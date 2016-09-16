Peer intervention is defense against sexual violence

Many of us have heard the harrowing statistics at one point or another: One in six American women is the survivor of an attempted or completed rape. Men are also affected by sexual violence, with one in 33 American men being the survivor of an attempted or completed rape. Despite the trust we place in our universities to provide a safe and secure learning environment, these assaults frequently take place on college campuses. Nearly a quarter of undergraduate women and 5.4 percent of undergraduate men will experience sexual assault on campus, usually during their first or second semester. Given the prevalence of sexual violence, particularly on college campuses, it is crucial that all students participate in the growing dialogue around sexual assault advocacy and prevention.

Now students have the perfect opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about violence prevention and survivor support. In spring 2016, UC Berkeley invested $2.5 million in strengthening existing programs and creating new programs dedicated to the reporting, disciplinary response, awareness and prevention of sexual assault on campus. One of these new programs, the PATH to Care Violence Center, has recruited a cohort of Cal students who are passionate about reaching out to students, faculty and staff. Forming the PATH to Care’s Peer Education and Leadership Development program, these students are determined to empower survivors and actively confront the problem of sexual assault on campus and beyond. Led by Virginia Duplessis (Assistant Director of Prevention, PATH to Care Center), Mauro Sifuentes (Youth Program Manager, Family Violence Law Center) and Elizabeth Wilmerding (MSW Intern, PATH to Care Center), the Peer Education program positions student activism and peer relationships as essential to violence prevention. I am one of these peer educators, and I’m writing to the Cal community today in order to shine some light on exactly what this new program is and how everyone can get involved.

The PATH to Care Center is located on central campus and provides crucial services to students, staff and faculty. PATH stands for the primary goals of the center and represents a holistic approach to addressing sexual violence on campus: Prevention, Advocacy, Training and Healing. These four components speak to the PATH to Care Center’s commitment to both the immediate demand for survivor support and the long-term goal of violence prevention. The center is dedicated to providing each survivor with information about their rights, options and resources and connecting survivors with various modalities for healing. As indispensable as these services are, the center recognizes that lasting change can only be achieved by making prevention a priority. This emphasis on prevention conveys a powerful message about the nature of sexual violence, revealing that such violence is the product of social conditions that not only should be changed, but can be changed.

This kind of fundamental cultural change is the focus of the center’s Peer Education program. We are in the process of creating evidence-informed prevention workshops and presentations that will be specifically tailored to whomever the audience is, whether it’s students, staff or faculty. Once our workshops have been fully developed, groups, departments and organizations on campus can request their own workshop. While the workshops will be facilitated by a peer educator, the aim is to engage everyone in the discussion and establish a collective action against sexual violence on campus. After all, one key strategy to prevent sexual violence is refusing to be a passive bystander and helping others who may be in danger of being assaulted. Peer intervention can often be the first line of defense in prevention efforts. Along with teaching the campus community how they can advocate against sexual violence in their personal lives, our workshops will also deconstruct misinformation regarding sexual assault and equip people with an understanding of affirmative consent and healthy relationships. Peer educators will further use workshops as an opportunity to demonstrate how to be an ally of sexual assault survivors, emphasizing the importance of the survivor’s right to decide what their next steps will be. By facilitating these workshops and hosting outreach events on campus, we strive to transform interpersonal dynamics and promote a culture of consent in the process.

My fellow peer educators and I are proud to be involved in this effort and encourage all campus students, staff and faculty to join our cause. Soon enough, the workshops will be available upon request and peer educators will begin hosting outreach events on campus. I will be writing periodically on our progress, upcoming events and recent developments in the program. Since the program is brand new, peer educators will play an active role in shaping and strengthening it. As we learn more about sexual violence and gain more field experience in violence prevention, we will be able to structure the program according to the recommendations of cutting-edge research as well as the insights of practical experience. We want the development of our program to respond to the needs, challenges and perspectives unique to our campus, and we encourage the input of all members of the campus community.

If you want to learn more about our program or have feedback for us, you can contact Virginia Duplessis at [email protected] If you are interested in the resources provided by the PATH to Care Center and wish to set up an appointment, you can call the office line at (510) 642-1988. In case you need immediate support for sexual violence, sexual harassment, dating/domestic violence and stalking, you can call the CARE Line at (510) 643-2005 and speak to a trained crisis counselor. Visit care.berkeley.edu to learn more about the staff of the PATH to Care Center and the services they provide.

Samantha Zevanove is a PATH to Care peer educator.