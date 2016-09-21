Public Safety Building shuts down for bomb squad to investigate suspicious package

Berkeley Fire Department officials and a bomb squad responded to a suspicious package Wednesday afternoon at the Public Safety Building resulting in its temporary closure.

A Berkeley resident brought the package to the building after finding it addressed to their residence with incorrect postage and discovering an unidentified liquid inside, according to BFD interim Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken. The Hazardous Materials Team and the Berkeley Police Department’s Bomb Squad were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m., McCracken said.

The response teams determined the package was not explosive, according to Berkeley Police Officer Sean Tinney. He said that bomb technicians later determined the substance in the package was hash oil, or concentrated cannabis extract.

The Public Safety Building at 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Way serves as the main hub for calls to city police and fire departments, and houses the city jail.

After the package’s discovery employees were instructed to shelter in place and a public sidewalk in front of the building was temporarily closed. The building was re-opened and resumed operation by 4:45 p.m, according to Tinney.

“If there are indications that the package is suspicious…they should leave it in place and call 911,” Tinney said.

