Campus students rally in remembrance of Ayotzinapa disappearances

For the second year in a row, dozens of students gathered in the vicinity of Sproul Plaza on Monday afternoon to recognize the anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students in Ayotzinapa, Mexico, two years ago.

Ilsa Carrillo, a UC Berkeley student protester, said the demonstration was motivated by alleged injustices committed by the Mexican government toward those students as well as actions by the United States in Mexico. In 2014, 43 students from a college in Ayotzinapa disappeared and were presumed dead after their school buses reportedly were hijacked.

Protesters displayed signs with slogans such as “Ayotzinapa justicia,” or justice for Ayotzinapa, and “Berkeley con Ayotzinapa,” or Berkeley with Ayotzinapa. Those involved with the protest wore clothing with the number 43 on them, signifying the number of missing students.

Brianna Massey, a UC Berkeley senior, said she was drawn to the protest because of her interest in Latin American and Spanish issues.

“I have a lot of Latino friends, and I haven’t seen that many protests in Spanish,” Massey said at the event. “I was curious what they were (discussing).”

Demonstrators honored their heritage, as well as the lives of those missing, by singing the Mexican national anthem and conducting a group ritual prayer.

The protest included a drum-dance performance and featured a demonstration with a mock classroom of empty chairs bearing the names of individual students. The leaders of the demonstration issued a roll call of each missing student, to which the protesters responded “presente” in recognition.

“Ayotzinapa” refers to the locale of the school the students attended in Iguala, Mexico. The Office of the Mexican Attorney General’s conclusion that the students were kidnapped by a local drug gang has been disputed by students’ family members and international forensic experts.

Roberto Lovato, a journalist who has served as a UC Berkeley visiting scholar, said he has interviewed family members of the lost students. He said the students’ disappearance is “emblematic of a far deeper crisis,” alleging that the students were taken by security forces that receive U.S. military aid packages.

“I think that the students are protesting because they feel that their government is supporting this mass (killing),” Lovato alleged.

Ivonne del Valle, a campus associate professor of colonial studies, attended the protest and said she was impressed by the diversity of participants and spectators present. She said topics such as the Ayotzinapa situation deserve further discussion between the campus, its faculty members and its students.

“Latin America does not end at the border between Mexico and the United States,” del Valle said. “We not only care for this country but also for the ones we left behind.”

Contact Justin Sidhu at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @dc_justinsidhu.