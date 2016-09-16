Editorials

UC Berkeley political activists must not promote hatred

CAMPUS ISSUES: Students across the political spectrum must bridge gaps by engaging in meaningful ideological debate rather than promoting hateful division

By | Staff

The Republican presidential nominee repeatedly spews hateful rhetoric without restraint, and students on this campus must vigorously challenge his supporters’ ability to overlook blatant racism and sexism. But at the same time, we must ensure that every student — regardless of political affiliation — feels safe on this campus.

In an election where the Republican standard bearer exemplifies the kind of hateful, uninclusive viewpoints that the Berkeley community works hard to combat, students must think critically about what constitutes acceptable speech. How can the campus reconcile the fact that open support for Trump potentially harms the various communities his rhetoric targets?

Countless reminders of the Free Speech Movement mark our campus — from the Mario Savio steps to the FSM Cafe — forcing us to reflect on the principles of a movement driven by students from both ends of the political spectrum. Although often remembered as a liberal push, the Free Speech Movement was an attempt to provide all students a chance to politically engage on campus.

Some expressions, however, are clearly hateful in nature. When activists come to campus and build a mock wall in support of Donald Trump’s deplorable immigration policy, it sends a loud and clear message: Undocumented students are not welcome at UC Berkeley. Undocumented students who were specifically targeted by this action should not have their learning environment disrupted by such an intentionally provocative, odious message. Their counter-protest against the mock wall was not only justified but well done.

The insinuation made by many media outlets recently that conservative students at UC Berkeley face a hostile environment certainly bears truth and merits acknowledgment. But that doesn’t change the fact that on a daily basis, Trump makes claims that explicitly tell large swaths of people in this country that they don’t belong.

Naturally, that doesn’t excuse any violence against Trump supporters. Allegations that students had punched a member of the Berkeley College Republicans and tore a Donald Trump poster in half, if true, are unacceptable. Trump supporters on campus should be allowed to support their candidate while being firmly challenged but not physically harmed.

As the adage goes: Seek first to understand rather than be understood. On a campus that serves largely as an anti-Trump echo chamber, understanding exactly what makes his supporters so willing to overlook or rationalize the candidate’s policies requires allowing his supporters to express themselves.

While it’s important that students feel they can voice their political views on campus, it’s also essential that students who belong to communities that the dangerous and divisive candidate targets feel they can exist safely on this campus.

  • Timber

    In UC Berkeley Political Activists Must Not Promote Hatred (Sept. 16), you demonstrate
    that you do not comprehend the First Amendment in which you claim to believe. You fail to mention the counter-protesters’ repeated destruction of the Trump Supporters’ wall, but you evidently defend it. (“Their counter-protest against the mock wall was not only justified but well done.”) Fundamentally, the proper exercise of any right does not impede the equal right of another person, but the students who destroyed the Trumpsters’ wall did just that. It is not rightful free expression when it prevents the free expression of another.

    In addition, the power of conviction in anyone’s argument should welcome the opportunity to be challenged through civil discourse and debate, not seek to dominate by silencing the opposition.
    Where is the counter-protesters’ confidence in their own logic? Why do they seemingly disbelieve that they
    can defeat Trump supporters with reason, and that instead they must resort to vandal tactics as a substitute? University students are at a time in their lives when they should champ at the bit to sink
    their teeth into a good debate, meaning that they should seek it out, rather than so energetically avoid it. From the videos I’ve seen online, the only apparent reasoning offered by the counter-protesters was to shout repeatedly, in unison: “F*ck the wall!” Ironically, that itself is some very Trump-level, kick-and-scream rhetoric.

    Lastly, as a practical measure the destruction of the Trump supporters’ wall actually hurts the cause that the counter-protesters claim as their motivation. Instead of exploiting the moral high ground and the easy opportunity to out-reason the Trumpsters in public, and on “film” no less, and make their protest look suitably silly, they handed them a victory. Now the Trump supporters can claim that their
    rights were violated…and they’ll be correct. You might suspect as I do that the Trump supporters were looking for such a result all along. And the counter-protesters that you laud merely
    lowered themselves right down to that level.

    • lspanker

      The inability of the hard left to actually counter Trump’s positions with any semblance of a reasoned argument is proof positive of the intellectual atrophy that has taken hold on college campuses in the era of Political Correctness, where one dares not express a contrary opinion lest one be targeted for harassment and intimidation by ignorant, thuggish louts posing as “liberal” or “progressive” college students.

  • Grandpa Dino

    This is satire, right? Get a grip!

  • Dan Spitzer

    I certainly agree with the editorial’s headline that campus activist should not spread hatred. This is precisely why the propaganda course on “Palestine” was cancelled by the UCB administration. That course was a clarion call for bigotry vs half the world’s Jews who reside in Israel…

    • Ellen Hanson

      • Dan Spitzer

        Thanks for revealing your own overt biases Ms. Hanson. One may try to make an argument about free speech but yes, when one questions the Holocaust one’s prejudices abrogate any reasonable argument…

          • lspanker

          • garyfouse

            When I was getting my masters degree at the ripe old age of 48, I was assigned to read Chomsky’s book on universal grammar. He may be the greatest linguist in America, but when it comes to anything else he is a total idiot.

      • Val Halen

        What does this have to do with the Holocaust?

        But thanks for showing your true colors.

        Maybe team “Palistine” could get some traction if they could purge themselves of their pretend supporters

          • Val Halen

          Lol.

            You cannot cite any testimony by any of the above relevant to the holocaust, that is, the gas chambers or the targeted killing of Jews.

            Gas chambers weren’t the only means of extermination used by the Nazis, so don’t play games with me. You’re clearly a conspiro-kook, one which I suspect has never been outside of the US.

          • garyfouse

            First of all, you are talking about camps that the Americans and Brits liberated in Germany. They were not actually “death camps” in that they were not set up specifically to exterminate people though executions certainly existed by the thousands. Because of the overcrowding and lack of decent sanitation, camps like Belsen were overrun by typhus. Anne Frank herself died of typhus at Belsen.

            The actual extermination camps (6) were established in Poland. I have been to Auschwitz myself. You should also know that Rudolf Hoess, the one-time commandant of Auschwitz confessed his crimes and wrote of them while he was awaiting execution. (It is now in book form in English and German) Finally, Germany itself has accepted responsibility for the Holocaust and educated its young generations about it for the purpose of preventing something like that from ever happening again.

            So if Hoess and the German people acknowledge the Holocaust, where do you get off?

    This editorial reads like a parody, or something appearing in a high school paper.

    • lspanker

      It should be clear that the individuals on the SEB have no minds of their own, and merely regurgitate what has been stuffed into their tiny skulls by their administration handlers…

    • Val Halen

      Says someone whose comment history is littered with Holocaust denial and all sorts of debunked antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.

      Lady, what exactly is your problem?

  • Mr. Chow

    What hateful rhetoric is he referring to? “Mopping up the taco bowl” as a way of counting hispanic votes? I guess that’s pretty bad. But that was said by HRC’s democrat party.

  • Annon

    wtf is going on with this world why are illegals allowed to go to schools, and to do anything even?

  • ShadrachSmith

    Guess the last word of Hillary’s speech today…hate.

  • lspanker

    The Republican presidential nominee repeatedly spews hateful rhetoric without restraint

    And what do you call it when Hillary Clinton calls people “deplorable” for not voting for her?

    Some expressions, however, are clearly hateful in nature. When activists come to campus and build a mock wall in support of Donald Trump’s deplorable immigration policy, it sends a loud and clear message: Undocumented students are not welcome at UC Berkeley.

    Uh, those “undocumented students” are ILLEGAL ALIENS, people who are NOT in this country legally. Why should the taxpayers be subsidizing their education at the expense of native citizens and legal immigrants?

    Undocumented students who were specifically targeted by this action should not have their learning environment disrupted by such an intentionally provocative, odious message.

    Why not? They aren’t here legally, and their presence deprives more worthy candidates of a university education.

    • thompson_richard

      Candidate Trump repeated his insinuation that his Democratic opponent would be assassinated if she dismissed her armed guards. C’ est aussi gênant que moche. C’est despicable!

      • lspanker

        Thanks for posting something completely irrelevant to the discussion. Then again, that’s what some people do when they can’t address the issue at hand.

