Ride with Me: Davis Webb strives to prove his doubters wrong

Every day about 7 a.m., Davis Webb strolls into the Cal locker room at Memorial Stadium. He’s the first player there, as always. He preps to run to the field and hone his craft.

But, before he goes, he lingers at his locker for a minute. Davis stands and stares inside. Not at the pads, not at his helmet, not at his jersey. No, he looks at a list of names.

The longer he looks, the more his face changes. The early morning drowsiness quickly disappears, replaced instead by an air of motivation mixed with a bit of spite. Soon, he’s on the field. He stays there, practicing and preparing until 11 p.m. Those long hours are never easy — even most coaches struggle with them.

“I leave (Memorial Stadium) around 10 or 11. As soon as I walk in my door, I brush my teeth, take my contacts out and I am in bed,” Davis says.

“He’s always had a dream of being the best. And he’s worked hard at being the best. ” —Don Sykes.

The list on Davis’ locker, however, compels him to keep these hours. On that list are the people who have ever doubted or slighted him. The names on that list are what drive him to practice so much and work so hard.

He’s played only two games with Cal, but he’s already proving them wrong.

Davis is second in the nation in passing yards and tied for first in touchdowns. But it wasn’t always so obvious that Davis was going to get here. He was different, as far as Texas kids go. In the state long defined by its amateur football, Davis was always infatuated with hockey.

And he was good.

“He’s always had a dream of being the best. And he’s worked hard at being the best,” says Don Sykes, Davis’ grandfather. “I would have to put shin guards on because I’d play goalie while he shot tennis balls at me out in my driveway.”

Davis quickly became one of the best hockey players in his age group, using his uncanny stability to outpace opponents and score relentlessly.

“When he was very young, I noticed that his balance was great. He would stand in my lap and not waver,” Don says. “This is when he was about 1 year old.”

He led the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in scoring among his 11-year-old age group. Despite his young age, Davis committed as much time to hockey as Division I athletes put into their sports. But this soon became unsustainable. As an eighth grader, it was decision time: pursue hockey, which could eventually entail moving away from home, or focus on football.

Many in Davis’ support system reassured him that he had what it took to make it as a college quarterback, though they didn’t push him in either direction. And while Davis obviously ended up sticking with football, the choice was not a simple one.

“It was kind of hard, putting that much work into a sport and being good at it for a long time but understanding that your real love was in football,” Davis says. “Hockey might be your favorite game along with football, but you need to make your decision and roll with it. … There’s still times where I’m like, ‘Dang, I could still play.’ ”

When he made that life-changing choice, Davis was not even the starting quarterback for his team in middle school, instead relegated to the “B” and even the “C” team. His middle school football coach told him he’d probably be better off playing hockey instead.

Now, that coach’s name hangs in Davis locker, and he’s more than proved him wrong. The coach still messages Davis after big games to congratulate him.

Davis doesn’t respond.

Once he settled on playing football, Davis set a goal: become a Division I quarterback, specifically at Texas Tech. And, just as importantly, Davis wanted to outperform Red Raiders legend Graham Harrell, whose 134 career touchdowns still echoed in Jones AT&T Stadium.

But such things do not come easily, and he understood that. Davis comes from a family seemingly preordained to produce athletic children — Don; Davis’ mom, Donna Webb; and sister, Allison Webb, are all great athletes, while his dad, Matt Webb, was as well, along with being a high school football and baseball coach.

Because of that athletic pedigree, Davis was exposed to and understood the necessary rigors that are prerequisite to success on the field. Plus, playing for his father’s teams in high school — first at Keller High School and then at Frisco Centennial High School — proved extra motivators.

“I noticed that his best players were the hardest workers,” Davis says. “He always told (the coaches’ kids) that you better be the best player or the worst player, because if you’re in the middle, you’re not going to be able to play because coaches’ kids get a bad rep. He told me at a young age that I’d have to be the best player, and he pushed me towards it.”

And he often got a front-row seat. Starting at a young age, Davis was the ball boy for his dad’s baseball and football teams. At just 4 years old, he was put in charge of the kicking tee at junior varsity football games.

“After he was old enough, he became the ball boy for the varsity team. That’s where he learned a lot of football, as far as picking up on plays,” Donna says. “(Keller High School) had hundreds of plays, and they had wristbands. So the head coach or my husband would signal in the play, and Davis was right there on the sideline. As soon as his duty was over, he’d look at the play being signaled in and look at his own wristband — he had a wristband on — and see what the play was.”

As a ball boy, he’d stand on the sidelines while coaches called plays and became familiar with what worked and what didn’t work. With all of this practice, Davis has become one of the quickest learners when it comes to new playbooks.

By being so involved with the teams, Davis became a student of football from a young age. By 6 years old, he’d watch college football on Saturdays while armed with a pack of index cards and a pen. Davis would draw out all the best plays and take them to his father, imploring him to use them for his high school teams.

“Right before his senior year, he was invited to the Elite 11, and they sent a notebook — I bet it was 2 inches thick, it was hundreds of plays,” Donna says. “When we drove back and forth (while moving), my daughter and I would quiz him on the plays. Day two, he only missed one.”

Davis’ skills grew to the point where his time toiling away as a second and third stringer in middle school were far off in the rearview mirror — appearing only as items on that locker room list.

In high school, Davis hit a growth spurt that suddenly gave him the size of a Division I prospect. He was outperforming all sorts of expectations, and colleges were paying notice to the former “C” team quarterback who didn’t start until his junior year of high school.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about being the backup at Texas Tech.” — Davis Webb

He had a wide range of interested schools, but once Texas Tech got involved, Davis’ choice became an easy one. He was quickly in the mix for the starting job as a first-year student, even when an illness made him lose what he estimated to be 40 pounds in just a three-day span, leaving him to play at 6 feet, 5 inches and only about 190 pounds. Davis still managed to win the starting job and threw for 2,718 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against only nine interceptions, but his real star-making performance came in the Holiday Bowl.

Facing Arizona State under the bright lights of the postseason, he threw for 403 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-23 victory and won the game’s MVP. By the end of the night, Davis Webb’s name was emblazoned on the country’s radar, and Harrell’s records actually looked in danger.

“I really thought I was going to be able to ride off in the sunset and break every one of Graham Harrell’s records and win the Big 12 Championship,” Davis says.

2014 started with more of the same — Davis put up numbers that rivaled the nation’s very best, all while nursing a shoulder injury. But his path to becoming a Red Raiders legend couldn’t possibly be this simple.

In a game against TCU on Oct. 25, 2014, Davis suffered a season-ending ankle injury. In came Patrick Mahomes, the current Red Raiders starter who always will be a point of comparison to Davis after replacing him. Mahomes, the only player who has more passing yards this season than Davis, entered 2015 in a tight quarterback competition with the now-Bear.

Mahomes won, relegating the once-promising and always-hypercompetitive Davis to the bench. The decision didn’t sit well with him.

“(Texas Tech head coach Kliff) Kingsbury made the decision to play another guy. I wouldn’t say I got beat out — I really don’t think I did,” Davis says. “He made a decision that he thought was best for the team. You know, I don’t agree with it, but I respect it and I respect him.”

Losing the starting job was bad news. With Mahomes — just a sophomore at the time — winning the starting job, it meant Davis was unlikely to ever start at Texas Tech again. Just like that, his childhood dreams of becoming a Red Raiders icon were gone. Instead, he kicked it into gear to finish school early enough to become a graduate transfer to avoid sitting out a year — which would seriously hinder any realistic chance he had of making it to the NFL.

Enter Cal.

Though Davis initially struggled to decide on a school to transfer to — he originally committed to Colorado — his decision on an encore act to Texas Tech became easy upon visiting Cal.

“I came here and watched practice and watched how coach (Sonny) Dykes ran a team meeting and saw everyone’s eyes on him,” Davis says. “I felt really comfortable that 100 percent of this team was all in on focusing on their team goals. That’s something I wanted to be around each and every day.”

Additionally, Davis had an immediate connection with Dykes and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. This not only spurred his initial decision to come to Cal but has also been a chief reason the coaches understand how Davis learns.

“Coach Dykes, coach Spavital, we’re all coaches’ kids. We’ve been around the game for a long time, and we were raised that way,” he says. “Coach Spavital and I have done a great job of working together throughout the summer and throughout the fall camp.”

He committed to Cal in May and came in as the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job. Davis, however, wasn’t complacent about improving and connecting with his team. After riding the bench for a whole season, he was not about to be off the field for too long again.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about being the backup at Texas Tech,” Davis says.

By early August, he won the starting job and was named a team captain. By late August, Davis was tearing up the Hawaii defense to the tune of 441 yards and four touchdowns.

The star quarterback and the Bears struggled in their second game this season, losing to San Diego State by the skin of their teeth. Davis threw a late interception while driving deep into Aztecs territory to clinch the loss for Cal. Despite that, he still threw for 522 yards and five touchdowns. Now, with 10 games left in the season, Davis looks well on his way to breaking the records Jared Goff set just last season.

One hour before kickoff, Davis stands by his locker. The coaches are giving a speech and he is listening, but he’s not looking at them.

He’s picturing the poster he had in his room growing up, featuring his Texas football idols, such as Colt McCoy and Harrell.

He’s remembering the time he spent sitting on the bench and the time he was passed up for the Texas Tech starting job. He sees himself in middle school, where he didn’t start for the “A” team and where he was told he wouldn’t make it in football.

He looks at the list again. He’s worked for this. He looks at the clock.

He’s an hour away from getting another chance to prove those people wrong.

