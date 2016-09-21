Teriyaki rice bowl

It’s not easy to remember the last time that we had a full meal. Look, it’s just hard to cook something that has carbs, protein and veggies but still tastes good, fits with a college budget and isn’t super time consuming. Lucky for you, we have an easy and delicious recipe that just about fits the bill. This tasty teriyaki bowl can be made with tofu or chicken, depending on preference. An added perk? It’s super easy to make multiple servings, so you can either eat it for multiple nights in a row or share with your whole apartment.

What you’ll need:

Teriyaki sauce

Tofu or chicken — we’re going to be using mainly tofu for the rest of the recipe

Broccoli

Olive oil

Rice

What you’ll do:

Chop the tofu up into rectangular pieces that are about 1/2 inch thick. Put the tofu in a bowl with the teriyaki sauce to marinate for about 15 minutes. Use a rice cooker or a pot to cook rice. You’ll want about 1/2-2/3 of a cup of dry rice per person. Pour the tofu and teriyaki sauce from the bowl into a pan. Add more teriyaki sauce for a stronger flavor. Cook the tofu for 10-15 minutes, until browned. Stir occasionally so you don’t overcook just one side of the tofu. When the tofu is done, put it in a bowl and set it aside. Pour olive oil in the pan you used to cook the tofu. Then, add small to medium pieces of broccoli and drizzle olive oil over the top. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-10 minutes. Put cooked rice in a bowl. This is going to be the base of your meal, so make sure to put a filling amount. Add the broccoli. You can drizzle more teriyaki sauce over, to taste. Finally, put the tofu on top of the rice with the broccoli. Enjoy!

