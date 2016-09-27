Graduate Assembly President Iman Sylvain tenders resignation

Iman Sylvain submitted her resignation from her role as Graduate Assembly president Monday, according to an email from GA Internal Vice President Kena Hazelwood-Carter.

The GA will hold a special election for the position at its Oct. 6 delegate meeting. Until then, Campus Affairs Vice President Dax Vivid will fulfill the official duties of the GA president, with the assistance of the assembly’s executive board, Hazelwood-Carter said.

The GA is accepting candidate statements from individuals interested in filling the position until Thursday.

Sylvain, a doctoral student in the campus’s department of plant and microbial biology, was elected president in March. She previously served as a GA delegate and as GA external affairs vice president. She will continue to represent the campus graduate student community through her role on the Chancellor Search and Basic Needs committees.

“Her countless contributions have helped to shape the GA into the strong institution it is today,” Hazelwood-Carter said in the email. “We want to express our gratitude to Iman for her long and continued dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive graduate community here at Cal.”

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.