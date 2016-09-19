10 signs you’re already done with the semester

Midterms are looming, the laundry is being stacked high and Late Night at Crossroads has become a regular thing for you in these first few weeks of school. We at the Clog are feeling the pangs of fall already. Could you tell? To help ease your pain, we’ve come up with some signs that it’s already game over for you this semester.

1. “Which pair of grey sweatpants crumpled on the floor should I wear?”

You officially have more dirty clothes in your hamper than clothes hanging in your closet. Laundry becomes enticing the moment exams appear, and there haven’t been too many of those just yet.

2. “I can’t tell the difference between my GPA and my bank account balance.”

Both of them are just plummeting. Your life expectancy and motivation are also taking similar downturns.

3. “Coffee doesn’t work anymore.”

You’ve slept through all five alarms this morning. If we were to draw a blood sample from you, we’d probably find more caffeine than anything else.

4. “I haven’t started my reading yet and it’s already 10:41 p.m. I could’ve started at 10:30 p.m., but now I have to wait until the next increment— so 11 p.m. it is!”

This strategy might work, however, the time you begin your work every night is somehow always past 2:00 a.m.. Hopefully, you’re not reading this while waiting for the next half-hour increment.

5. “Should I start going to my 8 a.m.?”

Yes, maybe. On second thought, though, nah. Watch the lecture online. Oh, it’s not online? Whatever, sleeping is more important.

6. “One more episode and then I’m going to bed!”

This is the biggest lie told in the history of humanity, next to “I’ll be there in five minutes.” One more season sounds more accurate.

7. “These problem sets are so boring. I think I’m just going to take a nap real quick.”

That’s cute and all, but six hours later you’ll have no work done and no idea where you even are when you wake up. Seriously, any nap that lasts for more than two hours feels like mummification, and we wouldn’t recommend it on a school night.

8. “What’s the RSF?”

You said you’d go to the gym tomorrow, but that’s been happening for the past five months. You’ve definitely been hitting the cheese sticks more than you’ve been hitting the free weights. We know you have, because we have.

9. “I have a five-page essay due tonight by midnight. It’s 9:20 p.m. and I haven’t even finished the book yet.”

At the beginning of the semester your professor said you couldn’t finish this assignment the night before. You wish you could prove them wrong, but you don’t even have the textbooks yet. All we can say is, good luck.

10. “I’m not going to go out this weekend. I really need to get some work done.”

Now this one’s really funny. Just be honest with yourself. That work (like your laundry and the RSF) can surely wait until Monday. Who does work on Game Day anyway? Nerd!

Contact Karina Pauletti at [email protected].