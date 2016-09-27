Easy eggless scone recipe

When it’s Sunday morning, I often want to get creative for breakfast but don’t want to spend a lot of time actually cooking or shopping for fancy ingredients. I get tired of eating cereal and end up imagining myself eating a freshly baked scone with my cup of English Breakfast tea.

Luckily, I have a recipe that I always use and is easy to follow and quick to make. I present to you one of my favorite Sunday morning go-to recipes: scones. You don’t need a lot of complicated ingredients, so more likely than not, you have everything in your kitchen cabinet already. More importantly, the scones take less than 30 minutes to make, and hopefully, you’ll have leftovers for an afternoon snack.

What you’ll need (for eight scones):

1 1/2 cups flour

1/8 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup butter, softened

3/8 cup nonfat, plain yogurt

1/8 cup 1 percent milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Handful of chocolate chips, dried berries and/or nuts (optional)

1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)

What you’ll do (for buttermilk):

Take the 3/8 cup yogurt and add 1/8 cup milk to it. Mix the yogurt and milk until the mixture is thin. If the buttermilk is still thick, add a few drops of water to thin it out.

What you’ll do (for scones):

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease some sort of baking pan with a little bit of butter (you can use a cookie tray, cake pan, muffin tin, etc.). Cut the butter into cubes, and set it aside to soften. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the dry ingredients until they are well combined. Add the softened cubes of butter to the flour mixture and mix everything until the butter is in even smaller pieces. Measure out the buttermilk and pour it into the butter and flour mixture. Stir the buttermilk, flour and butter together in a medium-sized bowl. Add in vanilla extract and mix until everything is combined. Make sure not to over-mix. If you want to add other ingredients, like chocolate, berries or nuts, go ahead and do so now. Gently stir the mixture once more. Separate the dough into eight pieces and roll each piece into a ball. If you want the top of the scones to become golden brown and slightly sweetened, brush a little bit of butter on each scone and sprinkle a little bit of brown sugar on the top. Place each ball of dough on the greased tray you’re using to bake the scones. Put the scones in the oven for 15 minutes. When your scones are done, take them out of the oven and let them cool down. You can eat them plain or with butter, jam or even honey. Enjoy them for the rest of the day!

Enjoy!

