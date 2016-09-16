Breaking down Davis Webb’s 2nd-quarter pick six

When the Cal football team welcomed the Aztecs to Berkeley last year, the Bears blew out their opponents, 35-7, behind three touchdowns and 321 yards from then-quarterback and now-Case Keenum backup Jared Goff. This time around, with Cal expected to regress after last season’s 8-5 campaign and with Davis Webb under center, San Diego State was favored by seven. Even with the low expectations surrounding the 2016 Bears, any hopes of bowl eligibility rested firmly on a win over the Aztecs, especially with Cal’s brutal second-half schedule.

One reason for Cal’s poor performance was Webb’s ineffectiveness throughout. So far, Cal head coach Sonny Dykes seems to be asking more of Webb than he looks ready to handle — even his grasp of checkdowns and screens appeared tenuous against the Aztecs. Although the staff has clumsily attempted to incorporate the run game into the offense more, particularly as Khalfani Muhammad and Vic Enwere have blossomed, that was nowhere to be seen against San Diego State with Webb throwing the ball 72 times. In fact, the quarterback was badgered by the Aztecs’ pass rush most of the night, eventually throwing three picks. Each interception seemed to happen at an inopportune time for the Bears, particularly a second-quarter pick-six that handed the Aztecs some free points.

With that, let’s go to the tape.

Halfway through the second quarter, Cal finds itself locked in a shootout at Qualcomm Stadium. The Aztecs’ last drive had taken nearly five minutes off the clock while punter Tanner Blain pins the Bears on their own 12-yard line. Hoping to break the tie, Cal takes the field as it faces first and 10.

As per usual, the offense is in shotgun. Webb is awaiting the snap as running back Tre Watson lines up directly to his left. Three receivers are on Webb’s right, while receiver Vic Wharton III is on his left.

On the other side of the ball, the Aztecs — in head coach Rocky Long’s typical 3-3-5 defense — have five defenders on the line. San Diego State, looking like it might be preparing to blitz, has linebacker and eventual interceptor Ronley Lakalaka hanging back behind the line of scrimmage.

As soon as Cal center Addison Ooms snaps the ball, it becomes clear that the offense is trying to run a typical running back slip screen. So what’s the problem?

San Diego State decides to go with the zone blitz.

The zone blitz inherently relies on causing confusion: Defenders in the box expected to rush the quarterback drop back into coverage while defenders in pass coverage rush the passer.

Here, we see San Diego State opt for the zone blitz from cover 1, with the weakside safety free to roam. With five in the box, Cal likely assumed that several Aztecs would rush the passer. But in fact, it looks like the Aztecs anticipated the screen and perfected their pre-snap disguise to run the zone blitz to specifically counter that.

Almost immediately after the snap, defensive end Kyle Kelley and linebacker Randy Ricks retreat into coverage, while defensive end Alex Barrett and linebacker Calvin Munson head toward Webb. Lakalaka, playing a few yards behind the line, also runs full speed at Webb. The problem for the Bears is that the play has already fallen apart.

With the ball in his hands, Webb takes his initial three-step drop, hoping to fool the defense into thinking he’s looking for the deep ball. The offensive line sets up as if to block, at which point, Webb is supposed to drop back again to further bait the defensive linemen. The Aztecs’ scheme, however, has sent the offensive line into disarray.

Ideally, Ooms, right guard Jeremiah Stuckey and right tackle Steven Moore would have started to show pass block before releasing the pass rushers, then headed playside to pick up any downfield defenders. Instead, Moore, likely expecting Kelley to blitz, backtracks only to realize too late that Kelley is dropping into coverage.

Stuckey, whose assignment is tracking Munson, lets the linebacker fly past him and immediately goes playside as well. Stuckey, who has his back to the turnover unfolding behind him, does not seem to recognize the zone blitz until Lakalaka has already intercepted Webb and on his way towards the endzone.

Watson, the intended receiver, heads in the direction of the play. He attempts to remain behind the wall of linemen in order to wait for Webb’s pass. But instead, the tailback finds himself trying to force through a handful of bodies, including a blitzing Munson and Barrett, a clean pathway nowhere to be found.

Last but not least, Webb, the star of the show, finds himself trying to escape the pressure, as he immediately sees Munson, an athletic former special-teamer turned linebacker, breathing down his throat. Webb, rushed and scrambling for his life, sets his eyes on Watson, but fails to see that Lakalaka has found an opening and knows exactly where the ball is going. By the time anyone realizes what’s gone wrong, Lakalaka is tumbling in for the score. San Diego State never surrendered the lead again.

How might’ve Webb avoided throwing a pick-six? For one, Webb could have technically hit Wharton, who remained uncovered for the duration of the play (though he would have been violating the number one rule for quarterbacks by throwing across his body). For another, Webb should have realized that his best option by far was to throw the ball away. Even with no eligible receiver in the vicinity, Webb was so far out of the pocket that any general throwaway towards the sidelines or in the general direction of a downfield receiver would have sufficed.

Above all, the pick was a result of near-perfect execution by the SDSU defense and a great read by a talented defender. But the Cal faithful had better hope that Webb will prove to be better-equipped at responding to pressure during the rest of the season.

Michelle Lee covers footballl. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @michelle_e_lee.