Campus researcher to study link between medical marijuana and opioid use

A UC Berkeley researcher and HelloMD — a digital healthcare platform specializing in medical cannabis — announced last Tuesday that they had teamed up to study the connection between medical marijuana and opioid use.

A recent national increase in accidental fatal opioid overdoses prompted HelloMD Chief Medical Officer Perry Solomon and UC Berkeley School of Social Welfare Lecturer Amanda Reiman to develop the research project that will study if the access to and use of cannabis affects opioid use among pain patients. The researchers will distribute an anonymous electronic survey to 100,000 people from the HelloMD patient database.

Reiman said she hopes to receive at least a 25 percent response rate during the six to eight weeks that the survey will be available.

Reiman and Pamela Hadfield, co-founder of HelloMD, both said that studies and clinical trials on medical marijuana are difficult to conduct due to federal restrictions on cannabis use. Reiman hopes to receive honest responses to the anonymous survey as there will be no risk of legal ramifications.

“The DA is still basically vocalizing that medical marijuana has no medicinal value,” Hadfield said.

This study is especially relevant, according to Reiman, because accidental deaths relating to opioid use have recently increased. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prescription opioid overdoses have resulted in approximately 165,000 American deaths between 1999 and 2014, with about 19,000 occurring in 2014.

Carla Lowe, founder of Citizens Against Legalizing Marijuana, said marijuana would not function well as a medicine and instead could lead to adverse health risks in areas such as brain development.

“The bottom line is that the three criteria (for a good medicine) are safe, effective and non-addictive. Cannabis sativa does not qualify,” Lowe said. “ ‘I like the way it makes me feel’ doesn’t qualify it as a medicine.”

Reiman argues, however, that medicinal cannabis can be a good substitute for opioids as it has fewer negative side effects and is less addictive than opioids, which can be fatally overdosed.

Etienne Fontan, director of Berkeley Patients Group, a local medical cannabis dispensary, agreed that cannabis can be a safe pain-reducing agent for patients, but also noted that marijuana can cause different reactions for different people.

“The side effects of overdosing on cannabis can include rapid heart rate, dry mouth, red eyes or paranoia,” Fontan said in an email.“But everyone reacts differently depending on ingestion method, dose and tolerance level.”

Reiman said she believes that this study is just the first step in proving medicinal cannabis’s suitability for reducing pain.

“(What) we are trying to do with this study is … provide a really in-depth data set so other researchers can use it and design efficacy studies,” Reiman said.

