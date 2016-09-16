Stars are blind

I don’t know exactly when I started believing in astrology, but like most things in my life, it started as a joke.

It was playful at first: It started with middle-school memories of flipping through each month’s issue of Seventeen magazine and prayers that the horoscopes page alluded to my crush liking me back or predicted a sudden surge in popularity. Of course, none of those things ever happened, so my faith in the stars could never truly form.

It stopped being a joke last weekend, when I committed to buying a $30 charm bracelet with my astrological sign on it, then pressured my friend into buying a matching one. But I’m a Sagittarius, and according to reputable cosmological source astrology-zodiac-signs.com, it’s important for me to learn how to express myself in “a tolerant and socially acceptable way.”

And my hyphenated oracle of wisdom is right; I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not that great at expressing myself in tolerant and socially acceptable ways. Like the time I screamed at my high school college counselor in front of an entire classroom after my Myers-Briggs personality test results misdiagnosed me as an introvert.

“Me?! An introvert?!” I screamed. “Do I seem like an introvert to you?”

Upon closer inspection, the test actually showed that I was 51 percent extroverted and 49 percent introverted. But I’m an ENFJ, also known as “The Protagonist.” And as a “natural born leader, full of passion and charisma,” I needed my passion and charisma to be acknowledged, dammit, whether it be by my counselor or the all-knowing online test.

Just like I thought horoscope hoarding would remain in my middle-school past, I assumed the Myers-Briggs Scrabble grab-bag of letters would stay hidden away in my high school counselor’s file. But after my first couple years of college, these signs and signifiers begin to rear their ugly heads all around me, in Twitter bios, during in-class ice breakers and even in casual conversations.

And before I continue, I think it’s only fair that I lay all my cards out on the table: I’m a Sagittarius ENFJ with introverted tendencies. I’m also a right-handed Ravenclaw born in the year of the boar who recently developed fruit and shrimp allergies, sleeps without socks and identifies as neither a dog nor a cat person.

Those things may mean absolutely nothing to you, but to those in the know, they’re all you need to hear in order to figure out if you’ll gel with me or not.

It’s like walking up to a frat house and getting hit with that infamous, “Do you know a brother here?” Except it’s less about who you know and solely about when you were born, where you were born, what time you were born and whether you identify as a Rachel or a Monica, or a dog or a cat person. “Oh, you’re a Leo? Sorry, bro, but this party doesn’t need anymore feelings. Try the screening of ‘Love, Actually’ next door.”

I’m the worst perpetrator of judging based on these arguably arbitrary signs. Whenever my friends bring up a new person they met in class, my first instinct is to check Facebook for their birthday. (And if their birthday is hidden, they must be a Gemini. No questions asked.) One of my close friends has been in a serious relationship with the same guy for almost three years, but I claimed to not totally “get” him until I found out he was a Sagittarius/Capricorn cusp whose Myers-Briggs’ results showed 99 percent extroverted tendencies.

So why name drop our Myers-Briggs score in a job interview or show off your star sign with a ridiculously overpriced charm bracelet? Perhaps we try to quantify ourselves as much as possible to make the vetting process easier. It saves us time and energy in an age where efficiency is key. We have no time for small talk — show me your signs and letters, then we’ll talk.

Claiming my slights and downfalls as results of my cosmic makeup and personality type has become my way of coping with my own behaviors and insecurities. These labels act as a bandage, covering up the sore points so we can package ourselves as a set entity. I am my sign; either you know me or you don’t. If we’re not compatible, the fault is neither yours nor mine! The stars just won’t align. The Myers-Briggs Scrabble tiles just won’t fit.

Maybe it’s easier to have something or someone tell us who we are so we never have to think too closely about defining ourselves.

Ha, no way. That sounds way too out there.

Contact Rosemarie Alejandrino at [email protected]