Tunesday: Crashing waves

Sometimes, the things we try hardest to tuck away in our hearts are the ones that matter the most. Memories — whether good or bad — can come in waves, hitting you when you least expect it. That is OK. As the school year rolls through September, here are a few throwbacks to ease the transition — from summer’s love to fall’s biting truth.

“Little Wonders” by Rob Thomas

Released in 2007 for the Disney animated movie “Meet the Robinsons,” “Little Wonders” sheds light onto your everyday worries as you let them wash away. A classic pop-rock fusion, the tune argues that despite your circumstances, you can choose how to define yourself. “These little wonders / These twists and turns of fate,” Thomas croons, and he’s right: Sometimes all that matters are the little things in life. Only when you let your troubles go will you be able to see what truly matters.

“Collide” by Howie Day

Howie Day’s “Collide” is rooted in relationships and the hardships two people in a relationship may face. A perfect backdrop for a late night drive, the melody urges one to collide with the truth in love. The tune voices that “Even the best fall down sometimes / Even the stars refuse to shine” to portray that as long as you believe in yourself and each other, making mistakes is okay. Love — the real kind — is strong enough to overcome anything.

“All We Are” by Matt Nathanson

From the album Some Mad Hope, this song reminds you that endless possibilities can only be found on the other side of fear. “All We Are” tells the story of how two people came together and became one, all while keeping their strong, individual characters. Letting your dreams merge together is a journey, and it’s one that you should love. The tune’s smooth rhythm and steady beat sends one message: “Every day is a start of something beautiful.”

“Ships in the Night” by Mat Kearney

Mat Kearney’s uptempo track boasting some painfully honest lyrics balances out the rest of the tunes in his fourth album, Young Love. You’ll be bobbing your head to the sweet melody before realizing the truths he refers to — timing, constantly missing each other and stumbling through life with your best friend — hit you with full force. Sometimes the people you are closest to can feel the farthest away. The “Ships in the Night” are the special people we meet once or twice by chance but won’t run into again.

“She is Love” by Parachute

People often associate love with many things — objects, places or people. Parachute single-handedly relates the big phenomena to a person, more specifically the girl of his dreams. The simple, comforting tune talks about recognizing true love and jumping for it — of being so tangled up in someone else that nothing else matters. The lyrics might be just what you need on a bright September day.

