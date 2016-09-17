Cal football upsets No. 11 Texas, 50-43, at Memorial Stadium

Cal football was on national TV and taking on a nationally-ranked team Saturday night, but it didn’t really look like it, as the Bears’ offense seemed impossible to stop.

Cal beat No. 11 Texas, 50-43, in a shootout at Memorial Stadium on the back of newly minted star wide receiver Chad Hansen, who had 12 catches, 196 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Davis Webb pitched in 396 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears’ defense struggled for much of the game, as evidenced by the 33 points they gave up in the first half. They gave up more than 300 rushing yards yet again, but it ended up not mattering with the Cal offense taking advantage of the defense’s stops and churning out a season high in points.

Full recap to follow.

Hooman Yazdanian covers football. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @hoomanyazdanian