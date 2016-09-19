Cal men’s water polo dominates at Aggie Roundup

When a non-top five men’s water polo team is put up against Cal, the results are often similar to that of a matchup between LeBron James and Brian Scalabrine or Tom Brady and JaMarcus Russell: a complete and utter blowout. This weekend, No. 3 Cal crushed all four teams at the UC Davis Aggie Roundup, extending its record and win streak to 8-0.

Cal was awake before the birds with an early morning game versus No. 16 Cal Baptist to start off its Saturday. As expected, the Bears destroyed the Lancers, 15-5, to start the day (and weekend) off on a positive note. By halftime, Cal was already leading 8-1, establishing its dominance early in the game, and giving Cal Baptist little hope for a comeback.

“For our guys, you may not play the whole quarter but the expectation is when you do play, you play really hard for a short period of time,” said Cal head coach Kirk Everist. “We have different types of players, different styles, different weaknesses that we can mix up and make it hard for opponents to defend against that. Our guys need to continue the pressure and create kind of suffocating energy that we have the ability to do and don’t drop off much with separate groups.”

Sophomore Johnny Hooper led the Bears in goals, scoring four, while another sophomore Timothy Simenc and freshman Safak Simsek both scored two. Redshirt freshman Chase Hamming also contributed a goal, which happened to be his first collegiate one. Fresh off his appearance in the Rio Games, junior Luca Cupido played in his first game of the season for Cal contributing one goal, four assists and three steals.

In the Bears’ second Saturday match, they once again obliterated the competition, defeating No. 20 Santa Clara, 17-4. Either these matchups just aren’t fair or Cal has a knack for getting off to a quick start as it took a commanding 7-1 lead at the half. Unsurprisingly, Hooper had another four goals to lead the team, along with the young Simsek who has really been making the most of his freshman year thus far. Hamming and Cupido both added another goal to help the Bears to the win.

On Sunday, Cal continued to perform, beating the host team, UC Davis, 13-7 in its closest game of the tournament. By the half, the Bears were up 7-4 and didn’t really build a solid lead until the fourth quarter. Cal senior Lazar Andric had a good game with 13 saves and two steals to help his team to a win. Offensively, Cupido shined, scoring four goals while also contributing two assists to lead the Bears. Hooper followed Cupido, scoring three goals, while Simsek, redshirt freshman Jordan Hoover and redshirt senior Farrel South also added to Cal’s score.

“We struggled in the Davis game going 6 on 5,” Everist said. “We were just moving the ball around to move it around. We need to be aggressive, looking like we want to shoot and looking like we’re going to shoot at all times. I felt like we were kind of going through the sequence and being patient and having discipline, but individual pieces had to be more aggressive to solve better defenses and bigger opponents.”

In their last match of the tournament, the Bears brought on the heat, completely blowing away Claremont McKenna-Mudd-Scripps, 27-5. By the time the halfway point of the game rolled around, Cal was already ahead 13-4, making sure there was absolutely no chance for a Stag comeback. The offensive contributors were distributed throughout the team, with the Bears having nine different players score more than once. The freshmen really stood out this game with Hoover, Mikey Williams, Hamming and Simsek all scoring three to lead the team. Additionally, Simenc and junior Connor Reid also had three. On the defensive end, Kevin Le Vine started in goal and was switched out at the half with freshman Bernardo Carelli, though both of them didn’t have to make many saves.

“It was a good tune up this weekend, but next weekend the competition will ratchet up significantly,” Everist said.

Taylor Choe covers men’s water polo. Contact her at [email protected]