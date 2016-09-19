Cal women’s tennis opens season strong in International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Grasscourt Invitational

Over the weekend, the Cal women’s tennis team got its first taste of competition at the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Grasscourt Invitational, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

The tournament, which is held in Newport, Rhode Island, also featured Oklahoma State, Harvard and Georgia Tech. Each team played in both singles and doubles competitions, which were separated into six singles flights and three doubles flights.

In singles, junior Karla Popovic led the Bears with a 3-0 record in the Stefanie Graf flight. Popovic defeated Oklahoma State’s Katie Stresnakova, Georgia Tech’s Luc Fabian and Harvard’s Annika Ringblom with scores of 6-1, 7-6(7); 6-0, 6-0; and 6-0, 6-2 respectively.

On the final day of the tournament, Cal seniors Denise Starr and Stephane Lin also won their singles matches. Starr defeated Harvard’s June Lee 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, and Lin took down Harvard’s Nika Besker with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

“I think I served really well — having a big serve on a grass court is a big advantage,” said Popovic, who earned a preseason national ranking of 90. “It was a steady improvement in all areas of my game. I worked hard in the gym and on the court this summer, so I’m happy with the results.”

Other strong singles performers for the Bears included sophomore Maria Smith and freshman Alexis Nelson, who each won two out of three matches in their respective flights.

Nelson’s strong performance in her first competition as a Bear shows her promise for years to come. Cal head coach Amanda Augustus is definitely impressed with her freshman’s results.

“There’s a lot to adjust to when you come to Cal. I was pleased to see how Alexis competed, and I think she learned a lot,” Augustus said.

In doubles, Starr and Smith won two matches in the Casals/King flight, defeating Harvard’s June Lee and Nika Besker (8-4) and Georgia Tech’s Rasheeda McAdoo and Kenya Jones (8-5). There was no doubles played on Sunday, and no champions were announced for either format.

Cal struggled on the first day of the tournament, dropping five singles matches. But the team rebounded right away and quickly adjusted to the unfamiliar grass courts.

“I honestly think the first day was a day to adjust to the surface. We’ve never played on grass before, so this was new for the team,” Augustus said. “We are known for adjusting, and we have always been a resilient team. I was really pleased with what we saw this weekend.”

With the season’s first competition completed, Cal has a list of things to work on before its next performance as a team. But while the team certainly has a lot to improve upon, it also displayed its strengths over the weekend, and will be able to build on those as well.

The Bears will next compete in Cal Nike Fall Invitational, which will be held at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts. The invitational will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

