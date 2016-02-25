The Soapbox

This may bern

Voice of Reason

By | Staff

MadlineDyer_online

Every day as I walk throughout UC Berkeley’s campus, I see Bernie Sanders paraphernalia decorating students’ laptops, phones, scooters, backpacks, water bottles and other belongings. It seems like hundreds of flyers for his campaign have gotten posted in classrooms and handed out on Sproul Plaza. Students flaunt T-shirts indicating that they “Feel the Bern,” which, to me, actually sounds negative, but that’s beside the point. Bern away, Bears. What really bothers me is when I hear one of my peers endorse his campaign in class when their opinion was not in fact invited. I never have to hide my disdain for Donald Trump on this campus, for very few, if any, students support his candidacy. That is not the case with Sanders. I am one of the few here who do not back him for president. And it is not because I do not trust him or that I think his rhetoric is divisive like Trump’s. Rather, I am unable to support Bernie because I disagree with both his policies and the principles they are founded upon.

Sanders’ vision for America is undeniably appealing, particularly to young people. He wants to reduce income inequality and grow the middle class. He wants to provide tuition and debt-free college education. He wants to create higher-paying jobs. He wants everyone to be able to receive Medicare. The senator believes such reforms are needed because he thinks everyone is entitled to security and prosperity and that the inability of so many to achieve either of these represents not a failure on their part, but instead on the United States government’s. Thus, he aims to provide Americans with the education, jobs and insurance they need to pave a path toward better lives.

To pay for these programs, Sanders proposes the federal government tax households earning more than $10 million at a rate of 67 percentThough they would thereby effectively lose more than half of what they earn, these people would still remain well-off under his presidency. But others would not be so fortunate. Sanders wants to initiate an across-the-board 2.2 percent income tax to help pay for his single-payer, government-run healthcare system. His campaign says that such a tax will not hurt the middle class, but many economists disagree. In fact, even left-leaning economic analysts worry such a policy would hurt rather than help middle-class taxpayers.

It remains to be seen whether these policies come to fruition, for not only would Bernie Sanders have to win this year, but Republicans would also need to lose Congress. I take no issue with his vision for America as a country where everyone, regardless of their race, gender or class, is able to achieve their dreams. That is why people came and continue to come to the United States. The problems I have with his campaign are not only the policies he wants to adopt to make those dreams realities, but more importantly, their principles.

I am frustrated by my Bernie-loving peers because it seems to me that they feel entitled to the benefits he has promised them. I do not believe that everyone deserves to go to college, to get a high-paying job and to receive health insurance. These are actually luxuries. My generation’s parents had to work incredibly hard to enjoy them, and we all should too. When I hear people in my classes endorse Sanders’ candidacy, they say they support him because they want the United States to be like European countries, where people automatically receive privileges that Americans have always had to work hard to finally earn. I understand their frustrations with our polarized politics and our gridlocked government. Something needs to be done to restore our middle class, and that will require our leaders to come together and devise bipartisan solutions to difficult policy problems. But we cannot achieve that by punishing Americans who have worked incredibly hard to get to where they are today. Success should be applauded, not punished, and no one is entitled to its rewards.  

The policies Bernie Sanders wants to enact as president of the United States confuse rights and privileges. It is dangerous to believe that we are entitled to the education, jobs and healthcare he is promising us. As American citizens, we enjoy many rights; in fact, we are guaranteed more than most people are in other countries around the world. But those rights were given to us so that we could earn privileges. To be fair, I understand that not everyone is on the same playing field; some people are undoubtedly born into more fortunate circumstances than others. Nonetheless, this country has always been a place where those who were not so lucky could one day enjoy the same fortunes. We merely have the right to their pursuit. Our Declaration of Independence says just that. We are entitled to the pursuit of happiness. That pursuit has never been stopped. But I fear it would under Bernie Sanders’ presidency, for if everyone were immediately granted the privileges that so many Americans have fought for, that pursuit may no longer be possible or even worthwhile.

Madeline Dyer writes the Thursday blog on providing an alternative to UC Berkeley liberalism. Contact her at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  Older Comments
 
  • Ayla Gül

    Merhaba arkadaşlar , sizlerle siyasi bir şiirimi paylaşacağım ( Oda Tv yayınlamıyor )
    …….. TAYYİP HANEDANI ……
    Yeminle geldiğin koltuk
    Bizi vurun diye miydi
    Ey Allahsız , ey kitapsız
    Vurun kırın diye miydi

    Seyrediyorken talanı
    Vermedi Allah belanı
    Çağ atlıyoruz yalanı
    Saltanat kurun diye miydi

    Nerden kaptın bu hüneri
    Tellal ettin pireleri
    Memleketi bin yıl geri
    Geri sarın diye miydi

    • Rasim Baba

      Kalemine ve Ağzına sağlık Ayla hanım.

      • Ayla Gül

        Teşekkürler Rasim abi … İçimden geçenleri döktüm dizelere ..
        Oda Tv de yazdım ama yayınlamadılar .. Eleştirici tozu biraz fazla kaçtı herhalde .. bende buraya yazdım tekrar ..Saygılar Rasim abi

        • Rasim Baba

          Saygı ve Sevgi benden size gelsin Ayla hanım. Odatv yorumları günlerce bekletiyor yada yayınlamadan kaldırıyor. Sıkma canını hepimiz bu sıkıntılı günlerden geçiyoruz. Genede sizin gibi doslarla burda tanıştığım için sözcü ve odatv ye minnettarım.

  • Ebru

    Dün bir mağaza da tesadüfen dinleyip hayran kaldığım şarkı,güzel olan paylaşılmalı.https://youtu.be/PUdyuKaGQd4

  • Ebru

    Gitmediğine sevindim Ayla’cım,Türkiye’de her güzel şey birgün bittiği ve bitirildiği için,gittiği yere kadar burda birlikte olalım. Ömür dediğimiz nedir ki,3 gün. Göz açıp kapayana kadar ki geçen süre, ülkenin düzeni düzen değil zaten. Ezen ezilen,hayattan bezdirilen bu coğrafyada yaşamaya çalışan insan, hayvan ve hırpalamaya doymadıkları tabiat ana,…

    • Atatürk Kızı

      Bir müddet yazmayacağım Ebrucum ..
      Ama yorumcu arkadaşların haberlere yaptığı yazılarını okumaya devam edeceğim
      İlerideki zamanlarda belki tekrar yazmaya başlayabilirim ..
      Şimdilik hepinize selamlar gönderiyorum .. Hoşçakalın

      • Ebru

        Burdasın ya,önemli olan bu.Canın ne zaman isterse o zaman yaz fıstık,hiç kimsenin de canını sıkmasına izin verme.

      • Arı

        Sevgili Ayla,
        sakın bir yere kaybolma ve ne olduğunu bize yaz lütfen.

      • T.C Güçlü

        Burada olmana sevindim canım.

      • aydinefe

        Gönüller bir olsun arkadaş. Elbet bu kararı almak için kendi sebeplerin vardır ve bize düşen kararına saygı duymaktır. Sizin gibi burada sadece yazıları ve düşüncelerini tanıyarak sevdiğim, saygi duyduğum siz ve tüm temiz yürekliler için her zaman karşılıksız, çıkarsız bir şekilde, sadece “insan” olduğunuz ve olduğum inancıyla her zaman var olduğumu biliniz. Ben de bir süre, belki bu kez daha uzun bir süre mümkün oldukça izlemede kalacağım. Yinede her ne kadar zeybek omuz omuza olan halaylarin tam tersine tek başına sahnede olsada da, tek başına her zaman dostlarına gözünü kırpmadan yardima da hazırdır. Sevgi ve saygılarımla tüm iyilik ve güzellikler sizlerle olsun.

  • T.C Güçlü

    Siyasi şiir yazarmıyım ?
    Elbette yazarım.
    .
    ………BAŞIMIZIN BELASI

    Cebimizden aşımızdan çaldılar
    Milyon dolar gemicikler aldılar
    Saraylarda zevk sefaya daldılar
    Başımıza belamısın AKP
    .

    İnsanımız geçiriyor büyük şok
    Hürriyetten adaletten eser yok
    Tüm dünyayla ilişkiler zaten bok
    Başımıza belamısın AKP
    .

    Her sözünüz vatandaşı geriyor
    Sizin ampul muma döndü eriyor
    Diktatörler birer birer gidiyor
    Başımıza belamısın AKP
    .

    Güçlü der ki bu fırtına durulur
    Gün gelirde hesapları sorulur
    Dar ağacı işte o an kurulur
    Başımıza belamısın AKP
    .
    ………………………………..T.C Güçlü

    • Ronin TR

      Üreene saalık be emşerim, elcaazların dert görmesin. :)
      En nihayet karşılaşabildik. Nasılsın arkadaşım?

      • T.C Güçlü

        iiyim beya sen nassın
        epten unuttun sen bizi beyav
        kaybolma büüle ikidebir
        piiz yapmaa adam lazım
        çapulcu agamda kayıp
        eyva eyva kaldım buralarda tek başçazıma
        bi gece kuralım masayıda uralım şişenin dipceezine

        • Ronin TR

          Ben de iyiyim Güçlü, teşekkür ederim. Kaybolmadan önce, senin bana Resul baba veya Çapulcu agam vasıtası ile nasıl ulaşabileceğini yazmıştım. Resul babanın ‘Görsel eğitim’ sitesinde telefonu var. Onu arayıp İlhan kaptana ve bana ulaşabilirsin.
          Resul baba ve çapulcu agam malum sebeplerden dolayı artık yazamıyorlar. Benim onlarla ve Melissa ile görüşme ve tanışma fırsatım oldu. İyi ki de olmuş. Hepsi dünya güzeli insanlar. Çapulcu agamla birçok kez buluşup gezip dolaştık, rakının dipceezine vurduk sohbet ettik. Siz can dostları yad ettik, birlikte memleketi kurtardık(!), bağlamayla gitarla şarkılar türküler söyledik. Demem o ki, hiçbirinizi unutmadım, unutmam…
          Kısmet olursa diğer can dostlarla da buluşmayı, tanışmayı (tabii ki kendileri arzu ederlerse) istiyorum.
          O zaman gelene kadar, cehaletle, yobazlarla, vatan hainleriyle cebelleşmeye devam…

          • mine saglam

            Üzme güzel canını bunlar,da bir gün geçecek her sabah doğan güneşin birde batışı vardır , umut işıgımız ,asla sönmesin daha görülecek güzel günler Bayram’larımız var .

        • mine saglam

          Sevgili Güçlü .Merhaba ben Melisa arada birde olsa geri dönüp sizleri takip ediyorum malum saat farkımız var biraz beni zorluyor amma sizleri unutmadım . Ha bu ara,da çapulcu ağa süper iyi Dünya iyisi değerli kişiler ,Resul baba Ronin lokum tadın’da tatlı insanlar hoş sohbetliler tanımanızı tavsiye ediyorum bu arada şiirlerini,de unutmadım bir kitap çıkar kal sağlıkla.

  • Sevda

    Lütfen sayfama bakar misin Ari’cim.

  • Sevda

    Never ending pending on this may bern / The Daily Californian

    Hi, i hope you can help me with this matter:

    Why do my comments remain in pending status endlessly? Is there any possibility to comment without approval?
    Thanks…

 Older Comments
 
Tags No tags yet