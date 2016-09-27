(Not) Running into trouble

The Cal football team fell to 2-2 Saturday night with a 51-41 loss at Arizona State, and the scoreboard told a storyline that’s quickly becoming a trend: The Bears’ offense can put up points, but the defense can’t contain opponents. Cal has tremendous difficulty running the ball, and without a decent run game, its passing offense suffers, as does the defense.

For three consecutive games, Cal has allowed more than 40 points. But only in their win against Texas did the Bears have a close split of run and pass plays. Seventy-two pass plays to 22 rush attempts against San Diego State. Fifty-six passes to 37 rushes against ASU. But 40 of each in the win over the Longhorns. By no means do these data points imply causation, but it’s clear the Bears need to address their ground game soon if they seek a bowl game appearance.ƒ

The lack of a consistent run game has hampered Cal throughout the Sonny Dykes era. Potent quarterback-wide receiver chemistry has kept the Bears afloat for a few seasons, first with Jared Goff and Kenny Lawler, and now between Davis Webb and Chad Hansen. But the bleeding from the lack of a potent run offense was evident against SDSU and ASU.

The first problem is fatigue. Don’t get me wrong, the defense has its own issues ─ Luke Rubenzer’s blown coverage leading to a Sun Devil touchdown comes to mind ─ but tiredness likely causes many defensive problems. Against SDSU, the defense was on the field for more than 34 minutes. The 334 rushing yards given up, including 281 to one man, tells the story.

Against ASU, the defense played fewer than 12 first-half minutes thanks to a run game that garnered 134 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Cal ended a dominant first half with a 24-10 lead, but the ground game stalled after the break when the Sun Devils changed their coverage. Consequently, the Cal offense became pass-heavy — 26 pass plays to 13 runs and only 25 rushing yards — and the defense was on the field for more than 18 minutes in the second half.

And while the defense wasn’t necessarily exposed by the Sun Devils (except on occasion, such as the aforementioned lapse in coverage), not possessing the ball really hurt the Bears by giving ASU’s defense rest. In addition, costly penalties put the Bears into longer situations, and without the threat of the run, the energetic Sun Devils blitzed Webb relentlessly. There was little he could do but force risky passes.

Sure, occasional big plays such as Tre Watson’s 74-yard screen pass touchdown or Demetris Robertson’s 26-yard score helped keep Cal in the game, but aside from those two drives and one field goal, the Bears could do little without a run game. They punted twice, threw two interceptions and fumbled once in the second half.

And with a defense that has shown flashes of solid play but general inconsistency, it is imperative that the unit is well-rested when called upon. More importantly, Cal needs to minimize penalties to allow its run game to gain small yardage and keep the defense honest. Dykes was quick to credit ASU’s halftime defensive adjustment toward stronger run coverage, but just because a defense adjusts doesn’t mean Cal can’t adjust in response.

With the losses at SDSU and ASU, the Bears blew two of their best chances to help secure a bowl game. Luckily for Cal, there were certainly positive takeaways from the loss to ASU as well, which included the emergence of Robertson as a solid backup target when Hansen was doubled. But if Dykes and the coaching staff are realistically going to fix anything in the coming weeks, it should start with maintaining discipline and improving the run game, as opposed to falling back to their typical high-volume passing, which has largely defined the Bear Raid — and the team’s mediocrity — to date.

Vikram Muller covers football. Contact him at [email protected].