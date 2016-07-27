Inexpensive breakfast spots in Berkeley

What’s better than a delicious breakfast? A delicious and inexpensive breakfast.

Here is your quick guide to inexpensive breakfast options around the Berkeley campus. You really can’t go wrong with any of these delicious breakfast joints!

Cafe Milano

Cafe Milano is the perfect place to go for inexpensive coffee and breakfast treats. You can get a bagel with cream cheese and a coffee for less than five dollars! Some of our breakfast favorites are its delicious pastries and its bagel with egg. Located on Bancroft Way, right across from campus, its location can’t be beat.

Northside Cafe

If you find yourself on the North side of campus, check out Northside Cafe! They serve delicious and inexpensive breakfast until 11:30 a.m. so be sure to get there on time (or you can call in your order if you are running late). At Northside, you can enjoy Eggs Benedict (a personal favorite) for about eight dollars and other breakfast favorites for less than six dollars.

Tivoli’s

This place honestly has the greatest breakfast basics for very reasonable prices. Tivoli’s has breakfast plates that include eggs, potatoes and toast for less than seven dollars. If you’re craving pancakes or French toast, Tivoli’s are delicious. If you’re interested in trying something new, it has a breakfast banana pizza that is known to be delectable.

King Pin Donuts

If you’re craving the classic coffee and donut breakfast, there’s no better place to go than King Pin Donuts. King Pin is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. (so it’s closed for a whopping five hours a day). You can get a regular donut for two dollars and a plain croissant for only one dollar. Even though this may not be the healthiest breakfast option, it sure is delicious!

Julie’s Cafe

Julie’s Cafe, located on Bancroft Way, is the perfect place to go for an inexpensive sit-down breakfast or brunch. Its Berkeley omelette and its Bagel ‘n Egg are two of our favorites. You can get a plate of French toast for only $3.50! Be sure to try its freshly squeezed orange juice for a refreshing morning drink.

Little Gem Belgian Waffles

Even though this place isn’t open during breakfast hours, we still had to give it a shout out. If you can hold out to eat breakfast until noon, get a Belgian waffle from Little Gem. This restaurant is a new addition to Telegraph Avenue and has been popular since its opening. You can get one of its delicious waffles for less than five dollars.

Caffe Strada

If you’re a student at UC Berkeley, chances are you’ve made quite a few on-the-go breakfast orders from Caffe Strada. This place is known for its fast service and delicious coffee and pastries. If you’re looking for a sweet treat for breakfast, we recommend trying the black bottom muffin.

Contact Allison David at [email protected].