Whites need not apply

I met Kelli and Ashley a week before San Francisco pride. Kelli was originally just attracted to my stage show, but when she saw the small upside-down triangle tattooed on my right hip, she just had to get a private dance. She wheedled Ashley into joining her for a couple’s dance and I was struck by how sweet they were to each other. A week later, we would run into each other at the SF Dyke March and start a slow, gradual courtship.

Fast-forward five months, and I was in their bed lying between the two of them, feeling blissed out in a post-sex haze. I was half-heartedly listening to one of Ashley’s stories when I heard the phrase “exotic eyes and coloring like you.” I stiffened and suddenly wanted to be anywhere but where I was. It wasn’t the first time that Kelli and Ashley — two white women who identified as socially liberal — had been oblivious to a racist fumble, nor were they the first white partners to have made me feel so deeply uncomfortable. But they were the last.

Before Kelli and Ashley, I had been subjected to white partners telling me that because I’m half-white, they thought of me as “normal — not as a person of color.” I was dismissed instead of comforted when dealing with racism from outside the relationship and my white partner would often bring me around to social gatherings to give themselves a liberal street cred of sorts. At best, white partners had simply been silent whenever race came up, neither opposing my views nor offering meaningful support. After several years and many relationships, Kelli and Ashley were the last straw: I decided to stop sleeping with or dating white people indefinitely.

When I voice this decision around white friends, they almost invariably take offense and ask why I wouldn’t simply educate white partners instead of cutting them out completely. Even though I disagree with them, I can see why they ask this. What they often don’t see is how utterly exhausting it is to be a woman of color in our white supremacist society. They don’t see that if I took the time to educate white people whenever they said something ignorant, I would have no time or energy left over for myself. Dating a white person means putting that much more energy into the partnership and likely being insulted and invalidated at my most vulnerable.

The first time I slept with a person of color, the whole experience felt bewilderingly extraordinary. I realized I had been bracing for him to speak over me or racially fetishize me — it never happened. Instead, we bonded over mutual experiences as ethnically mixed and racially ambiguous people — we were even able to joke about it in a way that felt healing and revitalizing. Even though we remained casual fuck buddies, it felt worlds more intimate than anything I’d had with a white person.

After that first person, I started questioning why I had previously only slept with white people. I realized that I had internalized society’s Eurocentric beauty standards and held many a problematic thought myself. I had associated whiteness with success, trustworthiness, innocence and ultimately desirability even in the face of abuse committed against me by those I held in such high regard.

Learning to confront myself when I dismissed the attractiveness of someone of color eventually led me to address my aversion to my own face and body. I began to take a better look at the features that made me an “other.” I still struggle to realize that the hair I had been told was gross, the nose I had been told was too large, and the eyes I had been told were “wonky” aren’t things that are objectively wrong with my appearance — they just aren’t white.

Not every partner of color has been perfectly supportive or unproblematic, but at least I understand where they’re coming from and can sympathize with their struggle: I know that they’re also being harmed by their internalized racism. But when a white person takes advantage of privileges that shouldn’t be afforded to them, they’re reaping the benefits of the system at a cost to myself and other people of color.

There are probably white people out there who make decent, affirming partners to people of color. But, I know that the chances of that happening are low enough that the risk isn’t worth it. Despite the white people offended that someone would dare to not date them, I remain adamant: Y’all can’t colonize this pussy.

Trixie Mehraban writes the Tuesday column on sex. Contact her at [email protected].

  • SMH

    Wow!! White people in America have stolen a continent’s worth of land, lives (via the genocide of entire nations of Native People’s, centuries of intergenerational slave labor from generations of millions upon millions of Black people, lynchings during and after slavery and burning Black victims alive, and torturing POC to death, in the South during the overtly ‘Jim Crow’ era, and by Krazed Killer Kops in the 20th & 21st century), also centuries of semi-slave labor from other POC, and stolen years of POC’s lives through false incarceration.

    But, let Trixie tell white people that they can’t have *her* — 1 woman — anymore and they ‘all’ go *CRAAAZY*!! “Oh it’s *Trixie* who’s the [reverse] RACIST!”…, “Oh people like *Trixie* are the *REAL* problem in America!”

    (–Even says that Jewish *Zionist* — Zionism inherently being *racism* — below named Dan Spitzer — a *Zionist* railing against *Trixie’s* “racism”: oh that’s *RRRRICH* — a European Zionist Jew — and self-described “journalist” who’s got time to post at the Daily Cal all throughout the day under *innumerable* articles — usually posting Zionist propaganda about how ‘it’s really *Jews* who’ve got it raw in America’ — who wants to do to the native Palestinians what European “Christians” [if you can call their behavior and atrocities “Christian”] did to the Native Peoples of *this* country. And Zionist Jews are so *inherently* deeply *racists* that they don’t even know how not to even *think* nonracistly.)

    Most white people in America feel that they have to possess/have *EVERYTHING* — even the very dignity of POC — but such whites act as though *white* people got a raw deal all this time in America, and that it’s *POC* who have all the advantages.

    The attitude of the white racists (overt, covert, conscious, subconscious, unconscious, right-wing, Zionist, or even “liberal”) in this comments section shows why Trixie has had enough!

    Trixie, thanks for drawing such white racists (Christian, Jewish, or nonreligious) out into the open — as *tiresome* as they are — to again show us *WHY*.

  • Carmella Moore

    WHAT??? You ARE white. You’re Iranian, right? You claim to be half white, so based upon the way you look, my guess is that your “non-white” half is your Iranian half? I’m half German and half Lebanese, and I’m absolutely WHITE and absolutely CAUCASIAN. WHAT ON EARTH ever gave you the impression that Middle Eastern people are not Caucasian??

  • Dan Spitzer

    Right on the money!

  • surely you jest!

    Also that’s like hella hierarchical and problematic bro

  • surely you jest!

    DUNKS MCNEFS IN THE MUTHAFUDGING BLDG YALL

  • lspanker

    Most of don’t care who Trixie chooses to jump in bed with. We’re just tired of her projecting her own racial hang-ups on the rest of us.

  • Dan Spitzer

    Yes, it’s inconceivable that the Daily Cal could publish a more racist and sexist column. Can you begin to imagine if Trixie had substituted black or Latino for white in her racial references? The paper’s editor would have ditched the column in a heartbeat. But somehow it’s OK to viciously denigrate white males.
    To be sure, we have seen tolerance for PC racism in this paper before. It’s often evident in the screed scribbled by Students for Justice in Palestine supporters under the rubric of justifying anti-Semitism by cloaking it under anti-Zionist rhetoric. And of course, a few years ago the Daily Cal permitted rejoinders by the Black Student Union rationalizing its invitation to have the nation’s most notorious racist Louis Farrakhan speak on campus.
    But Trixie’s racism and sexism goes just as far as the above. Yet it too is published nonetheless. Why? Because she is of Persian heritage? Does this justify such overt bigotry? Again, imagine if this column were penned by a white male author and the targets were females of minority heritage. In that instance, It’s inconceivable that the paper’s editors would permit such rubbish to appear…

  • Congratulations, you’re racist.

  • Mike

    Oh yes, any intellectual challenge to bigotry is greatly appalling. Isn’t this supposed to be a safe space? How dare anyone question *shudder* the points she is making?

    • sy

      “Intellectual challenge”?! You’ve got to be kidding me. None of the negative comments were “intellectually” challenging- the comments sound like white readers feeling butt hurt by the opinions presented by the columnist. Of course you are entitled to your own opinions! Obviously! But most of the comments fail to welcome any views different than their own and fail to understand the complexities and history of discrimination in this country.

      • lspanker

        Slavery and Jim Crow type segregation are long over in this country. The only “history of discrimination” most Cal students know is the constant harassment directed at white males for stuff that happened years ago, for which none of them had any control over.

        • sy

          Sure, legal slavery is over but that was only 60 years ago compared to the 300+ years of racist attitudes. Racist attitudes are still alive and well and Donald trump has rekindled those attitudes. Sure, none of the white folks had nothing to do with slavery, but white folks have benefited from the system of slavery.
          “Constant harassment directed at white males”?? Wow. Boohoo.

          • lspanker

            Sure, legal slavery is over but that was only 60 years ago compared to the 300+ years of racist attitudes.

            So what you’re saying is that how much attitudes and treatment have changed, it’s the total time span that matters, therefore we need to heap guilt on white folks for another 240 years just to make it fair? Has it ever occurred to you that maybe blaming people for things that someone of their race did before they were even born, that they had no control over in the first place, might just be counterproductive to trying to create a genuine “post-racial” society?

          • surely you jest!

            Come on spanker, at least respond to his points. He actually agreed with you that white people today had no control over slavery; his point was that our society is still deeply racist. Now, I get that your understanding of racism in America is “in 1964 we passed the Civil Rights Act, and with the flick of a pen racism and discrimination were over,” but come on. Even you must realize things don’t work that way in the real world.

          • Dan Spitzer

            Racism can be a two way street. And Trixie’s column is racism “stood on its head.” In her column, it’s white males rather than females of color who are eviscerated. And neither is acceptable…

          • surely you jest!

            If you, deep down, believe the myriad ways people of color are held down in society today are on an even footing with white people’s oppression at the hands of Trixie through her decision not to date them, then I’m probably not going to convince you otherwise. I might suggest that if you find Trixie’s views that offensive, you could always stop reading, but methinks you enjoy being able to come here every Tuesday and work yourself into a frothy rage over Trixie’s outrageous insistence that racism is a real thing…

          • lspanker

            If you, deep down, believe the myriad ways people of color are held down in society today

            Most of what’s holding down “people of color” in contemporary American society is self-inflicted. Start with the fact that nearly 2/3 of all black children in this country are born to single mothers, typically high school dropouts, because those having the kids believe a welfare check is an adequate substitute for a father in the home. Add on top of that a demographic that disses hard work, education, and speaking proper English as “acting white”, celebrates and emulates gangsta and pimp-and-ho culture, and prone to impulsive violence to the point where the most common cause of death among young black males is homicide, not by a white cop but another young black male, and you have far more serious problems than whether a bunch of white people are “racist” or not.

          • lspanker

            Come on spanker, at least respond to his points. He actually agreed with
            you that white people today had no control over slavery; his point was
            that our society is still deeply racist.

            “Society is deeply racist”? Which society are you referring to, and how so?

          • Yeoman Roman

            Ispanker, you have seen the comments from Trump and his fans? And the violence?

            Yeah, we are not post racial. I know it will take a while to sink in….

          • fdsf fsdff

            I would highly recommend putting your account to private because then your comments and replies to other people are more well protected.

          • Yeoman Roman

            You are asking for a lot….. :)

          • sy

            thank you! I’m really starting to think lspanker is a troll

          • Yeoman Roman

            “”Constant harassment directed at white males”?? Wow. Boohoo.”

            That was perfect.

  • Maximillien
    • lspanker

      Nailed it…

  • Dan Spitzer

    The funny thing is that Trixie took SJP founder Hate’m Bazian’s course on Islamophobia. The first notion that correspondingly comes to mind is that she, in taking a course which theoretically excoriated prejudice, would avoid this herself. But then again, in the course Trixie was surrounded by people who come from a heritage which all too often condemns anyone who is not of their own religion. So her manifest biases expressed in this column really shouldn’t come as any surprise…

  • Berkinberk

    I feel like the people calling this article racist are the same people that say they dont find Beyonce/black women attractive.

    I can totally understand why someone doesnt want to lecture the partner and would rather choose a more comfortable route with individuals that have shared struggles. People are allowed to choose, so let them choose. and I say this as a white male.

    • lspanker

      What “shared struggle”? This is an attention-starved narcissist writing this column, nothing more.

      • BillStewart2012

        “Shared struggle”? You mean “Not having to explain the bullshit that non-white people have to put up with all the time in this country, just so you can stay sane in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t get it”?

    • Mike

      Are you serious? For the record, I do find Beyonce and many black women attractive, but that is really irrelevant here. It is interesting that you were able to prejudge all of us based on… (?)

  • Nunya Beeswax

    How was she taunted? I’m not seeing taunting; I’m seeing an insensitive comment. I guess you could argue that Ashley was fetishizing Trixie’s ethnicity, but without more context even that’s not clear.

  • SchroedingersDog

    “We see the world not as it is, we see it as we are”

    Racists, racists everywhere. Mirror, mirror, tell me why?

  • bobic

    get a life

  • n now

    Oh my, people like you are the problem. This article was sad and ignorant
    and makes me question your ability to find good people to sleep with in
    general, not “whites”. From how you write you come off as just as
    bigoted and biased. You too base your understanding on if people can understand
    “your struggle” simple on if they have “the right” shade of
    skin color! Eurocentric beauty standards? Doesn’t quite make sense.. You ignore
    the racism and killing of thousands of ethnic minorities that struggled and
    died, without the color of their skin being the factor. ‘White people”
    such as Polish people and Jews, just to mention a few, were massacred and
    tortured for generations solely due to belonging to an ethnic group. They know
    struggle too. White people with the “wrong” last names in certain
    countries are unable to get jobs. Stop picking a scapegoat! You decided what
    people to sleep with, and you have all the power to express your likes and
    dislikes to them, and to change and open people’s minds. What freedom you have!
    Stand up for something if you find it so offensive that you deem a plethora of
    ethnic groups “not worth the risk”. It is weak. The industry you
    choose to work in is knows to objectify people, making you an image or object
    innately in many people’s eyes. If you want difference makes a change! You’ve
    picked one of the hardest industries to work in with respect to exactly what
    seems to bother you! You had the time and energy to write an article for
    Berkeley, one of the most diverse cities I have ever lived in. Join the
    thousands who have been fighting and giving their lives in riots since before
    the 70’s for equality. Do it your way but, writing an article to get a point on
    to your resume for graduate school and pity is not the way. People are
    insensitive regardless of race and stereotypes, and at times it is hard to know
    how others take things if we don’t communicate. Right and wrong morals change
    and have to be taught more to some than others. So talk to those who offend
    you, and don’t pointing fingers and avoid. Stupid is everywhere. I can’t join
    your pity party, I pity your weakness and avoidance.

  • Mikaela Raphael

    You go gurl, keep fighting the fight!

  • NO white person has a big nose (despite the fact that in Asia, the archetypal white person has a big nose), NO white person has “wonky eyes” (I can name 5 white friends with such a characteristic) and NO white person has “gross” hair (assuming that’s you in your picture, wtf are you even talking about!? That’s the most typical “white girl” hair ever). The thing most of the PC racism warriors seem to leave out is that Europeans are diverse among themselves: fast-aging Anglo-Saxons, swarthy Mediterraneans, almond eyed Slavs, etc. You are an insane person seeing “oppression” every where you look. Get over yourself.

    • surely you jest!

      “Whites experience racism too”
      “ALL lives matter”
      “What about MENinism?”

      Every time I hear one of you fragile white bros rush to your own hand-wringing defense to “educate” us all about how racism (/sexism/whatever else) doesn’t really exist, how in reality it’s straight white males who have it worse (then in the same breath call the oppressed person a “PC crybaby,” with no apparent recognition of irony), I wanna punch a kitten

      • lspanker

        Every time I hear one of you fragile white bros rush to your own hand-wringing defense to “educate” us all about how racism (/sexism/whatever else) doesn’t really exist

        Oh, racism exists alright, it’s just not the sole province of white guys – and pretending that somehow scolding and lecturing all white people about their supposed “privilege” does nothing to solve the issue. Get out of you little PC liberal bubble and see the real world – the whole planet is filled with racists and bigots of every skin color and ethnicity who would make even your stereotypical southern redneck look like a paragon of love and tolerance in comparison.

        • surely you jest!

          Racism may not be the ‘sole province’ of white guys, but they do have a bit of a monopoly on it in this country. And I think lecturing them helps plenty. Agree to disagree :)

          • lspanker

            Racism may not be the ‘sole province’ of white guys, but they do have a bit of a monopoly on it in this country.

            Hardly. Spend some time in a large city and ask Asians and blacks what they think of each other. Your silly conceptions of who are the most “racist” people in this country will be blown away.

          • Mike

            No one group has a monopoly on racism. Berating and demonizing a white person, or any person at all, for that matter, for saying something you find offensive when you know full well that their intentions were not malicious is only going to lead to a perpetuation of a cycle of bitterness. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t say something to someone when they offend you, but you should do it with the goal of education and dialogue.

            If you are so frequently offended that you can’t be bothered to dialogue with someone who doesn’t have the same background as you, and do it in a respectful manner, then you should evaluate whether you are being overly sensitive. You can’t expect everyone to immediately know what things do and do not offend you beyond a certain point. (this is directed at the original author) If you don’t want to have relations with white people so be it, but don’t think you are striking a blow against racism by doing so.

      • Mike

        Who are you quoting? I didn’t see him say any of those things.

        • lspanker

          Of course not. He’s doing the usual, projecting his own issues on others.

        • Nunya Beeswax

          Give him a break. He probably just finished his first year of some social theory class or other and can’t wait to unload all the rhetorical tropes he’s learned.

      • SMH

        Yyyyepp…!:

        White people — especially white males — really got a raw deal all this time in America, didn’t they…

  • Jan Scott

    What a sad excuse for a human being. Get over yourself.

  • s randall

    I think your problem has more to do with the stigma associated with your vocation than about the color of your skin. You need to meet people outside of your place of work.

    • Christopher Lee

      I second this. Adult entertainment is a hotbed of racism/sexism.

  • disqus_6YcQLVlAyH

    You are so, so going to regret writing this one day.

    • Prol

      If you’re white, you have no place writing this

      • lspanker

        What’s that supposed to mean?

        • CalAlum99

          White people apparently can’t diagnose future career challenges.

  • CalAlum99

    The shark has officially been jumped, and your own racism now stands out, clear as a bell. Absolutist thoughts like yours should have no place at Cal.

    • Progressives Aren’t Liberals

      Her shark, at least. The general regressive left jumped the shark long ago.

  • lspanker

    I realized that I had internalized society’s Eurocentric beauty standards

    There isn’t a single PC liberal buzz phrase or meme that you haven’t memorized so you can regurgitate it on cue in one of your columns…

