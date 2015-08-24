City

Berkeley police patrol to increase Southside presence to address party-related complaints

By | Senior Staff

A joint safety patrol will ramp up its presence in the south campus area because of an expected spike in party-related incidents typically associated with the first week of the semester.

The Joint Southside Safety Patrol — created as a response to neighborhood complaints near campus — is a collaborative effort between Berkeley Police Department and UCPD.

Officers from both departments are paired and respond to individual complaints coming from frat row and surrounding areas.

According to Lt. Dan Montgomery, the patrol provides “additional resources” to help address the “increased volume of calls” at the beginning of the school year, which often sees a “huge spike in partying behavior,” including underage drinking and prompting noise complaints.

The city’s Second Response Ordinance first requires a written warning, known as an Exhibit A, to be posted at the site of an unruly gathering. A notice will also be directed to owners of such cited properties. If police are required to intervene on a second complaint within 120 days of the posting, the city levies penalties, including possible monetary fines.

City Councilmember Kriss Worthington, whose district oversees the frat row area, said priorities should be placed on responding to violent assaults and implementing a foot or bicycle police patrol in the Telegraph Avenue area.

“Some people are more worried about parties, but I’m more worried about my constituents getting assaulted,” Worthington said. “I hope that (my suggestions) will be considered in how (BPD) prioritizes their time. People in the Telegraph area deserve that.”

To further emphasize the importance of alcohol education within the campus community, the city and campus will also work in tandem to implement a new campaign funded by a state grant in hopes of reducing the number of complaints from Southside residents, according to Worthington.

“At the beginning of the school year, placing a special attention on educating people on these issues makes sense,” Worthington said. “It gets the year started off on the right foot.”

As the semester progresses, however, the patrol will decrease its presence on frat row, as the number of nuisance-related calls usually dwindles, according to Montgomery.

Adrienne Shih is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @adrienneshih.

  • Lucas

  • still trying

    Well. The 2015 school year is off any running or should I say transporting to local ER’s because of underage drinking. Cal is off to multiple ETOH poisonings. possible multiple female drugging at a frat, unresponsive 17 year old female freshman lying in her vomit and up to 1500 students partying on Channing circle in less than a 4 hours period. . Good job Cal, Good job IFC and good job City for ignoring this behavior for so long and allowing the south campus area to become a “LORD OF THE FLIES” zone. Berkeley EMS and Police were stretched to the breaking point the last few nights. Several times, dispatch scrambled looking for an available officer to take the next incoming call. All the frats want to thank you for your incompetence.

    • awwyiss

      Then leave

      • still trying

        Why don’t you. Some Cal students feel it OK putting the entire Berkeley community at risk due to delayed police and fire responses and hospital ER overload.. There have been more than 14 EMS calls for ambulance transport in just a 26 hour period for alcohol poisonings at Cal this fall. I think it is time that you grow up. Telling me to move is not going to change your bad behavior or make the community safer. You need to come up with a better excuse for your ignorance.