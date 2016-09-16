Defensive Deficiency

How does a team go about minimizing mistakes? Usually, they look at film, identify the problems and finally work to correct them, both mentally and on the field. Without question, Cal goes through this process each week, yet somehow it appears as though each game unfolds the exact same way.

More specifically, the Cal football team has appeared to develop the same way for each of the past three seasons, with a high-powered offense under Sonny Dykes’ Bear Raid and a defense prone to giving up massive amounts of rushing yards, in addition to being susceptible to large plays as a result of missed open-field tackles in the secondary.

“Last week we gave up too many long runs,” said Cal defensive coordinator Art Kaufman. “The rushing yards is one thing, but there’s too many big runs for touchdowns. … Some of it is a technique thing, and some of it is just scheme fits.”

And indeed, like Kaufman said, Cal was decimated last week by San Diego State’s rushing offense which put up 334 rushing yards, with an average of 7.1 yards per carry. But more importantly, the Bears gave up runs of 57, 33 ─ both for touchdowns ─ and 31 yards, in addition to a 25-yard passing touchdown.

Against a highly-ranked team (like Texas), it would make sense for Cal to make mistakes or be picked apart by a great quarterback-offensive coordinator combo. But against unranked SDSU, the defensive mistakes are far less acceptable. The embarrassment is only amplified by the fact that everyone knew beforehand that SDSU is run-heavy and relies on running back Donnel Pumphrey. Despite this knowledge, Cal still allowed him to rip through its defense for 281 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

But the most troubling issue surrounding Cal’s defense is the consistency of its deficiency. Yes, it has been able to force occasional turnovers, but the big yardage and inability to stop the run have been a constant under Kaufman.

Just last year against Texas, the Bears’ defense gave up rushing touchdowns of 45 and 27 yards and a total of 286 rushing yards and six touchdowns. And if that doesn’t look good, Cal fans should only be more fearful of a much stronger No. 11 Longhorns team this season, which already has a victory against a top-25 team.

The Bears’ defensive conundrum, however, is even more confusing when taking a look at the Cal offense. The biggest issue surrounding the offense entering this season was how the Bears would go about replacing quarterback Jared Goff, offensive coordinator Tony Franklin and the team’s top six leading receivers from 2015. But new coordinator Jake Spavital, along with new quarterback Davis Webb, has made the transition seem flawless. The Bears have tallied the third-best total offense in college football this season, and the emergence of Chad Hansen as the nation’s leading wide-receiver makes the Bears’ offense look like it never missed a step.

Under that same logic, one would assume that the Bears’ defense could overcome the loss of key defensive players, especially when still operating under the same coordinator. But the Bears’ rush defense rankings ─ 103rd among FBS teams with 203.5 rushing yards per game last year and ranked 125th at 291 yards per game through two games this season ─ show otherwise.

Some will say that new players need to adjust to the system. Some will talk about how the team simply has less talent on the defensive end. But neither of these arguments can completely explain why so many tackles are missed or why Cal’s defensive scheme has gotten obliterated so frequently the past three years.

Bears fans have been able to get away with citing offensive success as a counter to defensive lapses, but sooner rather than later they will have to start questioning either Kaufman’s coaching or the players’ effort. Some might wait until the end of the season, but a big loss this weekend could bring the criticism much sooner than that.

