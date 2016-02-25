This may bern

Every day as I walk throughout UC Berkeley’s campus, I see Bernie Sanders paraphernalia decorating students’ laptops, phones, scooters, backpacks, water bottles and other belongings. It seems like hundreds of flyers for his campaign have gotten posted in classrooms and handed out on Sproul Plaza. Students flaunt T-shirts indicating that they “Feel the Bern,” which, to me, actually sounds negative, but that’s beside the point. Bern away, Bears. What really bothers me is when I hear one of my peers endorse his campaign in class when their opinion was not in fact invited. I never have to hide my disdain for Donald Trump on this campus, for very few, if any, students support his candidacy. That is not the case with Sanders. I am one of the few here who do not back him for president. And it is not because I do not trust him or that I think his rhetoric is divisive like Trump’s. Rather, I am unable to support Bernie because I disagree with both his policies and the principles they are founded upon.

Sanders’ vision for America is undeniably appealing, particularly to young people. He wants to reduce income inequality and grow the middle class. He wants to provide tuition and debt-free college education. He wants to create higher-paying jobs. He wants everyone to be able to receive Medicare. The senator believes such reforms are needed because he thinks everyone is entitled to security and prosperity and that the inability of so many to achieve either of these represents not a failure on their part, but instead on the United States government’s. Thus, he aims to provide Americans with the education, jobs and insurance they need to pave a path toward better lives.

To pay for these programs, Sanders proposes the federal government tax households earning more than $10 million at a rate of 67 percent. Though they would thereby effectively lose more than half of what they earn, these people would still remain well-off under his presidency. But others would not be so fortunate. Sanders wants to initiate an across-the-board 2.2 percent income tax to help pay for his single-payer, government-run healthcare system. His campaign says that such a tax will not hurt the middle class, but many economists disagree. In fact, even left-leaning economic analysts worry such a policy would hurt rather than help middle-class taxpayers.

It remains to be seen whether these policies come to fruition, for not only would Bernie Sanders have to win this year, but Republicans would also need to lose Congress. I take no issue with his vision for America as a country where everyone, regardless of their race, gender or class, is able to achieve their dreams. That is why people came and continue to come to the United States. The problems I have with his campaign are not only the policies he wants to adopt to make those dreams realities, but more importantly, their principles.

I am frustrated by my Bernie-loving peers because it seems to me that they feel entitled to the benefits he has promised them. I do not believe that everyone deserves to go to college, to get a high-paying job and to receive health insurance. These are actually luxuries. My generation’s parents had to work incredibly hard to enjoy them, and we all should too. When I hear people in my classes endorse Sanders’ candidacy, they say they support him because they want the United States to be like European countries, where people automatically receive privileges that Americans have always had to work hard to finally earn. I understand their frustrations with our polarized politics and our gridlocked government. Something needs to be done to restore our middle class, and that will require our leaders to come together and devise bipartisan solutions to difficult policy problems. But we cannot achieve that by punishing Americans who have worked incredibly hard to get to where they are today. Success should be applauded, not punished, and no one is entitled to its rewards.

The policies Bernie Sanders wants to enact as president of the United States confuse rights and privileges. It is dangerous to believe that we are entitled to the education, jobs and healthcare he is promising us. As American citizens, we enjoy many rights; in fact, we are guaranteed more than most people are in other countries around the world. But those rights were given to us so that we could earn privileges. To be fair, I understand that not everyone is on the same playing field; some people are undoubtedly born into more fortunate circumstances than others. Nonetheless, this country has always been a place where those who were not so lucky could one day enjoy the same fortunes. We merely have the right to their pursuit. Our Declaration of Independence says just that. We are entitled to the pursuit of happiness. That pursuit has never been stopped. But I fear it would under Bernie Sanders’ presidency, for if everyone were immediately granted the privileges that so many Americans have fought for, that pursuit may no longer be possible or even worthwhile.

