Man allegedly assaulted with rock Friday near People’s Park

A 26-year-old man, unaffiliated with the Berkeley campus, was allegedly assaulted with a deadly weapon Friday on Dwight Way near People’s Park after having an argument with the suspect, according to a Berkeley Police Department crime alert.

At about 4:52 p.m., the suspect allegedly hit the victim several times in the head with a rock, according to the alert. The victim was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

UCPD and BPD could not locate the suspect, according to the alert, which described him as a Black man with a medium build and wearing a gray windbreaker and beanie.

Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 510-981-5900.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.