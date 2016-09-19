Overcoming obstacles: the Shawn Trabanino story

By and on Monday, September 19, 2016

Learn about the remarkable life story of Shawn Trabanino, a current J.D. candidate in the prestigious UC Berkeley School of Law who started from humble beginnings before reaching the height of working at the White House in 2015.

Music by Alex Goetz

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
Tags No tags yet