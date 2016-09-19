Takeaways from Cal football’s win vs. Texas

The Cal football team took down then-No. 11 Texas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, giving head coach Sonny Dykes his first win over a ranked opponent as the Bears’ head coach.

With the 50-43 upset in the books, here are some key takeaways about what that game means going forward.

Choosing to run the ball works

After passing the ball 72 times in last Saturday’s loss to San Diego State and thus becoming exceedingly predictable, Dykes and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital revamped the team’s offensive gameplan.

On Saturday, the Bears ran the ball nearly as many times as they passed it, with 35 non-quarterback rushes versus 40 passes. In those 35 runs, Cal picked up a solid 139 yards for an average of 3.97 yards per carry. Additionally, quarterback Davis Webb picked up a rushing touchdown.

The game was made easier for Webb as Texas’ respect of the run game opened up some easier passing lanes and, at times, held back the Longhorns’ pass rush which still managed to sack him three times.

“We felt like this week we needed to take a little bit of heat off of Davis,” Dykes said after the game. “We talked about the need to run the football and how important it was for us to run the ball. We were productive in the run game, more so this week than last week. We need to be able to run the ball to have a chance to win the game.”

The Webb to Chad Hansen connection may actually be unstoppable

Webb, who had 396 passing yards to go along with five total touchdowns in the win, has clearly locked onto Hansen at every opportunity. And it has more than paid off.

Even with Texas keyed in on Hansen following two other great games, the Longhorns never came close to stopping him.

Hansen had 12 more receptions Saturday, making it 40 through only three games this season. The Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week chipped in 196 yards and two receiving touchdowns, as well as a successful run on a two-point conversion.

“Chad had a quiet 12 catches for 196 yards. Kind of a disappointment when he’s used to getting 14,” Dykes joked.

With 546 receiving yards, Hansen is already more than halfway to the amount of yards Bryce Treggs picked up all of last season — a team-leading 956 yards.

Hansen also already has 103 more yards than the nation’s second-leading receiver, in addition to being tied for first in the country in receiving touchdowns (five).

Cal could actually be ranked soon

After beating the Longhorns, Cal enters the easiest patch of its schedule. A road game against Arizona State figures to be winnable and a Bears home matchup with No. 24 Utah could go either way.

If Cal, which is currently receiving votes in the AP Poll, wins both, it could jump into the top 25 for the second year in a row. In the aftermath of a loss to San Diego State, the Bears’ season looked like it was shaping up to be a real disaster — think two or three wins. But the unexpected win against Texas gives Cal a chance to reach bowl eligibility, even with a loaded second-half schedule.

Opposing teams need to run the ball

Despite pulling out a win Saturday, Cal’s biggest flaw has not been remedied: stopping the run.

For the second week in a row, the Bears allowed their opponent to rush for more than 300 yards. That’s never acceptable. Cal’s tackling has not really taken any meaningful step forward and the Longhorns got exactly what they wanted every time they handed the ball off.

Even after taking meaningful steps forward on offense, the defense’s inability to stop the run very well could be this team’s fatal flaw.

