Killin’ It: Cal volleyball impressed in the nonconference portion of its season































The nonconference portion of the Cal volleyball team’s season has officially come to a close, and the Bears were surprisingly successful. Despite struggling with inconsistency, Cal has compiled a 6-4 record that could be a good sign as it heads into the rest of its season. The Bears went 3-2 at home in this span and are now preparing for the more difficult Pac-12 portion of their schedule.

The Bears started their home season with a straight set win over Southern Utah and also tallied victories against UC Riverside and Grand Canyon, while losing to Santa Clara and West Virginia.

Cal’s first conference game is Tuesday against Stanford at Haas Pavilion.