Back at Home: Cal field hockey finally has a home field again



























After having to play home games away from Berkeley for a couple of years, the Cal field hockey team has returned, well, home. Construction of its new field at Underhill was completed and the Bears started playing home games there this season. The importance of again having the ability to host games rather than traveling to Stanford or UC Davis for so-called home games can not be understated.

The Bears have played — and lost — four games at the new field thus far. The first game at Underhill took place Aug. 28.