Which Asian Ghetto restaurant are you?

It may be surprising to find out that the restaurants in Asian Ghetto are basically manifestations of human personalities. We all know that your strange late-night cravings aren’t just about the food; rather, they’re clues that point to a deeper part of yourself. Read on and find out which restaurant parallels your soul. Wow, that was so Thai Basil of you.

King Pin Donuts

You’re the life of the party and a party animal. You know all the lit hangout spots, the best places to snag some free drinks and the most efficient way to sneak out of a party gone wrong. You’re a treat to hang out with, and time flies by wherever you are. You may be a fun, sweet person, but in the long run, hanging out with you too much may be to the detriment of your friends’ precious GPAs.

Thai Basil

You’re interesting, in a good way. You’re a variety of flavors: sweet, spicy, nutty, comforting. You know how to have a good time and go crazy, but you’re also thoughtful and sincere. You have a wild side, but you can also be laid back and calm.

Steve’s BBQ

You live life vicariously. You’re generous to your friends and you take care of them well. People close to you are very lucky because you’re a wonderful friend, and in turn, you have many loyal friends yourself. You’re surrounded by a close, tight-knit group of friends who will be by your side for the rest of your life.

Bear’s Ramen House

You’re hearty, comforting and familiar. You remind people of what it’s like to be home, to be away from all the stresses of ridiculously difficult chemistry midterms and pages of dense reading. You bring peace and solace to the anxious and fill them with a warmth that melts away their fear.

Mandarin House

You’re very traditional. You still eat with your chopsticks and insist on chow mein and fried rice for every meal. You’re sensible, but stubborn. You’re also independent and can confidently take care of yourself. And by that we mean you can get your own dining utensils and pour your own water.

