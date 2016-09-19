See you in hell

When I explain to people that I once worked as the chair of an ASUC political party, the responses are often predictable: groaning, avoidance, violent retribution.

The ASUC is annoying, useless and full of attention-seekers who only want to build their resumes, or so I am often told. All it does is argue about dumb problems nobody cares about and take over Sproul Plaza once a year to pester innocent passersby.

There is, of course, only one way to truthfully respond to this: grudging agreement. Is the ASUC ineffective in achieving its goals? Definitely. Does it create a lot of drama about things that are honestly unimportant and that nobody cares about? Obviously. Are there plenty of people who take advantage of it just to feed their own need for attention and popularity? Unquestionably. So why not just try to do away with the ASUC altogether?

The ASUC allocates an annual budget of more than a million dollars to campus student groups. The ASUC advocates for student needs to higher powers, including an often oppositional administration and beyond. Referenda planned and executed by ASUC officials have produced amazing results inconceivable at any other campus: massive funding for environmental projects, student wellness initiatives and, of course, the long-term development of a new and vastly improved Lower Sproul, including a refurbished Student Union as well as Eshleman Hall, a fully student-focused and student-managed campus space.

Why, then, if the ASUC produces so much good, can it also be so uniformly terrible? Like any government, the ASUC is cursed with an inefficient bureaucracy and is subject to the whims of a power-hungry but politically savvy elite. Because the ASUC is one of the largest and most autonomous student governments in the world, its power structures are controlled by proportionally out-of-touch politicians, too focused on personal glory to fully appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity they are wasting.

Yes, although UC Berkeley is infamously one of the most politically minded universities in the world, our government has been beset by the same problem that afflicts American politics as a whole: the gridlock and inefficiency produced by a two-party system. The ASUC is dominated by Student Action and CalSERVE, two organizations that would each claim to be the one true representative of the student body’s general will. In reality, the two parties (whose actual beliefs, in the vast majority of cases, are essentially identical) are defined largely by their opposition to each other.

To that end, we see our elected officials engage in bloc voting (that is, voting along party lines, regardless of personal beliefs), a refusal to cooperate and often hilariously petty attempts to limit the opposition’s effectiveness. I would describe it as “House of Cards”-esque, but that would be giving them far too much credit.

Some examples from the past year alone:

Senate Resolution 15/16-011, allowing senators to teleconference in to senate meetings when forced to be out of Berkeley because of any extenuating circumstance, was voted down along partisan lines when Student Action decided to support it and CalSERVE decided to oppose it. Nothing in either party’s platform or stated values has anything to do with virtual attendance; it does not support or violate either party’s governing principles.

CalSERVE’s former president Yordanos Dejen vetoed Student Action Senator André Luu’s proposed working group to improve student access to BART while he was preparing to run for external affairs vice president, preventing him from achieving legislative victories he might have been able to boast in his campaign.

After CalSERVE lost every executive position in the spring 2016 elections, the administration of outgoing CalSERVE Academic Affairs Vice President Melissa Hsu deleted numerous files, which unnecessarily inconvenienced and hampered the effectiveness of incoming Student Action AAVP Frances McGinley.

As a long-term member of SQUELCH!, the ASUC’s largest and longest-lived third party, I have spent the past four years observing, documenting and fighting this partisanship to the best of my ability. This has included tactics ranging from running and electing senators in order to break a potential majority of either party, to running myself in a satirical campaign for president in order to illuminate the wide-ranging and often outrageously inane tricks both parties routinely pull in order to claim their own hegemony, often at the expense of the wider student body. But because obviously none of them are listening to me, I’ve been forced to turn to the world of print journalism. See you in hell, motherfuckers.

So while the ASUC is, in many ways, a blight on the campus, it doesn’t have to be. And with this column, I hope to fight it in the way that seems most effective: by showing the partisans that we all can see exactly how shifty they are.

Jake Fineman writes the Monday column on the ASUC. Contact him at [email protected].