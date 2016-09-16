Drinks, Eating Berkeley

Vietnamese egg soda

soda_sua_hot_ga_4
Angeline Nguyen/Staff

By | Staff

The thought of drinking raw eggs has probably never crossed your mind, but this protein-rich drink is a Vietnamese classic. Also known as soda sua hot ga, this creamy and refreshingly sweet drink can satisfy your next milk tea craving. Imagine the love child of an ice cream float and a crème brûlée — that’s what this tastes like. Consisting of only four ingredients, this quick and easy recipe will help you use up those extra eggs lying around.

IMG_1133

Angeline Nguyen/Staff

What you’ll need:

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons condensed milk

1 cup club soda

Ice cubes (optional)

What you’ll do:

Angeline Nguyen/Staff

Angeline Nguyen/Staff

  1. Separate out the egg yolk and mix with the condensed milk in a cup. Make sure to dissolve completely to avoid any lumps.
  2. While stirring vigorously, pour the club soda until frothy.

    Angeline Nguyen/Staff

    Angeline Nguyen/Staff

  3. Add in your desired amount of ice or leave in the refrigerator to chill.

Enjoy! Chuc ngon mieng!

Contact Angeline Nguyen at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy