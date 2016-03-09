2 women approached by male suspect in Evans, Boalt halls

Two teenage female visitors, ages 16 and 17, were approached by a man Sunday who claimed he was a UC Berkeley graduate student, according to a UCPD crime alert.

The first victim was approached about 11:38 a.m. in Evans Hall. The suspect asked the victim to take a survey and told her to go outside the building with him, according to the UCPD alert. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by the wrists in an attempt to force her outside. The victim broke free from the suspect and ran away, the UCPD alert said.

At about 12:50 p.m. the same day, a similar incident was reported in Boalt Hall. The suspect allegedly approached the other female victim and asked her to take a survey. The victim refused and left the scene.

Neither victim was physically injured during the encounters, the alert said. UCPD searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

According to the UCPD alert, the suspect was described by both victims as a white male in his mid-20s, with short blonde hair and wearing blue jeans with a button-down shirt and backpack.

Those with information are asked to call UCPD at 510-642-0472.

