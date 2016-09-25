City

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School teacher Yvette Felarca placed on leave

Ariel Hayat/File

By | Senior Staff

Berkeley Unified School District placed Yvette Felarca, a Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School teacher, on administrative leave Wednesday, following community criticism after a video showed she physically attacked a self-proclaimed white nationalist during a protest in Sacramento, California on June 26.

The Berkeley school district is currently conducting an investigation into concerns that were raised surrounding Felarca, according to school district spokesperson Charles Burress. Burress declined to comment further on the situation.

Felarca has personally filed a state and federal lawsuit against the school district, and the teacher’s union has also filed a grievance with the district on Felarca’s behalf. The administrative leave was put in place about three weeks after classes began Aug. 30.

Over the summer, Robert Jacobsen, a former Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School student, created an online petition, which has garnered 571 signatures, to have Felarca removed from her position.

“Felarca’s activity would get a student expelled at best, or jailed at worst,” Jacobsen said in the petition description. “And yet she’s meant to be a role model for students.”

Felarca was attending the June protest as a member of By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, a coalition in support of civil rights. BAMN protesters, including Felarca, were stabbed later in the day by white nationalist protesters.

“It’s about so much more than me,” Felarca said. “If the district can get away with manufacturing a witch hunt against me, then that means they can get away with this against any teacher who has differing political views.”

According to Felarca, the Berkeley school district sent a letter dated June 30 stating that she would be docked 25 days worth of pay, more days than she works in one month.

“I teach students how to think critically,” Felarca said. “I teach students how to be proud of who they are. I teach students how to question authority, including me.”

Contact Audrey McNamara at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @McNamaraAud.

  • Keith Johnson

    She should be removed as a teacher, she should not be allowed to teach anywhere. Yvette Felarca is one reason why we have the problems we do in this country. She is teaching students, by words and actions at these protests, that if you don’t like what others say even if it is right you shut them down or like she did attack them. Hopefully the school got rid of her? People like her should not be allow to teach unless she is monitored.

  • Gary T Hanson

    The ultimate goal, or means to achieving their goal of the destruction of freedom and America, is to legitimize pedophilia. It is the same with the major bpnews media and Hollywood. If they legitimize that, there is nothing left to destroy. Does this “teacher” know or have connections to nambla? And more importantly, because we know she is insane, what about the rest of the school hierarchy?

  • ReciprocityNOW

    Do what the left does, call the school so much they fire her.

    Address: 1781 Rose St, Berkeley, CA 94703
    Phone: (510) 644-6280
    District: Berkeley Unified School District

  • Jay Beswick

    Exploiting School children, minors, by BAMN, Teachers & Imigration Movement
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/02/school-district-berkeley-riot-organizers-tried-to-brainwash-students-into-left-wing-activism-video/
    BAMN founder has ties to MAN BOY LOVE NAMBLA
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/28/documents-tie-berkeley-riot-organizers-to-pro-pedophilia-group-nambla﻿
    BAMN & Yvette Felarca tied to NAMBLA Man Boy Love Group! Riot Organizers!
    http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/04/29/explosive-internal-documents-tie-violent-berkeley-riot-organizers-pedophilia-group-nambla-481759
    BAMN – Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration, and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary

  • F-U Potsie

    The only question parents need to ask themselves is, do I want to expose my children to this vile, hate-filled wingnut?

  • Vanilla Dazzle

    What subject does someone like this teach????

    • Bill Parnell

      FELARCA, YVETTE

      Humanities 7/8

  • SD888

    This man was NOT a ‘self-identified white nationalist,’ that is a SMEAR JOB. This woman is ON CAMERA assaulting and bullying and assembling a hate mob to attack a man for having differing politics views. #FireYvetteFelarca

    • David Keener

      I saw that too. How does Audrey know he was a ‘self-identified white nationalist,’. She doesn’t but puts that in to make it alright to beat anybody who the author disagrees with.

  • ShlomoShunn

    I bet Ferlaca called the threats in herself. SJWs often do.

  • Showing her essence in public:

  • Gene Nelson

    She has every right to say whatever she wants. But videos clearly show she was the first to toss a punch, and then pushed the man into the hands of her associates who continued to beat and kick the man. She committed assault.

  • Mark Talmont

    The bomb-throwing left has been brandishing this “critical thinking” BS since nihilist gurus like Bill Ayers hit on it as a means of packaging indoctrination. It would be reasonable to think that it would start with the basic logic of “if-then” statements and such but that is really the last thing they are interested in. Actual logic would be a hindrance to their brainwashing schemes.

    These people have a legacy and it is all around us. The terroristic-style violence that can be seen erupting all over the urban landscape (and spreading, see what just happened in Orinda) is just an iceberg-tip. They pose as the downtrodden :”minority” but their political operations have been running all the major metro schools systems for decades. Now they’ve got the federal DOE to “weaponize” as a means of dominating every state or locale that has yet escaped their clutches.

    Bravo to the Berkeley citizens who have had it with this thuggish behavior.

  • Robespierre

    Let’s be honest. Felarca led an unprovoked attack by a mob with fists, foot stomping, clubs and rocks. The stabbings were in self defense.

    • Mark Talmont

      The NBC affiliate in Sacramento had a news crew at the scene, which was attacked by the BAMN lovelies to prevent any documentation of their planned assaults. The editors scrubbed it from their website though some video of the episode remains on the SacBee website.

      http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article86099332.html

  • garysco

    She physically attacked (caught on video). But she claims “I teach students how to think critically.”

    Her story is “If the district can get away with manufacturing a witch hunt against me, then that means they can get away with this against any teacher who has differing political views.”

    You can bet this was not her first outburst of self righteous Orwellian two minutes hate. What is very troubling is who in the rare air of upper management at Berkeley Unified hired this wacked out irrational witch as indoctrination master to rule over young minds in the first place?

    • disqus_is_overvalued_techie_no

      It’s almost like she might have acted in a non-destructive way most of the time

      • android927

        I’m sure that most other radical terrorists act in a non-destructive way most of the time as well.

  • good riddance, she won’t be missed

  • Leonid Khoroshev

    Felarca said. “If the district can get away with manufacturing a witch hunt against me, then that means they can get away with this against any teacher who has differing political views.”
    Tim Wolfe, nuff said.

  • lspanker

    Good riddance…