5 inspirational places to sit on campus

We’re only a few weeks in, yet the school year slump is starting to hit. Desperate for some inspiration? Have no fear! Here at the Clog, we’re always seeking sources of motivation. One of the greatest ways to find it is by observing what’s around you, and these places provide some of the greatest environments to do just that.

1. Hearst Mining Circle

This area consists of many of the STEM buildings on campus. At any given moment, you’ll see EECS majors dashing to Cory Hall to do some coding, people scrambling into Latimer to get to chem lab on time and even clubs doing photo shoots on the steps of Hearst Memorial Mining Building. The “pre-med” and “engineering” vibes that this area radiates will surely leave you feeling inspired. (Not to mention, Yali’s has some of the best smoothies on campus.)

2. Memorial Glade

Need a moment to just sit back and relax? Memorial Glade is the perfect spot for you. Club picnics, quidditch team practices, people playing frisbee, doggy playdates— you’ll see it all here.

3. Doe Memorial Library

The most beautiful library on campus will leave you feeling nothing but inspired. There are so many study spots within this library that you’ll never get bored of the scenery. The windows and natural lighting coming from every direction will leave you feeling inspired, instead of anxious and like you’re in an underground prison *ahem* Main Stacks *ahem*. Look up. The ceiling boasts an intricate design. Look to the sides. The books are beautiful, giving off that vintage feel. Look around you. Everyone’s focused.

4. The Big C

“On our rugged eastern foothills

Stands our symbol clear and bold

Big C means to fight and strive

And win for Blue and Gold”

If you ever need a study break, this is the place to go. Fresh air, exercise, breathtaking views of the Bay Area, school spirit wafting through the air and even a swing that’s been reinstalled— what more could you want?

5. The Campanile

School taking so much out of you that you literally can’t make the hike all the way up to the Big C? Don’t worry, we’ve still got you. Come up here before your first round of midterms to bring you some extra luck and peace of mind.

Contact Kithumini Jayasiri at [email protected].