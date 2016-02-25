This may bern

The Soapbox

Every day as I walk throughout UC Berkeley’s campus, I see Bernie Sanders paraphernalia decorating students’ laptops, phones, scooters, backpacks, water bottles and other belongings. It seems like hundreds of flyers for his campaign have gotten posted in classrooms and handed out on Sproul Plaza. Students flaunt T-shirts indicating that they “Feel the Bern,” which, to me, actually sounds negative, but that’s beside the point. Bern away, Bears. What really bothers me is when I hear one of my peers endorse his campaign in class when their opinion was not in fact invited. I never have to hide my disdain for Donald Trump on this campus, for very few, if any, students support his candidacy. That is not the case with Sanders. I am one of the few here who do not back him for president. And it is not because I do not trust him or that I think his rhetoric is divisive like Trump’s. Rather, I am unable to support Bernie because I disagree with both his policies and the principles they are founded upon.

Sanders’ vision for America is undeniably appealing, particularly to young people. He wants to reduce income inequality and grow the middle class. He wants to provide tuition and debt-free college education. He wants to create higher-paying jobs. He wants everyone to be able to receive Medicare. The senator believes such reforms are needed because he thinks everyone is entitled to security and prosperity and that the inability of so many to achieve either of these represents not a failure on their part, but instead on the United States government’s. Thus, he aims to provide Americans with the education, jobs and insurance they need to pave a path toward better lives.

To pay for these programs, Sanders proposes the federal government tax households earning more than $10 million at a rate of 67 percentThough they would thereby effectively lose more than half of what they earn, these people would still remain well-off under his presidency. But others would not be so fortunate. Sanders wants to initiate an across-the-board 2.2 percent income tax to help pay for his single-payer, government-run healthcare system. His campaign says that such a tax will not hurt the middle class, but many economists disagree. In fact, even left-leaning economic analysts worry such a policy would hurt rather than help middle-class taxpayers.

It remains to be seen whether these policies come to fruition, for not only would Bernie Sanders have to win this year, but Republicans would also need to lose Congress. I take no issue with his vision for America as a country where everyone, regardless of their race, gender or class, is able to achieve their dreams. That is why people came and continue to come to the United States. The problems I have with his campaign are not only the policies he wants to adopt to make those dreams realities, but more importantly, their principles.

I am frustrated by my Bernie-loving peers because it seems to me that they feel entitled to the benefits he has promised them. I do not believe that everyone deserves to go to college, to get a high-paying job and to receive health insurance. These are actually luxuries. My generation’s parents had to work incredibly hard to enjoy them, and we all should too. When I hear people in my classes endorse Sanders’ candidacy, they say they support him because they want the United States to be like European countries, where people automatically receive privileges that Americans have always had to work hard to finally earn. I understand their frustrations with our polarized politics and our gridlocked government. Something needs to be done to restore our middle class, and that will require our leaders to come together and devise bipartisan solutions to difficult policy problems. But we cannot achieve that by punishing Americans who have worked incredibly hard to get to where they are today. Success should be applauded, not punished, and no one is entitled to its rewards.  

The policies Bernie Sanders wants to enact as president of the United States confuse rights and privileges. It is dangerous to believe that we are entitled to the education, jobs and healthcare he is promising us. As American citizens, we enjoy many rights; in fact, we are guaranteed more than most people are in other countries around the world. But those rights were given to us so that we could earn privileges. To be fair, I understand that not everyone is on the same playing field; some people are undoubtedly born into more fortunate circumstances than others. Nonetheless, this country has always been a place where those who were not so lucky could one day enjoy the same fortunes. We merely have the right to their pursuit. Our Declaration of Independence says just that. We are entitled to the pursuit of happiness. That pursuit has never been stopped. But I fear it would under Bernie Sanders’ presidency, for if everyone were immediately granted the privileges that so many Americans have fought for, that pursuit may no longer be possible or even worthwhile.

Madeline Dyer writes the Thursday blog on providing an alternative to UC Berkeley liberalism.

  • Atatürk Kızı

    ARKADAŞLAR …. Ben Ayla Nazlı …Sizlerden bir ricam olacak ..
    T.C Ayla ,
    Ata kızı Ayla ,
    T.C Ayla Nazlı
    Ayla N. Demir ….. isimli eski hesaplarım kullanım dışı kalmış bulunmaktadır ..
    Benden kaynaklanan hata sebebiyle oluşan bu sorun için hepinizin affına sığınırım ..
    Sizlerin takipte ve takipçiler listelerinden bu kullanım dışı kalan bu hesaplarımı çıkarmanızı rica ediyorum ..Aksi halde sizlerin takip listelerinde birden fazla Ayla birikmekte ..
    Tekrar için kusuruma bakmayın arkadaşlar ..
    Şimdi ki aktif hesabım …. Atatürk Kızı …
    Hepinize saygılarımı sunarım …

    • mine saglam

      ATAMIN kızı yazılarını zevkle okuyorum. Benim uzun zamandır yazdığım yazıları yayınlamıyorlar hala beklemedeler neden niçin anlamış deyilim artık alışmak lazım deyip geçiştiriyorum . Başka’da bir şeyde gelmiyor elimden bunu açıklamak istedim kal sağlıkla Ayla ARKADAŞIM .

      • Atatürk Kızı

        Yorumlarımı beğenerek okuduğun için sağol Melissa ‘cığım …
        Maalesef Oda Tv , bende dahil pek çok arkadaşımızın yorumlarını günlerce bekletiyorlar .. 10 gün önce yazdığım yorumum hala beklemede ..
        Ne yapmaya çalıştıklarını hala anlayabilmiş değilim ..
        Kim bilir , belkide biz yorumcuları korumak içinde böyle bir önlem alıyor olabilirler .. Yada editör konusunda eleman sıkıntısı olabilir ..
        Artık zamana bıraktım .. Bekleyip göreceğiz ..
        Ama yine de pes etmemek gerek .. Yazmaya devam et Melissa’cığım
        Sende kal sağlıcakla Melissa’cığım .. Kucak dolusu sevgiler benden sana ..

        • Ebru

          İyi geceler Ayla’cım,diğer Ayla’ya ne çok benzeyen özelliklerin var.Bazen “acaba?”diyorum.Bu yorumu sileceğim bilesin :))

        • mine saglam

          Can’ım benim yazdıklarım okunmuyorsa boşa yazmış gibi oluyorum hala bekletiliyor , içeriginde ,ne bir siyaset nede bir küfür ,var sadece size yazdığım cevaptır. Neyse yine,de can sağlığı olsun bekleyelim bakalım . Benden,de sizlere selam ve sevgiler gelsin ATAMIN KIZI Hep böyle kal .

    • mine saglam

      Sen merak etme. Ben zaten ATA’mın kızı diye yazıyorum ve böyle,de kalacak selamlar.

    • T.C Güçlü

      Saygılar bizden

      • Atatürk Kızı

        Benden de saygılar canım ..
        İkimizin resimlerinin mavi popart hali çok hoş olmuş ..
        Diğer hesaplarda doğal resmimi profile yerleştirmiştim
        Şimdi ise doğal resmimin , mavi popart halini yerleştirdim .
        Diğer hesaplarımla karıştırılmaması için böyle uygun gördüm ..
        Resmimi popart hale getirdiğin için teşekkürler canım ..

        • T.C Güçlü

          Evet…
          Bir bütünün iki yarısı gibi :)

    • Tahir Toprak

      Zaten bir kaç tane Ayla birikti..Hepsinin aynı kişiye ait olduğunu zaten tahmin ediyorduk, yedek hesaplarınız olduğunu düşündüğümüz için, bunda bir sakınca görmüyorduk.

      • Atatürk Kızı

        Evet Tahir bey .. Hepsi bana ait olan hesaplar …
        Fakat onlar kullanım dışı kaldı ..
        Yani yorum yazılamaz ve beğeni atılamaz hale geldikleri için
        mecburen tekrar hesap açmak durumunda kaldım ..
        Artık o hesaplarımı takipçiler ve takipte listelerinizden çıkarabilirsiniz ..
        Böylece hem siz hemde diğer arkadaşlarımız
        çoklu ( Ayla )hesap karmaşasından kurtulmuş olursunuz ..
        Saygılar Tahir bey …

    The 67% number seems incorrect. What I have seen is 52% for people in the top bracket who make more than 10 million a year. This is also not much higher than it was as recently as the 1980s when Ronald Reagan was president, and it was actually much higher before that. You also go on to state that this means people in this bracket are losing more than “Half their income”, which goes to show you have a poor understanding of how the marginal tax rate works http://www.cnbc.com/id/49521672 – You should really do more research before posting something like this.

  • ebbflowin

    The author is an elitist in the making, while espousing the hard work of her parents’ generation.

    What she does not express is an understanding that working hard isn’t so much guaranteeing your education, healthcare, & job, rather it’s building that huge wedge of wealth and stock options that separates executives from working class people. It’s not a matter of people ‘not working hard enough’, it’s a matter of actually paying the people doing the WORK. The money in healthcare & education is being spent, but the ‘industrialization’ of those sectors with monetized securitized financialized derivatives makes it a profit-seeking boondoggle, providing lower and lower outcomes. That ‘privilege’ of a job occurs in the context of broad scale automation, and systemic unemployment & under-employment while companies post record ‘profits’. It’s not profit, it’s theft.

    /rant, with an acknowledgment that liberals are the worst.

  • lspanker

    Also fairly sure that she didn’t grow up in a neighborhood where there was constant environmental pollution that consistently sickened her

    Where do such neighborhoods exist in California, other than neighborhoods where the likelihood of high-velocity lead poisoning exists because the locals are constantly shooting at each other, a problem that is above and beyond the scope of the K-12 schools to rectify?

  • Hanna

    You’re not a liberal. You’re a libertarian and don’t get it twisted.

    • lspanker

      Nothing wrong with being a libertarian. At least it’s recognition that you’re not entitled to a perpetual free lunch merely for existing on the planet…

  • This comic summarizes nicely the problems with your logic in this article.

    http://thewireless.co.nz/articles/the-pencilsword-on-a-plate

  • Teko

    It is amazing that a top university manages to produce such an ignorant human being. Critical thinking ought to be encouraged in schools, and real history ought to be taught in schools (not the sugar coated, conqueror’s version of what is convenient.) Otherwise we end up with this sort of severe disconnect. http://www.amazon.com/Dumbing-Down-Curriculum-Compulsory-Anniversary/dp/0865714487

    • lspanker

      It is amazing that a top university manages to produce such an ignorant human being. Critical thinking (blah blah blahh…)

      Here’s some “critical thinking” for you to ponder, Princess: If we deny academically qualified young people whose parents are well off enough to help them finance their college education in favor of academically unqualified AA/diversity students who in all likelihood will never be able to pay off their student loans, much less have a job that pays enough to put them in a tax bracket where they will be paying back into the UC system, how long do you think the system is going to last, especially when the affluent parents of those qualified students say “screw it” and move themselves (and perhaps their businesses as well) out of state, to some locale where they don’t feel like they are being punished for doing all the right things in life and being successful? Only California residents pay California state income taxes. Drive off the people paying the taxes by denying them the benefit of using what they paid taxes for in the first place, and who’s going to support your universities now?

  • Feelz Badd Froggeh

    First of all, you obviously have no idea how taxes work. Taxing household income over 10 million means that every dollar over 10 million you earned is taxed at that rate, you wouldn’t be giving more than half of what you earn to taxes. Most of the “middle class” earning around a half million annually will hardly be affected by this.
    Second of all, while it is true that paying for everyone’s college may be a stretch, and that college is a privilege, not a right, the concept that if you aren’t making enough money, you’re not “trying hard enough” is bullshit. This isn’t your parent’s generation, college costs way more, and entry barriers for immigrants as well as our generation for quality education and good jobs is way higher. There are people in your parent’s generation earning a good six figure salary with only a high school degree, something like that is far from possible today. Not everyone has the luxury to equal opportunities.
    I’m not a huge fan of Bernie either (In my opinion, all of the candidates for this election are kind of weak) but your ignorance is just overwhelming, like how did you even get in this school, and how was this article even allowed published when your level of social awareness is so low? If you’re going to play devil’s advocate, at least do it well.
    The only thing you were right about is the misuse of the word “privilege”. Check your entitlement.

  • Teko

    And how much tax is being wasted on endless wars? On corporate subsidies? On bank bailouts? Just look at what Iceland did to their corrupt bankers and former government officials. They are jailed, and the country is doing better than ever.
    Economists likes to tout the idea of scarcity. To which I’ll say there’s never enough for a fool, but there is a sensible way to manage resources, if we are willing to do so.

    • lspanker

      The state income taxes used to finance public universities in this country aren’t used to finance “war”, which is the responsibility and domain of the federal government. Try to learn the basics about taxation so you don’t sound like a fool next time.

  • Teko

    That’s easy. She’s from a middle to upper class, able to go to college, so she is blind to get privileges, and also she fails to mention, that Bernie is willing to close corporate tax loophole, and that once the large corporations does indeed start paying their share of taxes, that America can become functional, and also, she failed to mention that America, once was a country, where hard work, in fact just working any old minimum wage job was able to support a family. This is a good demonstration of “book smart” that lacks real world experience.

  • Alex

    You think Sanders is an oddball, just wait until Trump debates Clinton.

    • lspanker

      I’ll be looking forward to seeing that filthy opportunist get a taste of her own medicine…

  • Hade

    Getting required medical attention without going totally broke is not a privilege. Getting regular medical checkups to find out about and deal with medical problems is not a privilege.
    Going to college is a privilege, and students who work and study hard deserve it, whether or not their parents can afford it. But even if they don’t go to college, if they work 40 hours a week they deserve a livable wage.
    Being born to parents who prospered under different economic times is a privilege, and telling less fortunate people they don’t deserve the rights you inherited is disgusting.

  • Justin Stacy

    This is as poorly written as it is thought out. There is no such thing as a “natural right”, anyone who isn’t ignorant of philosophy knows that. Rights come from laws. The author of this article has no concept of American History, nor a complete understanding of the modern world. To write a statement like “It is dangerous to believe that we are entitled to the education, jobs and healthcare he is promising us” demonstrates not that the author lacks naivety or s disillusioned, it shows that the author is in favor of a free market, the trickle down economy, and minimal government/social programs. It demonstrates a lack of idealism and a tendency towards conservatism. No doubt, the author is a well-off undergraduate student who never had to worry about costs of healthcare, education, or finding a job that can support her costs of living. No wonder she can profess such sweeping, ignorant claims about social policy and political ideology…

    • Missy

      This!!!

    • lspanker

      This is as poorly written as it is thought out. There is no such thing as a “natural right”, anyone who isn’t ignorant of philosophy knows that. Rights come from laws.

      You are so confused on the matter that it’s painful to read your post.

      • Justin Stacy

        Lol, well if you have any actual criticism I’d be glad to hear it.

        • lspanker

          You obviously choose not to read what you don’t agree with, as I have been quite clear in stating my position on this issue in several posts to this forum.

