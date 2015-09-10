Columns

My egg donation journey

“SEEKING EGG DONOR to add to family. Prefer: Age 18-28; Caucasian; tallish; good personal and family health; very athletic and personable. Compensation and travel expenses provided.”

My egg donation journey began when I sifted through the advertisements and classifieds of the newspaper you are holding in your hands. These advertisements are placed strategically in college newspapers, especially in prestigious ones with good reputations, to attract intelligent young women who could maybe use an extra five or 10 thousand dollars.

It was the fall of my freshman year, and I had just turned 18 and had taken out about $30,000 in loans to cover my out-of-state tuition. I contacted the agency through which the advertisement was placed and received eager emails from lovely women who supplied me with about 30 pages of preliminary information to go over.

Egg donations primarily take place through third-party agencies to ensure anonymity between donors, surrogates and intended parents, or IPs. IPs sift through hundreds of profiles and tell the agency who they choose, then the agency does all of the communicating and coordinating between the parties, including the in vitro fertilization center that the IPs choose. It is a grand puppet show mastered by the delicate hands of people who have dedicated their lives to making families possible.

The thought of making a difference in someone’s life in such a serious way resonated with me. I had been a regular blood donor for some time, realizing that while I lacked time and money to give to those who needed it, I was fortunate to have good health, and I could give that to someone who needed it in a similar way. But egg donation required some serious commitment.

I felt overwhelmed, and while the money was enticing, I decided to wait a year before making such a huge decision to move forward. I saw another advertisement and I fit the description perfectly, so I thought, if I’m going to do this, this would be the one.

The application and screening process included an extensive genetic questionnaire and family medical history, an FDA screening not unlike the one for blood donation, a personality profile including everything from my life ambitions to my favorite food, a video interview and photos of myself and my family from infanthood to present.

Suffice to say, it would have been impossible to attempt this alone. I had wanted to keep everything a secret in the beginning, using the scanner for my some dozen signed documents only when my roommates weren’t home. I worried that people might judge me negatively or think I was only desperate for money. I was so very wrong, and slowly realized that my support network would be greater than I ever thought, starting with my mother and sister. I initially told them because I needed help compiling my family history, but I know I would have told them eventually regardless.

They were immediately ecstatic about my decision and jumped to help me compile childhood photos and family medical history. I dedicated a weekend to binge watching American Horror Story on my boyfriend’s projector while typing up my answers to the seemingly infinite questions. But when I was finally finished and then accepted by the agency, it was so worth it.

After all that, my first donation wasn’t even through my agency but ended up being a private party donation, as they call it. This one was not anonymous I met the intended parents and coordinated with them without an agency, an experience I am thankful for but relieved to have behind me. Between scheduling numerous ultrasound and blood test appointments, traveling to and from the IVF center in Southern California, dealing with the contract and just generally being inexperienced with the process, I am ever so grateful for my agency during my current donation.

The biological part of the process started with heavy regulation of my menstrual cycle, which doctors eventually manipulated with hormonal birth control depending on the schedule for the egg retrieval. Then I started ovary stimulating hormones that mature all of the egg follicles for that month as opposed to a single one that would be chosen by my body during a normal menstrual cycle.

The hormones hardly affected me, but everyone is different. I struggled in the beginning to get into the routine of mixing medication and then injecting myself, but after doing it every night for two weeks, I gained the necessary confidence.

After a few weeks of hormones, I went under general anesthesia for a minor surgery involving a needle through my vagina (seriously). Then, it’s a couple days of recovery and at least two “normal” menstrual cycles before another donation can take place.

Obtaining as many eggs as possible increases the likelihood of getting a successful embryo and pregnancy. It is a numbers and probability game: the IVF doctor usually retrieves more than a dozen eggs, get a half-dozen good embryos and put about three in a uterus and hope that one takes.

My first donation took, and I now know that the surrogate mother is currently pregnant, my DNA swimming and growing inside of a woman I have never and will never meet, to be raised in a family that neither I nor the surrogate is a part of.

I was and am fine with this. I spent months thinking about how I would feel, and I am aware that those feelings could change at any time over the years. But I found myself thinking I should feel something profound at the notion that there would be a little piece of me “out there” more often than actually feeling weird about it. It’s the excitement and joy that I feel knowing that I can help a family in such a special way that means the most to me.

My next donation is already scheduled, and I plan to continue donating as long as IPs continue to choose me. Though this was a hugely personal and potentially life-changing decision, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome thus far. It is imperative that anyone considering egg donation prepare themselves for months of commitment and timely emailing, some physical pain, minor lifestyle changes and the absolute thrill that is helping someone build a family when they otherwise may not have been able to.

  • Paigejen878

    The day you leave the hospital you also leave with
    some money. Both of my cycles have been in different states and so I have also
    enjoyed the free travel and accommodations. I think my parents see it as a good
    opportunity, and my friends (especially men) say they are jealous. Everybody
    sees the dollar signs, but it really is rewarding on another level. Have I ever
    had any second thoughts? Yes, once. I panicked the first time that I realized
    these kids would be contacting me someday, probably when they were 18. The
    panic didn’t last long as I quickly did the math and realized that I’d be well
    into my 40’s by then and hopefully mature enough to handle the situation. It’s
    a hard situation to imagine. A child with a loving family that was made
    possible through the genetic donation of another person – sounds like a pretty
    great beginning to me. I want to give an advice to someone considering becoming
    a donor. Think for yourself, make sure you have support, but don’t pass on this
    experience because other people think it’s “weird.” Take it seriously and be
    responsible, someone somewhere is spending upwards of $20,000 on a 50% chance
    that if this goes perfectly it will end in a baby for them. Don’t quit your day
    job”.

  • Paigejen878

    I have read a story told by 27 years old lady who
    became an egg donor for infertile couple. Answering the question why did she
    decide to become an egg donor this young lady said: “Honestly, I didn’t (and
    still don’t) see a reason why anyone would not want to become a donor. You are
    doing something great for someone else (that requires very little effort) and
    being very fairly compensated for it”. After that she added some more details about
    the process. “The actual process of becoming a donor the first time is the
    biggest hurdle. You have to submit pictures, fill out forms detailing your
    family health, education and work history, complete questionnaires that ask
    questions like “Do you sleep with stuffed animals?” and “Do you believe in
    miracles?” If you have a relatively healthy family you will then be put in the
    database. The database works kind of like MySpace. Potential recipients will
    search through all of these donor profiles (your name is omitted, as it is
    anonymous) and select one. There are some brief phone calls with lawyers,
    genetic counselors, and a psych evaluation. You never have direct contact with
    the recipient, and the agency acts a sort of middle-man helping to arrange
    appointments and travel. Then the real fun begins!

  • Caroline

    As a result, doctor said us that it would be better to
    come another time. I was torn to pieces. I phoned my mother and shed floods of
    tears. I was psychologically broken. But, at last I waited until the next term.
    There were 6 couples in the hall. They all waited for the procedure. We were
    the third in this line. When it was our turn professor asked us to wait. We all
    waited and waited. At last the nurse called us and said that it’s our turn.
    Professor explained us that in the case of the third failure it’s needed to do
    in vitro. But I felt that that everything will go fine. After the procedure’s
    end, professor patted my shoulder and said that it went off without a hitch. We
    went home and after the procedure we had only to wait. Two weeks later, I got
    up at 5 am, and could not stop myself from conducting a pregnancy test. I
    closed my eyes and waited for 5 minutes with tears in my eyes. Finally, there
    were two lines, which pointed out that I was pregnant! I could not believe to
    my eyes. Tears rolled down my cheeks. I put the test on the pillow, woke up my
    husband and said, “Get up Daddy.” He also started crying. Finally,
    fortune smiled upon us. It was the most wonderful day of my life.

  • Caroline

    For me, it was like treason. But my husband constantly
    tried to persuade me, saying that we have a chance and we must take it, because
    it will be our baby and we will love him more than anyone else. After two
    months of persuasion, I finally agreed. We went again to the professor. We
    needed to drive 500 kilometers to reach him. At that time, the road seemed to
    us to be an eternity. Procedure was conducted at once, but it was something
    inside me saying that there will not be positive result. Woman’s wit. Coming
    back home, we were looking forward to the moment when 3 weeks would pass and
    finally conducted a pregnancy test, but at the end of the 3rd week test was negative.
    There was no time to think. I called once again to the clinic and doctor
    ordered me the second procedure. Feelings were rather mixed inside me. But the
    second time was also negative. The test showed a negative result once again. I
    had an appointment with the doctor for the third attempt and I had a feeling
    that everything will be as it should be. We went to the clinic being relaxed
    and smiling. In the hospital I was conducted a blood test for the hormone
    levels and the decision was as follows: it is needed to wait another two days,
    since my menstrual cycle was delayed. Then there were two more days and two
    more days once again.

  • Caroline

    I remember I walked down the street and sobbed my
    socks off. Infertility diagnose sounded for me as a sentence. “You will never
    be able to have children!” – doctor said. It was an awful feeling. All day long
    my husband phoned me to find out the results. I wasn’t able to say him about
    it. When husband came home he found the results on the table, and me crying and
    viewing photos on which I was a little girl. He looked at me and his eyes
    streamed tears. We cried and said nothing… Moreover I worked as a shop assistant
    in baby-goods store. Every time when I saw a pregnant woman – it was terribly
    painful for me. And I always asked: “Why she, and not me?” A few months later I
    decided to back to my question. It was rather difficult but as I lived with it,
    so might once again return to this painful issue. I read in the Internet about
    different ways of fertilization. We visited doctor by doctor. After 5 years of
    looking for a good doctor and appropriate clinic, we found one professor. He
    said us the only phrase that there was a chance. He suggested artificial
    insemination using donor eggs. I was shocked. Professor recommended us to think
    about it carefully. Leaving doctor’s office I looked at my husband and said
    with tears in my eyes – no. We sat on a bench and began to talk. Of course my
    husband persuaded me, but I had my own contradictions that plagued my soul.

  • Crystal

    Melanie – thank you for your selfless contribution to parents who had few other options. My child was conceived via donor eggs, and we thank our anonymous donor every day. I have talked to my son about the donor, have shown him her photos, and have told him the story of how he came to be countless times. He knows he was conceived in love, and the egg donation is part of his story.

  • Jessica

    My husband and I cannot have children. We recently found this out and, I have to admit, was taken off guard by the profound sadness I feel despite mentally preparing that, because we got married later in life, it may not happen. Despite it all, I could not in good conscience go ahead with an ART scenario in which I put a child’s future emotional or physical well-being at risk to satisfy our longing for children. Of course, people always say, the risks are small, everyone is different, children are resilient, etc, etc, etc. But, indeed, there ARE risks. Big ones. I know a woman who was conceived through ART and today has been through two bouts of cancer, which they admit may surely be due to how she was conceived. Parents — whether biological or otherwise — are foremost, if anything else, supposed to defend and protect the most vulnerable, their children, to the ends of the earth. For some of us, that unfortunately means saying no to things that could put them in harms way before they are even born.

    • Jennifer

      Jessica, thank you for sharing your story. I’m grateful.

    • Crystal

      I know hundreds of children conceived via ART who are healthy and happy. Everyone has to make the decisions that are right for them, but please just make sure you make your decision based on solid research, not one story based on possibilities. I know your sadness well, and hope you find the right answers for you.

      • Jessica

        I’m very familiar with the research (limited longitudinal, but what’s actually out there) as well as the many, many stories that the industry doesn’t want to tell to their clients, unfortunately. The bulk of kids conceived through these technologies are only now becoming adults. And, naturally, people grapple with the reality of their existence later in life, as adults–that’s universal and timeless. I’d reco checking out Anonymous Us dot org, or the We Are Egg Donors for the stories you’re not hearing. Or, check out an extensive study showing stillbirths and infant health risks higher in California’s artificially conceived infants, published in 2014 in the Journal of Perinatology. It’s not surprising, and I don’t blame parents who choose or who are considering ART because of their circumstances, but I think many, if not most, are willfully ignorant and too trusting of fertility businesses who want to make a buck off of their frustration and pain.

        • Crystal

          Definitely not willfully ignorant. I did a lot of research before making my decision. And there are plenty of people in the ART business who are there because of their desire to help. My doctor had another specialty, but moved into ART after he and his wife struggled with infertility. He wanted to help families who faced the same struggles.

          There are no PERFECT options for those who are infertile. Every path has struggles, risks, and requires research.

          I have read both of those sites. There are always going to be negative stories, and those with negative stories are much more likely to post online – just as if you Google “sore mouth”, you aren’t going to get stories of “I had a sore mouth for 2 days and it just went away and was nothing”.

          But I am here as an example of a positive story, with a happy healthy son conceived via donor eggs. Is it important to keep ART ethical and accessible? Yes. But is it a wonderful option for parents who even 20 years ago would have none? Yes, yes, so very yes!

  • Jennifer

    I’ve interviewed countless women who decide to become egg sellers for the money. The untold part of this story is that you are playing w fire regarding your health. http://www.eggsploitation.com tells the other side of the story. Also, the children growing up who are born from these anonymous egg (and sperm) “donations” are raising their voices collectively and demanding to know their other biological parent and family histories.

    • Crystal

      Any donor should be aware of the risks, and any agency should be ethical when it comes to recruiting donors. As far as children growing up demanding to know the donor, this is no different than children adopted from other countries, or from foster situations where it is unsafe to know their bio parents. It is all in how you tell a child his/her story and what you place importance on.

    • Meghna

      Hey Jennifer, I’d love to hear more about your interviews. I am currently working on a project focused on understanding egg donors’ sense of agency (or the lack of). The website you shared is interesting too, as well the long-term emotional challenges donor-children face. I’d love to chat more!