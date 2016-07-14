Let’s talk

Columns

I’m always at least a little hesitant when I buy a flight home to Virginia. The shitty weather, the old friends who won’t stop talking about high school, and the boring, suburban sprawl of shopping malls and “McMansions” all serve as reminders of why I go to a school on the other side of the country.

But the real, inescapable reason for why I dislike going home is because I find it hard to communicate with my conservative, non-English speaking parents who have very racist views.

Growing up, I learned of my parent’s racial biases through their experiences at work. Their Chinese take-out restaurant was in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Washington, D.C., and whenever their store was robbed or broken into, they would condemn the Black community and attribute the crimes to their race.

From jokes that insulted the appearance of Black women to generalizing all Black people as criminals and thugs, my dad, in particular, wasn’t shy about his racist opinions.

Usually, I ignore my dad’s outwardly prejudiced comments, shrugging off his narrow-minded views as just a Chinese immigrant thing, but this time, when I came home to the horrifying news of once again, police brutality against Black lives, I realized that I couldn’t be complicit to my dad’s anti-Blackness any longer.

When I found the right moment to approach my dad, I asked him if he had been keeping up with the media. I asked him if he had read about the brutal shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castille.

He nonchalantly told me he did see the news report, just a couple days ago.

Irritated by his monotonous tone, I spoke intently and said, “I wanted to talk to you. What’s been happening in America is terrifying. Black people are dying and no one cares.”

I asked my dad to explain his anti-Blackness, and unlike his usual candidness, he actually answered quite carefully. He said that his view of Black people was imbalanced because of his limited experiences. He said that he knew there were good Black people out there — living in rich neighborhoods, but he had only engaged with those who lived in conditions of homelessness and poverty.

Speaking slowly and with determination, I reminded my dad that colonialism, slavery, race-based legislation, and the sustained ideals of white supremacy and anti-Blackness all contributed to the cyclical impoverishment, criminalization, and mass incarceration of Black lives.

My dad’s response was a momentary relief: He agreed that Black people had been oppressed for centuries. But my dad began to furrow his eyebrows when I insisted that everyone is responsible for ending systemic inequality and racism.

He responded “aiya” and he shook his head, repeating, “It’s too hard.”

He began to lecture me and told me to be careful and to protect myself, reinforcing the Asian stereotype that we needed to be passive in order to survive.

I needed for him to understand that complicity means upholding white supremacy. I needed for him to understand that in a system of injustice, Asian oppression is tied to Black oppression.

I reminded him that Asian American activists worked alongside Black activists during the Civil Rights movement, and that we were indebted to those who fought to lift the ban on immigration rights, voting rights, and interracial marriage rights. We wouldn’t enjoy our lives so freely if it weren’t for the bravery of those who came before us.

In order for society to progress, we need to hold ourselves responsible for change. This means educating ourselves and challenging those within our community about their racist tendencies.

I urged my dad to bring this discussion to our relatives, and I invited him to the logic that if we began to see ourselves as part of a global community instead of a racially divided one, we would all rush to gain justice for the Black lives lost.

Conversations like the one I had with my dad aren’t all it takes to end racism but it’s an effective and important start. My advice is to start with people who will listen: family members, friends, and then to one’s best judgement, “good white people”.

We can’t afford to be silent any longer. We can’t let racist views slip by us while innocent lives are continuously being lost. We can’t stop the conversation until everyone starts to unlearn their own racism, and until no one forgets that Black Lives Matter.

Maggie Lam writes about reclaiming the Asian-American narrative surrounding the immigrant experience.

  • DustinGA

    “shrugging off his narrow-minded views as just a Chinese immigrant thing” That’s kinda racist and self hating. Typical anti-asian male Anna Lu. “whenever their store was robbed or broken into” Yes the black community is known by many cases to target asians for their crime. But you won’t ever bring that up because your a self-hating Anna Lu. Also you expect your dad to thank black people after getting robbed by them multiple times?

  • Peter Frank

    Why couldn’t your dad make fun of the white devils the way you do?

  • Alex Masters

    My daughter lives in Southern California, loves God, loves hangin’ out with her redneck father at the Blue Ridge ranch, shoots, hunts, can field dress a deer before Maggie can say Gogigu, loves working with older people because she knows that their life experiences can teach her good things, doesn’t give a damn what your skin color is only the content of your heart and mind, won’t hesitate to shoot you regardless of your skin color if you assault her…and yes, Maggie…my daughter would even save your ungrateful, disrespectful liberal ass if you were being assaulted in a 7-Eleven store regardless of the perps skin color.

  • cfuse

    I don’t understand why women that have everything are so bitter about it.

  • Arafat
  • ErebusArchon

    the logic that if we began to see ourselves as part of a global community instead of a racially divided one”
    “and then to one’s best judgement, “good white people”.”

    Apparently white people can’t be trusted to be good. Or are a part of the global, non-racial community. Thanks for that racist ostracization.

  • Vance Riley

    Racist, that is all you are kid

  • Tiberius in Tethers

    I would think that all this “writing” is just a cry for attention from her father. Little rich girl who doesn’t get enough of daddy’s attention, so she decides to be a PC SJW just to annoy him. That’s what it boils down to.

    • Karim Jeans

      Exactly
      If he doesn’t comply,,black grandkids are next

  • matt10023

    Here’s the thing about Ms. Lam – she doesn’t walk the talk.

    She hectors her parents on their middle class lifestyle from the school they enabled her to attend. Poor little middle class girl……

    Instead of talking, how about getting some skin in the game. Blabbing is not doing.

  • Joe

    In my experience as a psychiatrist, schizophrenia is a horrible disease that begins to affect young women in their early 20’s. The good news is that there are many wonderful new medications that can bring this debilitating condition under control. I urge this young woman to take advantage of the psych services available to her on campus while the disease is still in its earlier stages.

    • matt10023

      Could be narcissism AND psychosis.

    • cfuse

      In my experience as a mental patient, stop tarring us with the same brush as these kind of losers. She isn’t mentally ill, just a horrible human being.

      • Joe

        I wasn’t “tarring” her; just diagnosing her. Sorry but lots of people are mentally ill. Some cope with it better than others.

  • TTSSYF

    I feel bad for her father.

  • Meraclair

    I feel sorry for her father. He sounds like a nice man.

    • Tiberius in Tethers

      He probably is. Sacrificing so his daughter can go to a pristine school. She thanks him by writing an article on him calling him a racist. Charming child.

  • Eileenc

    Hi maggie, I commend you for speaking to your dad about the recent police violence on black men. Its never easy to approach parents about this kind of thing, especially when you know your opinions differ. I am 30, chinese american, and i sat down with my parents as well. It sounds like you were surprised by your fathers response. I am coming to understand that we who have grown up in the states with our liberal education are more aware of the history of the US than our parents. But their ignorance is not intentional, and through these talks i am finding that they are empathetic thoughtful beings who are doing the slow work of internal change. Thats not easy considering the cultural rift. Knowing myself how much i have to advance, consider their background. :) i hope you get to have many more talks with them… These asian parents of ours are more radical, more understanding than meets the eye, we may have to see past our own misconceptions about them, and not doubt that love of family trumps all. Bc of their love of you they will seek to understand you. Best of luck!

    • Steve Beineke

      You foolish moron. How many blacks have been shot in Chicago this weekend…by blacks? Look it up.

  • Katy Purry

    So what?

    • Jonathan Cracolici

      That’s a sad way to go through life.

      • Katy Purry

        I can live how I want to. Or do you want to dictate that as well?

        • Jonathan Cracolici

          You sure can. I bet it must be awesome to be an angry racist.
          I haven’t dictated anything to you or anyone here. Not really my style. Find me a quote that you felt was dictatorial and we can talk it over.
          But honestly, I’m starting to get the idea you are a “false-flag” persona. Your comments on this forum correspond weirdly well with an alt-right caricature of a SJW. That, and ive never met someone like this before. People who are happy to consider themselves prejudiced seem unlikely to be into critical theory stuff.

          • Katy Purry

            I’m into the alt-right, as in curious about it. It’s my natural ideological opposition, yet I find a lot of it’s element in my own mentality. I just get kicked off a lot of site, due to my “nature”.

            You passed a judgement on how I live. That’s not your call to make.

            I get that a lot, people not believing I’m “real” or that a chick could have my opinions. But whatever, I only say what I want. Some people find it outrageous and others find it funny/amusing. There’s a lot of self-hatred and dishonesty in my generation (probably because of the internet) and I’m not like that, it’s a waste of time. I don’t like white men, I’ve accepted it. I also accept that a lot of people don’t like me, so what? Who cares?

            I’m not trying to prove that I’m smarter than anyone here. I don’t need to, I comment for fun. I comment because I want my voice heard. And it was. The End.

          • Jonathan Cracolici

            “You passed a judgement on how I live. That’s not your call to make.”

            It is absolutely my call to make. Making judgements is what being a rational person is about. I think your life sounds sad. I don’t dislike you, and I think it is hypocritical of you to claim that others have no right to judge your actions when you are so happy to judge them by their skin. Your thought process is a total reversal of MLK’s dream.

            “There’s a lot of self-hatred and dishonesty in my generation (probably because of the internet) and I’m not like that, it’s a waste of time.” Conflicts with “If only the whites knew how much I secretly hated them”. You are like that. You’re posting racist stuff on the internet anonymously, while keeping silent in your real life. That’s dishonest. It might be self-hating too; maybe you wouldn’t be so loud here if you had the courage to not be anonymous about your feelings.
            I sincerely hope you become a less prejudiced, less hateful person. Those things can only hurt you.

          • Katy Purry

            No I’m not silent. All my friends & family know what I think. Stop trying.
            I’m upfront about everything.

            I hope I don’t, I’m really happy.

          • Jonathan Cracolici

            That doesn’t jibe with what you said. You vent to friends or whatever, but keep your racism a secret from whites. Secrets come from being ashamed or afraid or lots of things, but never because you’re proud and happy.
            Honestly your arguments and statements are so self-contractor or shallow that I’m 100% sure its false flag. Not cool. People have real struggles against oppression. Anonomously going on the internet to try to piss people off against “SJW” is lame.

          • chrisredfield31

            I (a southeast Asian man) support your beliefs

          • lspanker

            Making judgements is what being a rational person is about.

            Word.

  • Hunter Holy

    Maggie, you should respect your parents privacy. Broadcasting to the world they are racists in this era of SJW crazies lashing out, you might find your parents having their store picketed. Worse, the local residents won’t patronize the “racists” restaurant and your parents may loose the business. Stalin encouraged children to turn in their parents, and you are following in the same mode.

  • Ryuukai

    “I reminded him that Asian American activists worked alongside Black activists during the Civil Rights movement,”

    koreans organized to defend AGAINST blacks and shoot them up from rooftops , lol

    Blacks were just thugs and rioters and looters

    • Meraclair

      Lot of conversation about anti-Black sentiment in the Asian community but not a peep about the Anti-Asian sentiment in the Black community? Double standards

      • lspanker

        Absolutely. The comments made by prominent Black politicians about Asians would make a redneck blush, yet seem to get a pass in progressive circles.

    • Steve Beineke

      Ms. Lam seems to not realize that whites were much more active than asians working alongside blacks during the civil rights movement.

  • Ryuukai

    So they’re robbed by blacks, they blame blacks for the robberies, and that makes them evil raycisses?

    • habitualjoker

      No, the point is subtle, but it is there — they were robbed by black people, yes, but they blamed the entire black population for the crime. It’d be like if a handful of police officers unjustly murdered some folks and the whole of police everywhere were blamed for it. Neither is okay.

  • NoCon1

    This girl is one of the most insufferable SJW tw*ts on the entire internet. Other than clicks, why does she have a column?

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      You say “other than clicks” like that’s not important. I can almost guarantee Maggie has brought more traffic to the DC in the last month than they get in a year. Those Google Adsense dollars are probably paying for a new air conditioning system in their offices as we speak.

      • Meraclair

        Use archive links

        • habitualjoker

          And AdBlock (or your favorite ad blocking extension)

  • NoCon1

    Your parents are ashamed that they raised a degenerate feminist wh*re, and secretly wish you would die.

  • Richard Stalin

    This increasingly faltering belief system you’ve adopted with so much zeal has made you not only unable to parse your father’s worldview, but it prompted you to turn him into fodder for the content mill with casual millennial disdain and virtue signaling. You are trash.

  • Negroni Spumoni

    Holy nose ring, Batman!

  • Mad Cat

    I feel sorry for your mother.

  • Dan Pooley

    Yeah that conversation with your dad totally went like that pfffffft lol

  • bookish1

    Is this chick for real?
    This sounds like something a conservative would write about typical progressive politically correct drones.
    I hope her long-suffering parents aren’t financing her education.

    • Karim Jeans

      It’s a bargain to have her across the country most of the year

      • bookish1

        Hey, I never thought of that.

      • Deuce Sevenoff

        Too bad she just outed her parents as racists. How hard would it be for someone in the DC area to figure out which restaurant is theirs?

  • Karim Jeans

    Does anyone else suspect that Maggie is a coal burner?

    • Meraclair

      I don’t think so. From her last article, she was struggling with her fetish for white guys.

  • TDI78

    Maggie, as the young, sheltered, blatant idealist that you are, perhaps it’s finally time that you ask yourself if being an unapologetic racist is truly worth the trouble. Listen to your father, little girl.

  • Crusader1096

    Maybe one day when you have kids of your own (hopefully that will never happen as we dont need you to spread your filth) you will understand where your parents are coming from.

    Brainwashed spoiled little girls like yourself and the white knights that defend you is whats moving this country closer to communism. Too bad your parents never taught you about how well communism worked out in their own homeland. I’m guessing thats the reason why they emigrated to the USA and started a business for themselves.

  • lspanker

    It’s rather hypocritical of Maggie to scold her parents for holding negative stereotypes about other racial groups, given that she had clearly voiced a few racial hangups of her own. What’s doubly ludicrous is that she insinuates that her parents are the ones who have somehow uncritically absorbed these racist attitudes in an attempt to assimilate into the larger society around them. Maggie has this totally backwards. Rightly or wrongly, her parents hold animus against black folks based NOT on what some backwards Virginia redneck told them, but on their own numerous unpleasant experiences with them. It’s MAGGIE who adopts negative attitudes in order to conform and assimilate to her chosen environment (left-wing academia), not her parents.

  • Karim Jeans

    Shut up and bring me a beef and broccoli

    • But hold the broccoli. I hate broccoli.

  • Malcom Warner

    Asian-Americans are not “oppressed”, Maggie. It’s 2016, not 1876. Asians don’t get harassed by cops, they don’t get denied jobs because of race, salespeople in stores don’t assume they are thieves, people on planes don’t assume they are terrorists. Asians do not experience the kind of discrimination that blacks, Latinos, and Arabs experience in this country, so stop trying to glom onto THEIR experiences as if yours is in any way comparable. Because it isn’t. In fact if anything as an Asian you are given PRIVILEGED assumptions and treatment for being Asian, because evergone assumes you are intelligent, affluent, hard-working and law-abiding. For all practical purposes, Asians in this country are white, if not whiter-than-white. They have the highest incomes and educational attainment rates of any racial group in the country (yes, including whites), and the lowest incarceration rates. If you want a specific example of how privileged you are as an Asian, just look at your own campus. You attend an elite public university where 40% of the student body is Asian (by far the highest of any racial group including whites) even though only 14% of the California population is Asian.

    • chrisredfield31

      I’m Asian but I don’t belong to the successful groups. I’m definitely discriminated against. Socially, professionally, etc. Don’t let the best of us fool you. That doesn’t mean Asians are privileged, it means that they worked their tail off and kept their head down. If there is a chance to discriminate against us, people WILL take it.

      • Malcom Warner

        No, you are not. Stop pretending to be a victim.

        • chrisredfield31

          I am a victim as much as black lives matter.

  • Karim Jeans

    So go bring home some Velcro-headed grandkids
    That’ll show your dad

  • I’m sorry Maggie but the BLM cares even less about you than the white guy you tried to rape a few weeks ago. Just curious…as you are obviously so concerned about social issues why do you so such hatred and vitriol towards your hometown? If even your father is such a terrible racist maybe start at home. Or are those people too boring and beneath you and not worth your notice.

    • Meraclair

      Why is this woman not in jail for raping that guy?

    • DustinGA

      Because she hates her race and wants to become as white as possible. You can’t do that by uplifting your community, you have to be able to basically trash on it to gain brownie points from society.

  • jay

    I just want you to know that in America literally every parent of every race tells every collegiate son or daughter of theirs to be careful at college. That is not Asian thing. Thats a parent thing.

    • J.L.

      I agree. No parent wants to see their child hurt.

  • Mister Rahool

    You’re a piece of garbage, Lam

  • Katy Purry

    As an Asian (Indian) woman my parents always told me much the same. Always, always comply with police officers and don’t be wild in public. As a result, my behavior is very restrained and demure.

    If only the whites knew how much I secretly hated them. More than any of those Blacks they call “thugs”.

    Thanks Maggie, love this!

    • Karim Jeans

      “Always, always comply with police officers and don’t be wild in public. As a result, my behavior is very restrained and demure”

      What? Being a responsible person does not mean being restrained.
      Man, your parents did a number in yiou

      • Katy Purry

        No they were great. They just didn’t prepare me for white scum.

        A free society doesn’t dictate the behavior of everyone except one class/race of people.

        I assume you’re a POC, man, you seem really brainwashed.

        • lspanker

          Did you have a point to make, or are you merely looking to start a flame war this morning?

          • Katy Purry

            Fire doesn’t burn on it’s own. If you’re not interested in my point, don’t respond. Simple.

          • lspanker

            As far as I can tell, you have no point to make other than you hate white folks.

          • Katy Purry

            I was letting Maggie know that she’s a good writer, and I agree with her.

          • lspanker

            I was letting Maggie know that she’s a good writer

            Compared to you, maybe.

          • Katy Purry

            I don’t write.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            No, you don’t. Sadly, however, you type.

          • lspanker

            (somebody just got spanked…)

          • bookish1

            That’s about it, I’m afraid.
            She is a racist, though she refuses to admit it.
            Newspeak, ya know.

          • Katy Purry

            I’m prejudice and I fully accept it. Thanks for asking.

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      What exactly do you wish you could do in public if it weren’t for all this oppressive “white scum” somehow forcing you to be “restrained and demure?”

      • Katy Purry

        IDK walk around topless, be free from stares and gross misogyny or not having worry about being “too sexy” at work because it’s “distracting” those are just little examples. But they add up.

        • J.L.

          “Professionals have standards.” Most people do not want to be forced to look at partially-naked people while in a serious environment. The most formal clothes tend to cover the most, for example.

        • Deuce Sevenoff

          I fail to see how the rules you feel are oppressing you are somehow uniquely those of the white man. Do you think you could move to India and live this way?

          • Joggerboy18

            On behalf of Indians everywhere, my answer to that is “lol”

        • lspanker

          IDK walk around topless, be free from stares and gross misogyny or not
          having worry about being “too sexy” at work because it’s “distracting”
          those are just little examples.

          Sounds more like a personal erotic fantasy than anything you would ever experience in real life.

          • Katy Purry

            Maybe you should stop obsessing over me and get on with your life.
            Take the hint when I don’t respond to your last 5 comments.

          • lspanker

            Maybe you should stop obsessing over me and get on with your life.

            I’m certainly not obsessing with you, just making an observation. My experience is that the women who yell and scream the most about sexism are the ones who do it because they want to be associated with the type of women who attract the most attention of genuine sexists in the first place. Many of them in fact wish to get such attention as to validate their own illusion of actually being desirable, not because they are subject to any semblance of sexual harassment themselves.

            Take the hint when I don’t respond to your last 5 comments.

            I had not noticed or really cared, but thanks for confirming what I suspected earlier, that you’re the type of female who’s starved for attention because you don’t get enough of it.

    • Joggerboy18

      I’m also Indian American, yet I don’t hate white people! Was there a fundamental part of my education that I missed?

      • bookish1

        Progressives want us all split up into tribes, bickering with each other.

      • Katy Purry

        Clearly.

        • Joggerboy18

          Please educate me then, ma chère . We must rectify this situation at once!

        • J.L.

          oh darn, my edukation has failed me

          how may i learn to hate white devil

  • Kris

    I think what you mean, Maggie, is that black lives were being taken and no one cared. Now there is a big movement. Still not everyone cares, but it’s a distinction in favor of clarity.

    And what would be the justice you should reclaim for the lives? Do you mean prosecution of the officers? Or something else more systemic? In my opinion, there is no justice for the murder of innocents.

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      Wait, are you taking this seriously? I’m pretty sure what Maggie “means” is what she always means: “ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME!”

    • lspanker

      In my opinion, there is no justice for the murder of innocents.

      It isn’t “murder” when you get shot because you conducted yourself in a manner that most sane, rational people would view as a threat to the shooter’s life or personal safety. Fighting with a cop, grabbing for a gun (yours or theirs), making verbal threats and acting as if you’re going to shoot someone, or using your vehicle as a weapon to try to ram or run over someone all all events that would be construed by the average person as “I think this guy’s really trying to hurt me”. Add to the fact that police officers are trained to respond reflexively to certain behavior, and it makes you wonder how intelligent some of these people were in the first place…

  • Malcom Warner

    Why does this woman still have a column in this paper after she admitted to raping a fellow classmate in her last one? Why does she still attend Cal? Why is she not in jail? Maggie Lam raped a guy. What she described in her last article is a felony and a violation of the student code of conduct. She should he expelled and arrested for sexual assault.

  • Deuce Sevenoff

    Maggie Lam delivers again! This time confirming for us she lives in NoVA, one of the wealthiest suburbs of Washington DC (oh, the hardships of McMansions!) that her parents apparently managed to afford by running a restaurant in a bad neighborhood in the District—one they seem to have made successful enough to afford that NoVA lifestyle, and to send their daughter to an out-of-state college, despite the store apparently being regularly hit with crime (since she distinguishes it being “robbed” from “broken into,” I assume some of this crime was committed during business hours by people who had weapons and made threats).

    And how does this apparently so-trapped-in-Asian-stereotypes daughter repay her honorable mother and father? Well, you can read for yourself how, above.

    Maggie, you’re lucky your terrible selfish ignorant conservative un-woke parents don’t read English, or I suspect once they saw what you’re doing with your time in college, they’d disown you. Then you’d probably have to quit school and figure out how to make money yourself, and I can’t imagine that’s going to go well.

    • truthguy

      and you’re a butthurt cacazoid who’s pissed for hearing a little truth about your kind.

  • Rurik

    What a racist stuck up privilege person. She so very privileged and never worked a day in her life.

  • Ron Leger

    well, at least it isn’t another story about how she raped some guy…

  • Peter Frank

    Excellent – school the racist. The racist who sacrificed and saved so his pig daughter could attend an overpriced school where she studies absolutely nothing of value.

    How dare he live in a stultifying middle-class suburb? How dare he??????!!

    • lspanker

      Note how this young woman (I hesitate to use the term “lady”) has simply absorbed all the uber-progressive PC group-think and is simply regurgitating it as if these are somehow profound thoughts of her own.

      • bookish1

        Yes, she is really insufferable.

      • chitown

        hello state sponsored marxist public edumakkkation.

      • truthguy

        ^ butthurt cacazoid..

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      I’m sure they’re very glad the gave up their lives in communist China to operate a restaurant that’s apparently always being robbed, to give their daughter this amazing opportunity.

  • Manny Kant

    “He began to lecture me and told me to be careful and to protect myself, reinforcing the Asian stereotype that we needed to be passive in order to survive.”

    Yes, that’s the Asian stereotype, Maggie. It’s not as if Asians have been known for their massive warring empires throughout history. Way to perpetuate a stereotype that isn’t even real, but I’m assuming this is an article that’s going to conclude with your Chinese father’s racism somehow being white people’s fault for oppressing the poor passive Asians for so long, despite the fact that Asian-Americans have higher income and more education than whites?

    “I needed for him to understand that in a system of injustice, Asian oppression is tied to Black oppression.”

    How did I know…

  • Av

    Are all of your articles just about self-aggrandizement or is it just this and the other one that no one likes. Please stop exploiting important causes just to improve your personal image.

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      No, if you click on her name, you can see a list of all of her editorials. And you’ll see that indeed, all of them are about self-aggrandizement. The jury is still out on whether this is for real or she is playing the role of provocateur by acting like an extreme social justice warrior. Being Berkeley, you can never tell for sure.

  • Hughlon Thornbury

    “Maggie Lam writes about reclaiming the Asian-American narrative surrounding the immigrant experience.”

    OK, I know this is Berkeley, one of the UC epicenters of self-aggrandizing, self-absorbed, self-gratifying “learning” but Ms. Lam is reclaiming the Asian-American narrative from who and for? Herself? It sounds like she’s not reclaiming anything, she’s trying to redefine something she doesn’t like or agree with, and she’s trying to redefine it for everyone according to her own heavily left leaning ideology.

    And BTW, is she an immigrant? My grandfather was the first one in his family born in the US, but all he knew about what his parents went through (they fled Romania) was what they told him. She might be the offspring of immigrants but, if she isn’t one, she doesn’t know squat about what her parents and other immigrants’ experiences were.

    • Malcom Warner

      Yeah, her byline is laughable. The last immigrant in Maggie’s family died before she was even born. She’s literally never even had a conversation with any of her immigrant ancestors. Apparently she thinks that life is the video game Assassins Creed where people can live their ancestors memory via DNA. LOL.

    • steventexas

      So umm where did you go to school–if anywhere?

  • Blake Herman

    At least you know that “good white people” are the ones that really matter. Good job throwing your parents under the bus. They’re outsiders who will never make it in America anyway. Vote Trump. We all go home happy.

  • Alex

    “We can’t stop the conversation until everyone starts to unlearn their own racism”

    This may be the most phenomenal irony I have EVER seen.

    • lspanker

      True that, however narcissists such as Maggie aren’t known for being self-critical and introspective…

    • Deuce Sevenoff

      Don’t worry, like any good religion, the Critical Theory faith provides an out. In their case, they’ve redefined “racism” from its well-understood meaning to instead mean “privilege + power.” Then, they say that a spoiled brat ingrate living in a wealthy suburb of an affluent city, attending an elite out-of-state school, paid for by her hard-working immigrant parents, can *not* be racist because she has no privilege, because she’s not of European descent. Voila! Maggie isn’t “racist” in Newspeak!

      • J.L.

        But wait! It’s “privilege+power”, not “privilege*power”, so Maggie could still be racist if her power score was big enough!

        (It is. Either way, she is being quite racist, no matter whose definition you use.)

        • matt10023

          You think they understand the difference between addition and multiplication?

    • rct

      The fact that she said this in a column where she wrote:

      and then to one’s best judgement, “good white people”.

      is positively mind-blowing.

      • ErebusArchon

        Or having wrote “the logic that if we began to see ourselves as part of a global community instead of a racially divided one”

        So much for seeing herself as part of a global community instead of a racially divided one.

  • RyCal

    And a big LOL to your dad telling you to be careful and you taking it as being passive. What a joke you are girlfriend.

  • RyCal

    They didn’t pull your plug already Maggie? You should know by now that no one takes anything you say seriously. You will amount to nothing more than a blogger who works at Peets coffee for the rest of your life.

  • Sheira

    Wait, I thought PoC couldn’t be racist?

    • Malcom Warner

      Asians don’t count as “PoC”. For all practical purposes, Asian-Americans are white. They’re whiter than most white people, frankly.

      • Deuce Sevenoff

        Except when it’s convenient for them to not be. Identity politics is helpful that way–pick the identity during this argument that most helps you.

        • chrisredfield31

          Not all Asian people have STEM degrees and earn high double or triple digits. A lot of us are just average people. The best of us put on a good show and people like you and Malcom are making it seem like all of us have degrees, make buckoo bucks and are never discriminated against. It’s complete bull. I’m discriminated against every day (especially by women of my own race). Socially, professionally, all aspects. Because I’m not one of the super successful ones. People see me as a perpetual foreigner even though my English and likes/dislikes are more American than theirs.

          • lspanker

            I’m discriminated against every day (especially by women of my own race).

            Maybe you should take that issue up with Maggie instead of us…

          • chrisredfield31

            I’m not taking this issue to white people. Because I know you are too ignorant to understand. I am simply making a statement to be seen and known. I have a right to express my opinion especially when people say I’m not a person of color even when my skin clearly shows that I am.

          • Deuce Sevenoff

            And not all white people are CEOs, drive luxury German sedans, and are treated kindly by the police. But a lot of us do have to put up with people like you projecting nonsense, like your accusation that I am “making it seem like all of us [who are Asian] have degrees, make buckoo bucks, and are never discriminated against.” Mind quoting *exactly* where I even so much as implied that?

          • chrisredfield31

            You are in agreement with Malcolm Warner that we are not POC’s so obviously my comment was on point.

          • Deuce Sevenoff

            Malcolm Warner suggested that all Asians are successful; I didn’t. I also didn’t suggest that Asians are not PoC. I noted that not even Asians can decide which they are—they choose whichever position is convenient for them at that moment. So, no, you are not “on point.”

            But your comment speaks volumes about you: basically, you see yourself as a loser at life, and, as such, deserve the title of Person of Color. So essentially you think of PoC as losers, like yourself.

            That is what you are really saying, and it’s sad, and also, racist.

      • Katy Purry

        I believe what you’re doing is trying to assuage your own guilt. WOC/POC CANNOT be racist while living in America. They can only have prejudices.

        • Jonathan Cracolici

          I’ve heard people say this, but I don’t understand it. This is the “prejudice+power” definition of racism correct? But isn’t power relative? I’ve personally known Asian men with both of those things. They might not be running America or whatever, but they are running a company and can give or not give people jobs and opportunities. People like Maggie’s dad. While its not that much power, it is the sort most people deal with every day. Its not like we get calls from our Senators or something. We answer to our bosses.
          Also, how much weight is given to the “prejudice” side and how much to the “power” side? Would a very prejudiced person with little power be as racist as a very powerful person who has only subconscious prejudices? I think the “prejudice+power” theory is interesting, but so far it has only been presented to me as a half-thought. Anyone care to expand on it for me?

          • Malcom Warner

            Asians are the most privileged racial group in America. They have the highest incomes, the most education, the lowest arrest and incarceration rates, I can go on and on.

          • bookish1

            And for some incomprehensible reason, they vote Democrat.

          • J.L.

            Many don’t, at least, not anymore. Many I know are voting Trump, or literally anyone but Hillary.

          • Katy Purry

            It’s really simple. Look at the raw numbers of how many whites make up the house/senate. How many whites are law enforcers, CEOs, Billionaire, control interest group, work on Wall Street and compare that to the number of minorities. White interest exists.

            You know many Asian who are in these spots. So now we have to consider you as the database on demographic data. *claps*

            Grow up and do some reading.

          • Jonathan Cracolici

            Katy, I don’t think you addressed my point. You restated that Senators are often white – which I conceded in my post when I brought up my point. Then you ad-hom’ed me. By the way, I am grown up and I love to read :) Thanks for taking an interest.
            Obviously the highest level of power in American is heavily majority white. But does that preclude other folks from having power over people’s day to day lives? If that sort of power is mixed with prejudice, isn’t that racism too? And if not, why not? “Prejudice + Power” is a really interesting and compelling framework, and it would be a shame if it is just a dog-whistle for “white people”.

          • Katy Purry

            If an all Asian/Black/whatever company and does not hire a person due to their race, then it is racism. I’ve never heard of this happening.

            Anywhere there is a white voice, racism can take place.

            Everyday people have no power, what a strange idea.

          • Jonathan Cracolici

            “If an all Asian/Black/whatever company and does not hire a person due to their race, then it is racism. I’ve never heard of this happening.”

            Well I have. I’ve seen it happen. The whole company doesn’t have to be Asian or Black or White or whatever, the person with power just has to be prejudiced.

            And these two statements “Anywhere there is a white voice, racism can take place.” and “Everyday people have no power, what a strange idea. ” are logically inconsistent with the “Prejudice + Power” definition of racism unless you deny that white people can be everyday people.
            Also, I consider the owner of a small business to be “everyday people”, but to still have power. They have employees who they influence enormously, and a very small amount of influence politically. Their Senator will still definitely not take a meeting though. That was the point I was asking for someone to enlighten me on. How does the “power + prejudice” framework deal with varying levels of each ingredient? What do you think?

          • Katy Purry

            Racism DOES NOT EXIST on a small scale. A small business owner has little to no economic power. Mega corps, people being employed/not employed by political donors, industry conglomerates, large brands with expansive ad teams all those people are the ones who can be truly racist. And who heads those companies? Say it with me, WHITE PEOPLE.

            No one cares about a pizza maker on your street corner hanging a swastica.

            Jeez you’re dense.

          • Jonathan Cracolici

            Katy, I’m sorry but that doesn’t make intuitive sense. If a pizza maker hung a swastika people would definitely consider it racism. I know I would. I think most reasonable people would. If you were to show up and say “Guys, don’t be mad. He cant be racist cause he’s only one little pizza maker” no one would agree.
            I think your statement actually circles back to the point I’m trying to explore. The “power+prejudice” frame has a clear statement on what those terms mean in a macro, systemic, highly abstracted sense. But I think there is more uncertainty about what Power and Prejudice mean when those concepts are taken out of the abstract and brought into real life, into particular instances. In the abstract it is easy to simplify power and prejudice as Boolean, but in real life they are clearly not.

          • lspanker

            Look at the raw numbers of how many whites make up the house/senate. How many whites are law enforcers, CEOs, Billionaire, control interest group, work on Wall Street and compare that to the number of minorities. White interest exists.

            Look at the raw numbers of how many whites make up this country, and how many graduated from college, served time in the armed forces, and gained the type of leadership and life experience that gives them the opportunity to become those same politicians, business leaders, and law enforcement officers. Maybe when more racial minorities actively take advantage of opportunities to improve their own lot (graduating from high school, attending college and studying a major that provides tangible job skills upon graduation instead of a bunch of social studies/diversity fluff, volunteering with local non-profit groups to gain valuable organizational and leadership skills), that will change. Until then, see how far all that whining gets you…

            You know many Asian who are in these spots.

            I know of plenty of Asian business executives, CEOs, millionaires/billionaires etc. and have had the opportunity to meet and work for more than a few of them, including my former shacho, Masato Kozuma of Speedfam KK in Ayase-city, Japan. You can get quite a different perspective of how the real world works when you’re actually gainfully employed in it, instead of being on a college campus where often the viewpoints are dominated by hard-left-leaning academics with no practical experience in the private sector…

          • Katy Purry

            Maybe you’ve heard of something called proportional representation.

          • lspanker

            Maybe you’ve heard of something called proportional representation.

            Maybe you’ve heard of something called MERIT? It’s a concept where we forget racial or ethnic backgrounds entirely, and just try to hire the best person for the job.

          • Katy Purry

            Are you saying that for some reason minorities don’t have the same merit as whites? Because the other guy just pointed out how Asians do sooooooo much better than whites, so why aren’t they dominating?

            Conflicting narrative, guys.
            Tsk, tsk.

          • lspanker

            Are you saying that for some reason minorities don’t have the same merit as whites?

            Perhaps, especially when we’re talking about career paths and opportunities requiring a certain level of education.

            Because the other guy just pointed out how Asians do sooooooo much better than whites, so why aren’t they dominating?

            Ever consider that some people view economic power as having far more utility than political power? The considerable political power that blacks have in this country (yes, in far greater proportion to their proportion of the population) hasn’t necessarily translated into economic power, has it?

          • Joggerboy18

            The CEOs of Google and Microsoft are Indian. That’s only two examples, but those are two of the most prominent companies in this country, if not the world.

          • bookish1

            Yeah, Asians are always being turned down for jobs.

          • Karim Jeans

            You’re,acting as if there were some sort of white agenda
            There isn’t.

        • Malcom Warner

          Asians are the most privileged racial group in the United States. I really am not interested in being lectured about “prejudice” or “privilege” from people who occupy college admissions spots at rates three times higher than their proportion of the population, out-earn every single other race (including whites) by wide margins and get arrested/incarcerated at the lowest rates of any other group and are the least likely to be crime victims. Asians are at the top of American society by virtually every objective metric there is. Calling them “people of color” as if their experience in this country is somehow similar to that of blacks and Latinos is absurd.

          • Katy Purry

            Just because we thrive under your rule doesn’t mean the system isn’t rigged against us. Hm sounds like something a nazi would say.

          • Malcom Warner

            Except the system ISN’T rigged against you. I challenge you to name a single example to the contrary.

          • chrisredfield31

            I’m living proof that the system is rigged against me.

          • Jason

            affirmative action

            OH NO HE DIDN’T!!!

        • Nunya Beeswax

          That’s nonsense.

          • Katy Purry

            And that’s just your opinion.

          • lspanker

            And that’s just YOUR opinion, and based on Nunya’s posting history to date compared to yours, I’m far more inclined to consider his opinions seriously…

          • Katy Purry

            I’ve been on Disqus for about 4 years, numerous accounts and over 20,000 comments overall. But that doesn’t matter.

            I just see you’re losing, in a very sad way.

            Muh baby :(

          • lspanker

            I’ve been on Disqus for about 4 years, numerous accounts

            Why would you have numerous accounts, unless you have a habit of spamming of being banned frequently?

            and over 20,000 comments overall.

            474 comments under your present profile, with a grand total of 51 upvotes. My, how impressive – no wonder your profile and comment history is locked from public view.

            But that doesn’t matter.

            The first thing you have gotten right today.

          • bookish1

            Good point.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            No, it’s demonstrably nonsense. You’re using a definition of racism which conveniently exonerates you from the stigma associated with the word, because you have (supposedly) no privilege.

            Racism is the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics
            or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it
            as inferior or superior to another race or races. Any other definition is ideologically motivated, and has the effect of allowing members of racial minorities to indulge freely in racist discourse without accountability.

          • Katy Purry

            Racism is institutional discrimination based on supposed “racial characteristic”. Which you can define however you
            choose.

            The only valid argument you can make is that there is no such thing as race, therefore racism doesn’t exist. Any other argument would lead to the conclusion that if race exists, there must be racism as differences are inherently divisive.

            In other words 1+1= 2, I’m afraid
            :-/

          • Nunya Beeswax

            I don’t think I need advice from you on valid arguments. You’re not even presenting an argument–you’re just making ideological assertions, which is more like religious proselytizing than anything else.

          • Joggerboy18

            No. “Institutionalised racism” is institutional discrimination based on (a) supposed “racial characterstic”.”

            RACISM is:
            1. the belief that races have distinctive cultural characteristics determined by hereditary factors and that this endows some races with an intrinsic superiority over others
            2. abusive or aggressive behaviour towards members of another race on the basis of such a belief

            There’s nothing institutional about it. If one thinks that one race is better than another, one is racist. So yes, it is entirely possible that so-called “people of colour” can be racist in this country. As Ms. Lam has amply demonstrated in her previous articles.

          • Malcom Warner

            No, racism does not have to be institutional. It can be, but this is not a necessary prerequisite. Racism is merely the belief that races posses inherent characteristics that make them better or worse than other races. Anyone of any race can be a racist as long as they believe this. You don’t need to be part of the dominant race in a society in order to be a racist. For example, an African American who says “All Latinos are lazy” is a racist. A white person who says “All Latinos are lazy” is also a racist. The race each of these two people happens to be themselves is irrelevant. It’s their BELIEFS that make them racist.

          • J.L.

            I mean, a Chinese person could say, “Chinese people have no manners.” It’s technically racism.

          • bookish1

            So is the NBA racist?

          • bookish1

            No, that’s Newspeak.

        • Deuce Sevenoff

          Yes, when you and your fellow true believers in the Faith conveniently redefine well-understood English words to mean something only you understand, you can now justify your poor, anti-social behavior by claiming that the rest of us don’t know what we’re talking about and what you’re doing is just fine in your religion.

          Point is, you and your ilk have redefined racism to mean something it doesn’t, as a way to allow yourself to be a racist.

  • tomato

    Have you speaking to a banana about these problems?

 
