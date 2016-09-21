Speaking down, not up

As class ended, I hurried down the steps of the auditorium and walked to the long line of brown-nosing undergraduates. After waiting till everyone else left, I informed my professor that I identified as a transgender woman and asked if there were any accommodations for a group presentation that required every member to speak. I explained that speaking out loud causes me severe discomfort and he responded by asking how he could help me “feel more comfortable speaking up.” If only inspirational words from my professor could magically transform my deep bullhorn of a voice, making me feel womanly enough to present about zoning laws in front of a lecture hall.

Until last year, class presentations were not an issue. In middle school, I was a boisterous, chubby cheeked Korean boy who thought he knew things and asserted his opinions. In high school, I was opinionated, “holier than thou” and argumentative. I was constantly interrupting other female classmates, flexing my personality’s vocal propensity and posturing myself into spaces with ease.

As I began to transition from assigned male at birth into trans-woman, suddenly this assured quality, this voice that had bludgeoned its way through my K-12 education, wavered and disappeared. I became suddenly paralyzed with fear at the mention of presentations, of speaking too loudly when with friends, of drawing any attention to myself in public.

The American Psychiatric Association classifies gender dysphoria as distress a person experiences as a result of the sex and gender they were assigned at birth. In my case, my voice, an extension of my assigned male at birth body, distresses me when I use it in public or in class. Using my deeper, huskier voice feels like I’m speaking through a booming megaphone, broadcasting myself to anyone within earshot. No matter how confident or feminine I feel, verbally communicating pulls me out of my dream of self assurance into unfortunate reality.

In Urban Outfitters, I dropped a bottle of perfume and after I spoke to the cashier to let them know, they decided to yell across the store — with every other customer in earshot — that this man here spilled perfume by clearance. The phrase, “This man here,” stuck in my mind, and as the phrase looped continually in my head, I decided not to talk in public. I began to communicate through nods, puzzled looks, head shakes and the occasional falsetto thank you. Eating out with friends was always a treat because they could order for me and I would pay them back, avoiding uncomfortable and unsettling restaurant interactions.

Attending class was even more difficult from buying things or ordering food. Any class that required verbal participation became a struggle to leave my apartment. For someone like me, merely saying my name or answering a question was enough to direct every pair of eyes to the scruffy voiced, red lipstick-covered queer body in the back of the class. Even now, I shudder at the thought.

Afraid to raise my voice, I sat on the fringe of group discussions and intellectual debates, unable to engage or academically participate without socially alienating myself, without placing myself in vulnerable positions by outing myself to my classmates as assigned male at birth.

People like to comment on how much they’ve changed since middle school, but I didn’t just move past Green Day and the vague concept of “skating” — I moved beyond my male gender. A few gender preferences, thongs and matte lipsticks later, I stand a trans-woman of color, committed to this identity. My voice, which had been my tool of entry — a verbal crowbar with which I pried into conversations like straight white Millennials invading San Francisco Pride — became an exclusionary metric, sending me farther and farther away from the academic and intellectual spaces I was so accustomed to bullying as a cis male.

Only through my experiences transitioning as transgender did I realize that the voices of trans-women are not just metaphorical abstractions of political representation or social movements but a reflection of the social and cultural stigma against transgender persons. I silenced myself, not because I didn’t want to participate in classroom discussions about trade embargos, not because I like depending on and asking others to do things for me but because I was and still am afraid. I’m afraid of words such as “freak” and “abomination,” of hushed conversation, of slurs and of violence.

As someone who used to feel comfortable and secure in any conversation, I recognize the privilege that accompanies small talk and the normative use of vocal chords. I recognize that cis and queer women are still systematically shushed or interrupted out of spaces every day, that trans-women experience dysphoria just speaking. For a while, I’ve bided my time, holding my tongue. But through this column, I’ve returned, voice huskyier and scruffyier as ever, but with a lot more to say this time around.

