Vietnamese egg soda

The thought of drinking raw eggs has probably never crossed your mind, but this protein-rich drink is a Vietnamese classic. Also known as soda sua hot ga, this creamy and refreshingly sweet drink can satisfy your next milk tea craving. Imagine the love child of an ice cream float and a crème brûlée — that’s what this tastes like. Consisting of only four ingredients, this quick and easy recipe will help you use up those extra eggs lying around.

What you’ll need:

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons condensed milk

1 cup club soda

Ice cubes (optional)

What you’ll do:

Separate out the egg yolk and mix with the condensed milk in a cup. Make sure to dissolve completely to avoid any lumps. While stirring vigorously, pour the club soda until frothy. Add in your desired amount of ice or leave in the refrigerator to chill.

Enjoy! Chuc ngon mieng!

