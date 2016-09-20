City officials need students to keep them accountable

For so many disenfranchised members of the Berkeley community — including youths, undocumented people and the formerly incarcerated — maintaining a political voice without a vote requires activism, protests and the assertive claiming of spaces. In light of this, the privilege of wielding political influence in the safe confines of a quiet, private voting booth should not be taken lightly.

Many students on campus can make their political voices heard without putting their necks on the line. For them, registering to vote is a quick and easy step toward making positive changes to the community.

And registering to vote has never been easier for UC Berkeley students. Just last week, the ASUC Vote Coalition signed an agreement with Residential and Student Services Programs that would allow it to canvass in residence halls to register students to vote. And in the coming months, the streets will be chock-full of organizers and activists urging passersby to register — these activists can make it extremely easy to complete the necessary paperwork, even if they often come from political organizations with their own agendas.

If members of the community miraculously manage to avoid all of these convenient resources, they can also register online. With an Oct. 24 deadline, those who can legally register to vote have no excuse to delay.

This month, influential figures, including Robert Reich and Bernie Sanders, have weighed in on Berkeley’s upcoming election, illustrating the city’s important status on the national stage. So, when presented with the option to vote absentee or register in Berkeley, students — who for the most part call Berkeley home for four years — ought to make sure they don’t squander an opportunity to shape their college community.

And with Berkeley’s reputation as a leader in terms of local politics (the “soda tax” in 2014 was first in the nation and has since been followed by Philadelphia), involvement on the city level might be the best way to change the world.

With so many students already bogged down with classes, extracurriculars and jobs, finding the time to make it to the polls isn’t easy, particularly because they close early evening. By making Election Day an academic holiday, as is already the practice in many European countries that happen to enjoy much higher voter turnout, UC Berkeley would succeed in its mission to create a more involved student body — one that cares for and participates in the world around it.

So come Nov. 8, when Berkeley’s roughly 80,000 registered voters decide whether to vote, a strong student showing could make an exceptional difference.

