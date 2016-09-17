Berkeley police respond to man shot in face in West Berkeley

The Berkeley Police Department discovered a victim who was shot in the face Friday night, after receiving reports of a speeding car and gunshots in West Berkeley, according to Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

BPD initially heard reports of a car speeding southbound on Allston Way and Ninth Street shortly after 10 p.m., according to Rateaver. As first reported by Berkeleyside, the car eventually crashed at Ninth Street and Pardee Street. Berkeleyside reported that the unidentified male victim — a juvenile — was found at the scene and transported to Highland Hospital.

According to Berkeleyside, the victim shot in the face did not have life-threatening injuries.

Shell casings were found in the car and throughout the street, Rateaver said. BPD has not yet determined whether the reported gunshots in the neighborhood were directed at another vehicle or at somebody on the street, Rateaver said.

“Whether (the victim) was the shooter or the target of the shooter is undetermined,” Rateaver said.

One other individual was found at the site of the crash with the victim, who BPD later detained, Rateaver said. He added that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, Rateaver said. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call (510) 981-5900.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.