Calling out Israel for its human rights violations is no more anti-Semitic than was calling out apartheid South Africa anti-white. I have forwarded this article to others who were once proud staff members. I am sure that they will feel the same as do I.

  • William Devillis

    I was glad to see that SJP and other Muslim student groups and their supporters showed again that they are not anti-Semitic but only interested in Palestinian’s rights. Since the end of the 2014 Gaza war, Hamas has received billions of dollars from the UN, US and Iran and the large amounts of concrete and building supplies from Israel. The AP and other news organizations reported this past week that virtually none of the money or building supplies has gone to rebuilt civilian homes. The building supplies have all gone to rebuilding the tunnel network and structures for Hamas’ military wing. The money has gone to the same effort including restocking thousands of rockets, rocket launchers and other weapons.
    The SJP and others were out there protesting the treatment of the Palestinian residents who have been made to wait to by Hamas to live like people. Once Hamas is ready to go to war again with Israel, the Palestinian people may start seeing some of that aid used to rebuild their homes. Thank God, these groups showed their support for the Palestinian people’s rights.
    Oh wait, I’m sorry. There was no protest. This was Hamas treating its people like animals. The SJP and their supporters don’t care about that. Jews weren’t involved. Gotta stay silent. But they say they’re not anti-Semitic. LOL.
    Bigots, haters and hypocrites. That’s the SJP and their supporters for you.

  • El Cid

    I am impressed by this newspaper to publish this article which goes against popular notions and prejudice.

    I am also impressed by the awareness expressed by some, hopefully students, who see that ad hominem attacks and lies show the true colors of the SJP. Perhaps in future this newspaper will demand from the SJP the same level of scholarship backing their assertions as they demanded from Mr. Horowitz.

    No doubt there is a real debate and work to be done to bring peace and prosperity to this earth. It is also clear that the leadership fo SJP are doing nothing of the sort.

  • zlop

    “resurgence of global Jew hatred not seen since the 1930s”?
    Zionists hide behind anti-Semitisim. Only, perhaps, 1
    00 had full knowledge of 9/11 beforehand, yet all Jews are blamed?

    “Father Charles Coughlin … While he correctly identified Jewish central bankers such as Jacob Schiff as being behind the Russian Revolution and helped to expose the Protocols of Zion, he had a tendency to generalize the entire conspiracy as a Jewish plot.”

  • Kyle Anderson

    “Israel was created the same way Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon were created – out of the ruins of the Turkish empire.” Haha! I’m so glad David Horowitz doesn’t have a degree in History from CAL.

  • garyfouse

    No rise in anti-Semitism? Get over to Europe much? Do you keep up with the swastikas being scrawled on college campuses?

  • TheOne BillyGunn

    UN watch? Please. It just happens to be run by a Jew, eh? I know all about UN Watch. Now I will do what you do: you take that Zionist pig seriously? Oh my god! He has no credibility. Yawn…Zionist-Jews are fools.

  • Eric11210

    You have provided copious evidence of your extreme Jew hatred and your desperation to lie about facts.

  • Gene Nelson

    Dude – you embarrass yourself with your obsessive posting and the juvenile “daycal” title. Your life is sad.

