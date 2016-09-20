UCPD responds to report of rape at campus residence hall

A female student reported a rape that occurred Sept. 10 in a UC Berkeley residential hall to UCPD on Monday, according to a UCPD crime alert.

Campus police received a call regarding the sexual assault Monday at 1:19 p.m., according to UCPD crime logs. The crime log stated that the victim was intoxicated and that the rape included sodomy and oral copulation.

The UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the crime, according to the UCPD alert sent Tuesday.

This is not the first reported rape UCPD has responded to at a campus residential hall this month. On Sept. 14, UCPD arrested a suspect — campus student Sardar Sikandar Wali Zia Khan, 25 — on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old female student in campus housing Sept. 4.

Additionally, UCPD responded to three sexual assaults that occurred during a concert at the Greek Theatre on Sept. 10.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.