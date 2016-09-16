Tailgating essentials

Tailgating has an art to it, but it’s mostly a science. It’s a low-level type of science that’s about on the same level as knowing that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell or what color the sky is. But don’t get us wrong, tailgating isn’t just a mere matter of burnt hot dogs and day drinking. It is, in fact, a way of life. No, seriously, it’s a lifestyle, and we at the Clog are all-knowing experts. Take our words of wisdom as we list the essential items you need for every tailgating or game day event.

A grill you got from Free and For Sale that may or may not work

Now, we don’t necessarily recommend going on Free and For Sale and purchasing something that could spontaneously combust, such as a grill or Samsung Galaxy 7. But, if that’s what you have to do, then we understand. The grill is that important.

That crusty football that’s taken a beating from hitting the asphalt during previous game days

This is hard to find sometimes because it’s usually hidden out of view by an old, faded jersey. After minutes of paltry passes, playing around with the football usually turns into a game of flip cup real quickly. Despite this, you need to let the world know what type of game your group is tailgating for. The football serves as the defining proof that you’re not hyping up for a curling match or an ultimate cake-off.

Labeled (mostly clean) coolers

You don’t want drunken kids thinking that they downed a few colas when they were actually drinking adult beverages. You also don’t want drunken kids opening your meat coolers every five seconds in search of their next beer. It’s crucial to have everything labeled and make sure you have enough ice.

An awesome playlist

Great music is absolutely essential to any tailgating event. Yes, sometimes the music can be a point of contention. So, if you’re the DJ, you better make sure that you have the most “lit” playlist in the entire parking lot. The music should be so on point that you shouldn’t even need matches or charcoal to light up that grill. This year, you can even afford to be a little charitable and help Nelly out by downloading some of his amazing hits like “Hot in Herre” or “Grillz.”

Dishes with corn chips in them

Nearly every dish at a tailgate needs some corn chips in it. From the dips to the more elaborate food items like tacos or chili, you need the corn chips. This ingredient is perhaps more important than ketchup. Don’t be surprised if you find that the dessert or the water has bits of corn chips in it.

Face paint and body glitter

Sure, this may seem like a frat star thing, but it’s actually fun for everyone. They’re also amazing for the price. You’ll be sporting that paint and glitter for at least five months later, no matter how frequently you shower.

Uncomfortably warm potato salad

Guests will swallow the potato salad right down, even if it’s been sitting awkwardly in the sun for hours. Potato salad is to a tailgate as a priest is to a mass; it’s that mandatory. Additionally, the potato salad is probably the only “salad” anyone will eat at the tailgate. You can leave the fruits and vegetables at home.

And remember, Go Bears!

