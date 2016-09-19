How to stop yourself from falling behind, if you’re already behind

With assignments beginning to creep into our schedules and midterm season about to roll around, school might start to get a little too overwhelming. Now, if you feel as if you’ve been taking your classes a tad too lightly, or you’re still in the new back-to-school party phase, this apprehensive feeling may just multiply.

It hasn’t even been a month since school started, who expected it to get so stressful? But that’s the point— it’s only been three actual weeks since we’ve begun school. But if you feel like you’re falling behind already, don’t worry, there’s still so much you can do.

1. There’s still time

Remind yourself that you still have time. Don’t use this revelation as an excuse to slack off, but use it instead as sheer motivation. Time has ticked, but most of it was just an introduction to the school year. Now’s your moment to catch up before it’s too late. Put some effort in now so you can cruise through the rest of the semester gleefully.

2. Own your study spot

Find your perfect work space. Ask yourself where you seemed to work most productively and efficiently in the first few weeks that we’ve been in school. Whether it’s a quiet corner in Main Stacks or amidst the people at MLK, find your place. Even though this sounds like a simple trick, it’s powerful because you’re training your body to be stimulated with a certain task when you see this space of yours.

3. Go to office hours (at least somewhat) regularly

Use office hours to their advantage. Whether you have questions or not, make sure to attend your professors’ or GSI’s office hours at least once. You could ask them to clear up a hazy concept or simply ask them for tailored advice about how to catch up. Office hours are greatly underrated, so be sure not to look them over.

4. Know your resources

Seek additional help. Check out the Student Learning Center (SLC) for extra support. This is a great resource because the building offers study groups, tutoring and drop-in hours, all which will help to clear up any questions you might have about that problem set or essay whose due date is approaching.

5. Organize your tasks

Consider to-do lists, priority boxes and calendars as your best friends. Write down everything you need to do, prioritize it in the form of a matrix, like the one you can find here, and put it down on your calendar. This will give you a solid idea of how much work you really have, and the organizational system will make sure you get to doing it before you go crazy.

6. Stay positive

Always keep calm and be positive. Sure, you’re stressed out, but tell yourself that you’re not the only one. It might not seem like anyone else is struggling in the same way you are, but just about everyone is as nerve-wracked as you are. Give yourself an extra boost by staying optimistic and turning that positivity into efficiency. Good luck bears!

Contact Sowgandhi Rayapudi at [email protected].